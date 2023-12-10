The best luxury mattress 2023

Finding the best luxury mattress is an investment in your health and wellbeing, allowing you to get a restful and supported night's sleep as well as maximum comfort. The best luxury mattresses not only offer high-quality materials, but also offer exceptional pressure relief, contouring support and great temperature regulation, amongst many other factors.

Like our best mattress selection, our luxury mattress guide includes both memory foam and hybrid options, and you'll also find some customizable options as well. If all this sounds a little daunting, don't worry. Our expert guide will help you cut through the jargon to help you find the mattress with the features you need for your sleeping style. Before you invest in a luxury mattress with the price tag to match, make sure you've read our guide to avoid any pitfalls.

In such a competitive industry, sales and offers happen all year round on many brands, and it's unusual to have to pay MSRP on a mattress. Black Friday usually brings the lowest prices of the year, but standard mattress sales often bring decent savings and we'll point you towards the best current prices with each listing.

Let's get started and look at our selection of luxury mattresses more closely.

Best luxury mattress for most people

(Image credit: Saatva)

1. Saatva Classic mattress The best luxury mattress overall Our expert review: Specifications Type: Innerspring hybrid Materials: Pillow top, memory foam, coils, other foam Firmness (1-10): 3, 5-7 or 8 Height: 11.5 or 14.5" Trial: 365 nights Warranty: Lifetime Price bracket: Premium Today's Best Deals View at Saatva.com (Twin) View at Saatva.com (Full) View at Saatva.com (Queen) Reasons to buy + 3 firmness options and 2 heights + Excellent pressure relief + Superior lumbar support and a little bounce Reasons to avoid - A little motion transfer with the plush option - $99 return or exchange fee

The Saatva Classic is a luxury hybrid innerspring mattress that tops our best mattress list. It's Saatva's flagship model and comes in three different firmness options, as well as a choice of two heights. This customizable mattress suits most sleeping styles and offers luxurious comfort.

Materials

Underneath the Euro pillow top (with Lumbar Zone Quilting for extra support around the lumbar region) is a layer of high-density memory foam along with Saatva's Lumbar Zone Active Spinal Wire, to keep your spine in alignment as you sleep. Up next are pocket coils, followed by a further layer of coils for pressure relief and more support. The whole mattress is wrapped in a foam encasement for edge support and stability. We think the Saatva Classic is one of the best hybrid mattresses available.

Firmness and comfort

The Saatva combines responsive springs, a cushioning pillow top and very little foam to produce a mattress that has a little bounce, and that you'll sleep 'on' rather than sinking into. But this feel means the mattress is supportive in all sleeping positions and does a great job of relieving pressure along with aches and pains.

With three firmness options to choose from, it's easy to find a mattress to suit you. The Luxury Firm is the most popular version, suiting most sleeping styles and body types. If you're a side sleeper or of a lighter weight, the Plush Soft will offer more contouring around the shoulders and hips with a softer finish. And finally, the Firm option will suit stomach and back sleepers, along with those of a heavier build. With its additional lumbar support, we also rate it highly for those who suffer with back pain.

Performance

Performance is exceptional, with the Saatva offering excellent temperature regulation and edge support. Motion transfer in the Luxury Firm and Firm is also excellent, but some customers do suggest that there's a little motion transfer in the Plush Soft version of the mattress, due to the smaller amount of foam and softer feel overall.

Value for money

As with most things, the MSRP of the Saatva Classic has increased a little in the last 12 months, but the mattress is still competitively priced for a luxury hybrid. Fortunately, you'll also never have to pay MSRP - Saatva nearly always has 12-15% off the price.

Extras with Saatva are excellent, with a full year's trial and a lifetime warranty. Due to the mattress arriving flat, you'll also get free white glove delivery to a room of your choice, with Saatva taking away your old mattress for free. The only downside here is that Saatva charge $99 for returns or exchanges.

Read more: Saatva Classic Mattress review

Best plush luxury mattress

(Image credit: Helix )

The Helix Dusk Luxe mattress offers surprisingly good support for a medium firmness mattress, and is particularly suited to back and stomach sleepers. There's plenty of support, but sleepers will love the plush comfort offered by the upper layers of foam.

Materials

The Helix Dusk Luxe starts off with a soft Tencel cover (there's also the option to upgrade to a cooling 'GlacioTex' cover). Underneath are three foam layers - a responsive foam, a latex foam hybrid alternative and a memory foam. The latex foam hybrid alternative is Helix's way of describing a bouncier foam. Underneath the foams is a layer of one thousand individually wrapped coils, with the mattress supported by a dense foam base.

Firmness and comfort

With a medium sleep surface, the Helix is softer than a lot of the mattresses usually recommended for back and stomach sleepers. But our testers found it extremely supportive, with plenty of support under the hips and good spinal alignment. The three layers of foam combine to give the mattress a cozy and plush feel, although you will still lie on top of the mattress rather than sinking into it.

We wouldn't recommend the Helix Dusk Luxe to most side sleepers, as there isn't enough sinkage around the shoulders and hips when lying in this position. And sleepers over 230lbs are likely to find it too soft, and may feel that they're sinking through the foams and lying on the coils.

Performance

Motion isolation on the Helix is average. You won't feel a partner getting in and out of bed, but you may feel them changing sleep position once they're in the bed. Edge support is also mixed - support along the sides on a queen size model was good, but weak around the corners and foot end. On a twin model, edge support was poor all the way round. We'd also suggest that hot sleepers upgrade to the GlacioTex cooling cover. The Helix doesn't retain a lot of heat but breathability isn't particularly impressive.

Value for money

Like many mattresses, the Helix Dusk Luxe is never sold at MRSP. You'll find at least 20% off, rising to 25% for major sales events. Our Helix sales and deals page will keep you up to date with all the latest offers.

Extras are average - you'll get a 100-night trial and 15 year warranty, and there's free delivery to your door. There's no option to upgrade to white glove delivery though, which is a shame.

Read more: Helix Dusk Luxe mattress review

Most customizable luxury mattress

(Image credit: Beautyrest)

3. Beautyrest Black K-Class The best luxury mattress for complete customization Our expert review: Specifications Type: Hybrid Materials: Coils, foam, latex, memory foam, gel memory foam, alpaca, cashmere, silk fibers Firmness (1-10): 5 Height: 16.5" Trial: 100 nights Warranty: 10 years Price bracket: Premium Today's Best Deals View at Beautyrest (Twin XL) View at Beautyrest (Queen) View at Beautyrest (King) Reasons to buy + Comfortable for side sleepers + Extra tall height, with supportive edges + Various firmness and pillow top options Reasons to avoid - Motion transfer is below average - Not available in Twin size

The Beautyrest Black K-Class Plush Pillow Top is, as the name might suggest, an exceptionally plush mattress that's best suited to side sleepers, who will feel cradled and supported by this softer mattress.

Materials

The Beautyrest has a lot of memory foam, starting with a pillow top that's filled with another layer of memory foam. Underneath you'll find a plant-based cooling technology layer for heat regulation, followed by layers of Beautyrest Gel memory foam and SurfaceTouch gel memory foam. There's a luxurious layer made of cashmere, alpaca and silk, followed by layers of responsive latex. Finally, there are 2000 nanocoils for pressure relief, combined with a zoned pocketed coil support system.

Firmness and comfort

We tested the K-Class Plush Pillow top, with the K-Class also being available with a Firm Pillow Top. The mattress is really best suited for side sleepers, with our testers finding it too soft to sleep on their backs or fronts. For lovers of memory foam and the distinctive 'hug' it gives, this mattress will be a dream. There's exceptional contouring around the hips and shoulders, but you'll still feel plenty of support. The Beautyrest brand also make other variations on this mattress, with a huge amount of options to suit different sleeping styles.

Performance

Despite its multiple foam layers, the mattress does a good job of keeping sleepers cool thanks to its layer of plant-based cooling material just below the surface, coils and layer of silk, alpaca and cashmere. Edge support is excellent with plenty of support round the bed, but motion transfer is below average - you'll sink further into the bed when a partner gets out of it.

Value for money

The Beautyrest Black mattresses are expensive, with a queen costing anywhere from $2699 - $4899. We have seen discounts from $300 - $900 off, offering some considerable savings, but this is still a upper-end premium mattress. For the money, the 100-night trial and 10-year warranty is a little disappointing, but there is free white glove delivery.

Read more: Beautyrest Black K-Class Plush Pillow Top mattress review

Best luxury memory foam mattress

(Image credit: Tempur-Pedic)

4. Tempur-Pedic Tempur-Cloud The best luxury memory foam mattress Specifications Type: Memory Foam Materials: Tempur memory foam, foam Firmness (1-10): 6.5 Height: 10" Trial: 90 nights Warranty: 10 years Price bracket: Premium Today's Best Deals View at Tempur-Pedic (Queen) View at Tempur-Pedic (King) Reasons to buy + Great for side and back sleepers + Exceptional pressure relief + Eases back pain Reasons to avoid - Sleeps hot - Edge support is poor

The Tempur Cloud is one of Tempur-Pedic's cheaper mattress, albeit with cheaper being relative from a luxury mattress brand. The mattress is best suited to side and back sleepers, and is a great choice for those suffering with back pain.

Materials

As you might expect, the Tempur Cloud is made with Tempur's plush memory foam. It's far pricier than most of the best memory foam mattresses, but fans of Tempur's unique feel may well be prepared to pay the extra. Underneath the stretch cover is a comfort layer of Tempur memory foam, designed for a slow response to pressure. Next up is a transition layer of slight firmer Tempur material, finished with a base layer of high-density poly foam to provide stability and structure.

Firmness and comfort

If you're looking for that distinctive memory foam 'hug', the Tempur Cloud is going to deliver. Side sleepers in particular will enjoy the plush contouring of this mattress, which offers exceptional pressure relief around the shoulders and hips. Back sleepers of light and average weight will also feel supported and cradled.

The Tempur Cloud does a great job of contouring around the lower lumbar region, and back pain sufferers should feel their aches and pains being eased. Despite these softer top layers, the high-density foam at the base of this mattress does a good job of offering some firmer support, so sleepers will never feel trapped or unsupported in the mattress. However, we wouldn't recommend the mattress to stomach sleepers, as their hips will sink out of alignment with the shoulders. Heavier sleepers will also sink too far into the foam and are likely to feel unsupported.

Performance

Unsurprisingly, the Tempur Cloud has excellent motion isolation, with the memory foam absorbing movement and preventing any disturbance from a restless sleeper. Edge support isn't great, due to the all-foam construction, although it's not the worst we've seen. If you're a hot sleeper though, we really wouldn't recommend this mattress due to the foam trapping heat. If you are a hot sleeper, we'd recommend one of our best cooling mattresses instead.

Value for money

Tempur-Pedic sales tend to only crop up during major holidays, and offers aren't always on all mattresses. So we'd recommend bookmarking our Tempur-Pedic mattress deals page to keep up to date with any sales or offers.

The Tempur Cloud is the brand's mattress in a box and, as such, is delivered to your front door. Again, considering the price, the 90-night trial and 10-year warranty are slightly disappointing.

Best firm luxury mattress

(Image credit: Nolah)

The Nolah Evolution is a hybrid mattress available in three firmness options - Plush, Luxury Firm and Firm. We tested the Firm mattress and think it offers excellent pressure relief and spinal alignment.

Materials

The Nolah's seven layer construction starts with an organic cotton and ArcticTex cover to keep you cool. This is followed by a cooling foam layer and heat escape gusset. The chunky third layer contains graphite infused foam (called AirFoam ICE by the brand), with supportive and responsive foam layers making up layers four and five. Underneath this is a layer of support coils and the mattress is finished off with a recycled plant fiber foundation layer to add support and stability.

Firmness and comfort

We think this is the best firm luxury mattress you can buy, with the seven layer construction offering a comfortable and supportive feel that's firm where it's needed. The Nolah offers superb spinal alignment in all sleeping positions, with constant pressure relief. This is due to the billions of air bubbles in the AirFoam ICE layer, combined with the coil support system. The mattress evenly disperses body weight and prevents any sore spots from forming.

Of course mattress firmness is subjective and some side sleepers in particular may find the Firm mattress too firm. There are options for a softer mattress with the Luxury Firm and Plush options.

Performance

Despite being a firm mattress, the Nolah has just enough give in its top layers to isolate motion extremely successfully, and we think those sharing a bed with a restless partner won't be disturbed at all. Edge support is also great - probably because this is a firmer mattress overall.

Although the Nolah has several features to help with cooling (cotton ArcticTex cover to draw heat away from the body, high thermal conductivity euro topper and AirFoam ICE layer infused with cooling graphite), our testers did find that the mattress ran hot at times. It does still do a fair job of keeping sleepers cool, but could be better.

Value for money

The Nolah Evolution is often on sale with 30% off, sometimes rising to 35% off. This takes around $500 to $700 off the MSRP, and you'll sometimes find two free pillows included in the package as well. Even with discounts, it's still more expensive than its closest rival, the Saatva Classic, so it's worth making sure you buy it at its most affordable price. Our Nolah sales and deals page will keep you up to date with all the latest offers.

The Nolah comes with a fairly average 120-night trial, but does offer a lifetime warranty. You can choose to forgo the trial period for a $100 discount, although we think this is a little risky. The mattress is delivered to your front door and is pretty heavy - you can pay an extra fee for setup and old mattress removal. If you do take the trial and want to return the mattress there's a $99 fee.

Read more: Nolah Evolution 15" mattress review