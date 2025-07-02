There's new firmware for the Sony WH-1000XM6 and WF-1000XM5

Both updates installable via the Sound Connect app

New low-latency mode plus improvements to Quick Access and Scene-based Listening

Sony is rolling out a free software update to its flagship Sony WH-1000XM6 headphones that adds new features – and there's also one for the Sony WF-1000XM5 earbuds.

The update is version number 5.0.2 for the WH-1000XM5 and 2.0.2 for the WF-1000XM6, and both updates are installed via the Sound Connect app. You'll need to ensure that your headphones are fully charged, as the update may take as long as an hour to complete.

The good news is that it's an update worth waiting for.

The big changes are improvements to Quick Access and to Scene-based Listening modes with YouTube Music and Apple Music, and there's a new low-latency Bluetooth connection method alongside the existing Stable Connection and Sound Quality options, which can be good for gaming and watching video.

Sony also says that the updates ensure that the 'capture your own voice during call' functions work across all the ambient sound controls. There are new languages for the voice controls, and a water damage warning for the over-ears' USB port.

Here's what's new in each update, as reported by Notebookcheck.net.

Sony WF-1000XM5 Version 5.0.2

Adds services that support Quick Access and Scene-based Listening

Allows you to choose from three Bluetooth connection methods on some smartphones: Prioritise Sound Quality Prioritise Stable Connection Low Latency

Enhances system software security features

Improves general performance

Sony WH-1000XM6 Version 2.0.2

Adds services that support Quick Access and Scene-based Listening

Enables the Capture Voice During a Phone Call setting for all Ambient Sound Control modes

Allows you to choose from three Bluetooth connection methods on some smartphones: Prioritise Sound Quality Prioritise Stable Connection Low Latency

Adds French, German, and Spanish to the Voice Control-supported languages

Adds moisture detection on the USB Type-C terminal

Enhances system software security features

Improves general performance

Both updates are available now.