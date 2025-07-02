Sony's best headphones and earbuds just got a nice free update – check your app now to download it
Sony updates its WH-1000XM6 and WF-1000XM5 with some welcome improvements
- There's new firmware for the Sony WH-1000XM6 and WF-1000XM5
- Both updates installable via the Sound Connect app
- New low-latency mode plus improvements to Quick Access and Scene-based Listening
Sony is rolling out a free software update to its flagship Sony WH-1000XM6 headphones that adds new features – and there's also one for the Sony WF-1000XM5 earbuds.
The update is version number 5.0.2 for the WH-1000XM5 and 2.0.2 for the WF-1000XM6, and both updates are installed via the Sound Connect app. You'll need to ensure that your headphones are fully charged, as the update may take as long as an hour to complete.
The good news is that it's an update worth waiting for.
Sony WH-1000XM6 and WF-1000XM5 update: what's new?
The big changes are improvements to Quick Access and to Scene-based Listening modes with YouTube Music and Apple Music, and there's a new low-latency Bluetooth connection method alongside the existing Stable Connection and Sound Quality options, which can be good for gaming and watching video.
Sony also says that the updates ensure that the 'capture your own voice during call' functions work across all the ambient sound controls. There are new languages for the voice controls, and a water damage warning for the over-ears' USB port.
Here's what's new in each update, as reported by Notebookcheck.net.
Sony WF-1000XM5 Version 5.0.2
Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more.
- Adds services that support Quick Access and Scene-based Listening
- Allows you to choose from three Bluetooth connection methods on some smartphones:
- Prioritise Sound Quality
- Prioritise Stable Connection
- Low Latency
- Enhances system software security features
- Improves general performance
Sony WH-1000XM6 Version 2.0.2
- Adds services that support Quick Access and Scene-based Listening
- Enables the Capture Voice During a Phone Call setting for all Ambient Sound Control modes
- Allows you to choose from three Bluetooth connection methods on some smartphones:
- Prioritise Sound Quality
- Prioritise Stable Connection
- Low Latency
- Adds French, German, and Spanish to the Voice Control-supported languages
- Adds moisture detection on the USB Type-C terminal
- Enhances system software security features
- Improves general performance
Both updates are available now.
You might also like
Contributor
Writer, broadcaster, musician and kitchen gadget obsessive Carrie Marshall has been writing about tech since 1998, contributing sage advice and odd opinions to all kinds of magazines and websites as well as writing more than twenty books. Her latest, a love letter to music titled Small Town Joy, is on sale now. She is the singer in spectacularly obscure Glaswegian rock band Unquiet Mind.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.