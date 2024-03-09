7 most expensive mattresses in the world

Just won the lottery? Got a massive inheritance? Or maybe you're Elon Musk. (Hi, Elon!). Either way, if you have a large amount of cash burning a hole in your pocket, then a luxurious mattress is a much better way of spending it than frittering it away on things like alcohol, gambling or investing in NFTs.

Alternatively, if you're as cash-strapped as us, you might just be interested to see how the other half sleeps, and how much better the world's most expensive mattresses are compared to what we can afford. To satisfy both needs, we've gathered together a series of beds that all demand eye-watering sums of money.

But do you actually need to spend seven figures to get the best mattress around? We'll share the information you need to decide. In the meantime, if you don't quite have this much cash to splash, but still want a decadent home sleep setup, our roundup of the best luxury mattresses and article on what mattresses hotels use will help you out.

1. Hästens Vividus

Costs: US$315,990 (around £250K)

The Vividus is the flagship mattress model from the Hästens, a Swedish family run business founded in 1852. And boy, is it pricey. In fact, let's face it. This is insanely pricey. Just under $316k for a US queen size. Even more baffling is the fact the brand has opted for a gingham print fabric, which doesn't exactly scream 'high end' to us.

Who would actually spend the cost of a house on a mere mattress? Well, the Swedish Royal Court for one, who've enlisted the firm as their official bed supplier for three generations. But you don't have to be King Carl XVI Gustaf to sleep on this mattress; Drake, for example, has one too. And given that the house he stores it in cost over $100 million, we can't imagine his bank manager even blinked.

(Image credit: Hästens)

So what did the bambi-eyed hip-hop philosopher get for his cash? Well, handmade craftsmanship for starters. As the brand itself puts it: "Every detail of the majestic Grand Vividus is meticulously crafted by hand by the only few people in the world who have the ability and skills required to create this masterpiece."

Each Vividus takes around 160-200 hours to make, which translates to 20 eight-hour days. And each weighs half a ton. (No, I'm not talking metaphorically: it literally weighs around half a ton, or 455kg to be exact.)

But the clincher? Only a few hundred are produced each year at the Hästens workshop in Sweden, intentionally to keep supply very limited. And it's basic psychology that if something's in short supply, people will want it more.

2. Vispring Diamond Majesty

Costs: US$49k-$117k (approx £38.5K-£92K)

The Vispring Diamond Majesty may be 'cheaper' than the Hästens Vividus. But it's still one of the most expensive mattresses in the world. If you go up to a Cal King, you'll need to stump up with a cool $117K. So how does Vispring have the cojones to justify this eye-popping expense?

Well, again, this company has been around for a while and clearly knows what its doing. Founded in Holborn, London in 1901, it was the first mattress manufacturer to use pocketed springs, and its collections quickly became installed in all the best hotels, clubs and ocean liners, including The Queen Mary and The Titanic.

(Image credit: Vispring)

As for the Diamond Majesty, it offers a combination of high-end construction and luxury fillings. This very lovely mattress is made with three layers of hand-nested, calico pocket springs (3,996 in a UK king) and can be customized with soft, medium, firm or extra firm tension.

It's filled with what it calls "some of the world's finest natural materials", namely British wool, loose British horsetail hair, Shetland wool blended with cashmere and silk, bamboo and lavish Royal Alpaca fleece wool, Shetland fleece wool and organic cotton. And it's handcrafted in Devon, on the South West coast of England, with what it calls "unrivalled expertize in mattress-making".

The brand as a whole doesn't seem to be great at making friends, though, with a shocking 24 per cent of reviewers on Trustpilot awarding it one star, largely for problems with customer service.

3. Vispring Masterpiece Superb Mattress

Costs: US$26K-$52K (approx £20K-£41K)

Another entry on our list from Vispring, the Superb seems a snip at the price for "just" $52K for a US king. That's until you realize you've fallen prey to the psychological technique of price anchoring, and that's still really, really expensive.

Vispring makes a good stab of arguing its value for money, though. For starters, it says it contains "the world's finest natural fibers", include cashmere, organic cotton, Shetland wool, horsetail, alpaca wool, and silk. These all nestle between three layers of hand-nested calico, virgin-vanadium steel pocket springs, covered in finest quality Vispring ticking, and hand-tufted with hand-tied woolen tufts and twine. And well, who doesn't like the sound of that? (Even if most of us don't really know what it means).

(Image credit: Vispring)

With five rows of hand side-stitching and air vents for breathability, and a 9.8 inches mattress depth plus 2.4 inches of doming height, this superior mattress is handcrafted in Plymouth, England with a 30-year guarantee. Whether it's superior enough to rival the cost of a new car is a different matter, of course.

4. Kluft Mattresses Palais Royale Mattress

Costs: US$25,798 - $36,264 (approx £20K-£28.5K)

E.S. Kluft & Company was founded in 2004 but traces its roots to the creation of the Aireloom brand launched in 1949. With factories in Pennsylvania and California, it's known for encouraging its workers to go at a glacial pace in order to achieve the highest quality results. And you certainly pay for those results, with its Palais Royale costing between around $26K and $36K a piece.

(Image credit: Kluft)

Exclusive to Bloomingdale's, this mattress combines a number of luxurious layers, namely natural wool, alpaca and silk fibers over natural ventilated TerraPur Latex; TerraPur latex over Moosburger horsetail and additional plush natural ventilated TerraPur Latex. Its website is peppered with adjectives like "exotic", "lavishly soft" and "opulent", and the company says it takes 10 craftsmen three days to handcraft a single Palais Royale.

Exactly how much that influences your sleep quality, though, is up for debate. In this Wall Street Journal article about the mattress, Clete Kushida of Stanford University Sleep Medicine Center noted: "Hand-made doesn't necessarily mean better sleep".

5. The Dux Xclusive by Duxiana

Costs: US$29,505 (approx £23.2K)

"We take sleep seriously," say Duxiana, whose mattress designs are the result of 95 years of research and testing. The Swedish manufacturer, founded in 1926, also takes pricing seriously, with its top-of-the-range model requiring you to part with just short of $30K.

Made to order in Sweden, the Dux Xclusive has been "designed for exceptional comfort and support". Which is good news because you'll need a lie-down after spending all that cash.

(Image credit: Duxiana)

Featuring a patented spring coil system with individually wrapped coils, the top layers are filled with natural materials like wool, cotton, and latex for breathability and pressure relief. It's available in three different comfort levels with options for different top layers, tufting, side stitching, and so on.

To be honest, the description doesn't sound all that different from a lot of mattresses that cost a tenth of the price. But if you want to give the brand a go, then there's a unique and affordable way to do so. Just book a room at the Hotel Duxiana in Malmö, where the company showcases its beds in person.

6. Savoir No.2 mattress

Costs: £15,970-£25,935 (approx US$20.2K-$32.9K)

For generations of Brits, nothing speaks refined luxury like London's Savoy Hotel. And so if you want to feel really posh, for between £15K and £26K you can buy the original Savoy mattress.

(Image credit: Savoy)

The Savoy Nº2 is handcrafted in the capital to this day, and marries traditional techniques with natural materials such as wool, horse tail and cotton, to offer long-lasting comfort and support. Consequently according to Lindsay Silberman, who put one to the test for Town and Country , it "feels like sleeping on an expensive cloud… lumpy in a good way."

The Savoir brand, meanwhile, dates back to 1905 and boast a celebrity fan club that spans generations, including Marilyn Monroe, Frank Sinatra, Oprah, and Madonna. And you can always trust in celebs, right? They never make bad choices.

7. Halcyon Elysium by Naturepedic

Costs: $9,999-$11,999 (approx £7.8K-£9.4K)

The Halcyon Elysium is by far the cheapest mattress on this page, but at $9,999 for a Queen and $11,999 for a King, it's still a lot more than even the most cash-healthy of us would typically want to spend. So what are you getting for this significant amount of funds?

Well, it's a similar story to the pricier mattresses above. A superior construction (16-inch profile, including organic latex and organic cotton-wrapped steel coils). The ability to customize your layers. Luxurious fibers like wool, alpaca and cashmere. Which if you can afford it, all sounds lovely.

(Image credit: Naturepedic)

But we reckon you'll find pretty similar levels of comfort in mattresses for a much lower price. And ultimately, we think the difference between all the models on this list and the best mattresses around the $1K-3K mark is going to be barely noticeable to almost all of us.