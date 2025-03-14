Google is finally rolling out a fix for broken Chromecasts – just as new bugs appear on the Chromecast with Google TV
Not a great week for Chromecasts
- Older Chromecast devices have been broken for days
- Google says a fix is now rolling out to users
- But new issues are now affecting the Chromecast with Google TV
It's been a pretty frustrating week for owners of a 2nd-gen Chromecast or Chromecast Audio, but a fix for the bug that's rendered these devices inoperable is now rolling out – just as new issues appear for the newer Chromecast with Google TV.
In a post on the official Nest Community forums (via The Verge), Google says: "We have started to roll out a fix for the problem with Chromecast (2nd gen) and Chromecast Audio devices, which will be completed over the next few days."
You don't need to do anything to get the patch: Google just says your device must be connected for the update to be applied. The problems first started appearing on Monday, so at least some users can resume their streaming in time for the weekend.
However, if you did a factory reset on your Chromecast to try to fix it – a perfectly sensible approach – you need to sit tight. Google says these devices won't get the automatic update, and that it'll provide further instructions "as soon as possible".
Chromecast with Google TV
With perfect timing, owners of the newer Chromecast with Google TV device – unaffected by the other issues – are now reporting problems of their own. These issues appear to be related to an Android 14 update that rolled out yesterday.
As per 9to5Google, there are numerous reports of bugs, including problems with external USB devices connected to the dongle, changes to the color profile, disappearing settings, and the unit not outputting any sound.
Check one of the Reddit threads about the update, and you'll see that these issues aren't affecting everyone – and some are resolved with a restart. However, it's not a good look for Google just as it's fixing the issues on its other Chromecast devices.
If you have an affected Chromecast with Google TV, see if a restart or a factory reset resolves the problems you're seeing. Google has yet to comment on the latest batch of problems, but we'll let you know if there's an official response.
