The best Tempur-Pedic mattress sales and deals in 2022: up to $2,219 off

The latest Tempur-Pedic mattress sale has landed and there are great deals for restless and hot sleepers, as you can now save 30% on the body-contouring Tempur-Cloud (in either all-foam or hybrid varieties). This is the best mattress for anyone dealing with sore and stiff joints as the Tempur material hugs your curves, reducing multiple pressure and pain points. Prices start from $1,329.30 (was $1,899) with the new discount, reducing the cost of a queen size Tempur-Cloud to $1,539.60 (was $2,199) – that’s a saving of $659.

The best Tempur-Pedic mattress deal for people prone to overheating at night is found on the Tempur-Breeze 2.0. The starting price is higher here at $2,589 for a twin size and $3,009 for a queen, but there’s a huge amount of cooling technology packed in to help you sleep more comfortably in hot weather.

The only caveat is that the Breeze 2.0 is in the Tempur-Pedic Closeout Sale. That means all sales are final and you won’t be entitled to the brand’s 90-night trial. However you will get free White Glove Delivery to your bedroom of choice so that the mattress is ready to sleep on, and the Breeze 2.0 has a 10-year warranty.

The Tempur-Cloud arrives boxed via UPS, and you’ll also get a 10-year warranty plus a 90-night sleep trial in addition to the 30% discount. So if you change your mind during that time, you can contact Tempur-Pedic for a refund. Let’s take a look at May’s best Tempur-Pedic mattress sales and deals ahead of the Memorial Day mattress sales arriving…

Tempur-Pedic mattress sale: The best deals

Tempur-Pedic Cloud mattress deal: from $1,899 $1,329 at Tempur-Pedic

Save up to $779 - This is the best deal for you if you’re experiencing restless and broken sleep due to sore and painful joints or hip and back pain. The Cloud mattress is designed to conform to each curve regardless of your sleep position, taking pressure off your back, neck, hips, shoulders and knees. In the sale a queen size is reduced to $1,539, which is very competitive for a big-name brand.

Tempur-Pedic Breeze 2.0 final sale: from $3,699 $2,589 at Tempur-Pedic

Save up to $2,219 - Hot sleepers, this is the best discount for you. The Breeze 2.0 is the older version of the new Tempur-Pedic Breeze mattresses yet still packs a hefty cooling punch to reduce overheating. It’s in the brand’s Closeout Sale though, so all sales are final and you aren’t entitled to the 90-night trial. However you’ll get free delivery to your bedroom and the team will set up the mattress so that it’s ready to sleep on. A queen size costs $3,009, which is $1,400 cheaper than the new Breeze.

Tempur-Pedic Tempur Topper Supreme: from $359 $215.40 at Tempur-Pedic

Save up to $199 - The Tempur Topper Supreme is made of three inches of NASA-developed material to reduce pressure on your joints, transforming the comfort of your existing mattress. It’s an excellent half-way house if you want to experience how Tempur material could increase your comfort but without having to shell out for a full mattress. A queen size is $275.40 (was $459) in the sale.

Which Tempur-Pedic mattress should you buy?

While we have focused on two specific mattresses above, Tempur-Pedic actually has a wider range of foam and hybrid beds. Some, such as the Tempur-Essential, are only on sale at certain times of the year, such as during the Black Friday mattress deals event.

The Essential is the cheapest Tempur-Pedic mattress when it’s actually available to buy, otherwise that crown passes to the contouring Tempur-Cloud, priced from $1,899 when not in the sale. Earlier this year the brand introduced a hybrid version of the Cloud with a slightly firmer and cooler feel. The RRP is the same as the all-foam Tempur-Cloud except when it’s discounted – the hybrid then usually remains around $300 higher.

The Tempur-Cloud is a great beginner’s Tempur-Pedic mattress and one for people with smaller budgets who still need as much contouring and pressure relief as they can get during sleep. It’s very well rated by users too, with a high score of 4.4 out of 5 stars generated by over 1,000 reviews.

The next step up is the Tempur-Adapt mattress, priced from $1,899 at Tempur-Pedic and available in three different variations: Adapt, ProAdapt and LUXEAdapt. This mattress has 30% more conforming support than the Tempur-Cloud and is available in Soft, Medium, Medium Hybrid and Firm to suit different sleeping positions and body weights. If you need extra pressure relief and want more of a body-hug feel, this is the one to choose.

If you want to experience the magic of a Tempur-Pedic mattress but don’t have the budget, then you can also save 40% on the Topper Supreme, a bed topper that sits at the top of our best mattress toppers guide for anyone seeking pressure relief for sore joints.

(Image credit: Tempur-Pedic)

For hot sleepers (people who spend half the night kicking off the covers) and those dealing with hot flashes and night sweats, we’d recommend the Tempur-Breeze collection. The new version is priced from $3,899 and comes in two versions: the 3° cooler model and the 8° cooler LUXEBreeze model (prices from $4,899). These cooler temperatures are compared to the ‘heat indexes’ of other Tempur-Pedic mattresses during a consecutive eight-hour period and not the temperature of your bedroom.

These flagship cooling mattresses are designed with a SmartClimate Cover to regulate the temperature of the mattress when you sleep on it, with Tempur-Pedic’s PureCool+ Phase Change Material absorbing then dissipating excess heat to keep you cool for eight hours at a time.

Each Tempur-Pedic mattress, apart from those in the Closeout Sale, comes on a 90-night trial. That’s fractionally shorter than the industry standard (100 nights), but still enough time for you to see how the mattress could benefit your sleep and posture needs. There are 10-year warranties on all Tempur-Pedic beds too, with free premium delivery to your bedroom of choice if you buy the Tempur-Adapt or Tempur-Breeze – the Cloud comes boxed and shipped via UPS.

For a cheaper memory foam alternative, see our round-up of the latest Nectar mattress sales and deals. Or if you want to stick with the more luxurious end of the market, we've compiled a guide to the top Saatva mattress sales for handcrafted hybrid and memory foam mattresses that are also delivered and setup in your bedroom of choice.

Today’s best Tempur-Pedic mattress prices

(Image credit: Tempur-Pedic)

1. Tempur-Pedic Tempur-Cloud mattress deals The cheapest Tempur-Pedic mattress for sleepers with joint pain Sizes: Twin, Twin Long, Full, Queen, King, Split King, California King | Depth: 10 inches | Comfort: Medium, Medium Hybrid | Filling: 360-degree stretch cover, Tempur comfort layer, Tempur support layer, base layer (Medium version also comes with 1,000+ coil springs) | Turn: No, but it can be rotated | Trial: 90 nights | Warranty: 10-years | RRP: $1,899 – $2,599 Excellent pressure relief for less Exceptional conforming comfort Good motion isolation for couples You need more contouring

According to Tempur-Pedic, the Tempur-Cloud mattress's comfort layer “provides up to 40% more pressure-relieving power than the next closest competitor”. But that's not the only thing that makes the company's cheapest mattress a great-value choice. Whether you go for the Medium or the coil-sprung Medium Hybrid version, you're guaranteed exceptional conforming comfort, motion isolation and edge support.

The Tempur-Cloud usually features in Tempur-Pedic mattress sales, with similar discounts available most months. We regularly see deals of 30% off, with a queen size normally reduced to around $1,539.30 (was $2,199), saving you nearly $660. During big seasonal mattress sales, the Tempur-Cloud drops even lower, with up to 35% off all sizes. That’s because, during Black Friday and Cyber Monday, Tempur-Pedic normally rolls out its Tempur-Essential mattress, which then becomes the cheapest of the range.

You’ll have 90 nights to trial the Tempur-Cloud at home, and it’s covered by a 10-year warranty. You won’t get free White Glove Delivery as you do with the Tempur-Adapt and Tempur-Breeze models, as the brand has designed it to be easily unfolded and set up once you’ve unboxed it.

A good alternative is the Nolah Evolution 15 mattress, and this is often featured among the Nolah mattress sales with up to $700.

(Image credit: Tempur-Pedic)

2. Tempur-Pedic Tempur-Adapt mattress deals The best Tempur-Pedic mattress for maximum pressure relief Sizes: Twin, Twin Long, Full, Queen, King, Split King, California King, Split California King | Models: Adapt, ProAdapt, LuxeAdapt | Depth: 11 inches (Adapt), 12 inches (ProAdapt), 13 inches (LuxeAdapt) | Comfort: Medium, Medium Hybrid (Adapt); Soft, Medium, Medium Hybrid, Firm (ProAdapt); Soft, Firm (LuxeAdapt) | Turn: No, but it can be rotated | Filling: Depends on model and comfort rating | Trial: 90 nights | Warranty: 10-years | RRP: $1,899 – $7,198 Maximum pressure relief Three models to choose from Isolates motion from your partner You don’t like the feel of sinking in

Containing materials developed by NASA scientists, the Tempur-Adapt mattress range is designed to provide maximum pressure relief from tip to toe. There are three models to choose from, each offering its own unique level of support and pressure relief. The 11” deep Tempur-Adapt is the cheapest, starting from $1,899, with the 12” ProAdapt costing from $ and the 13” LUXEAdapt starting from $.

While all three offer better pressure relief and motion cancellation than the Tempur-Cloud, the ProAdapt contains 20% more Tempur material and the LUXEAdapt contains 40% more. The more Tempur it contains, the more tha mattress conforms to your curves and lessens pressure on major impact points such as your back and hips.

The Tempur-Pedic mattress sale doesn’t always include the Tempur-Adapt Collection, but when it does the discounts are usually up to 30% off depending on the size you choose. Because it isn’t on sale as often as the Tempur-Cloud or Tempur-Breeze, we’d recommend taking the plunge when it is as this is a highly rated option for people who experience physical pain when lying down and who need a lot of pressure relief to sleep comfortably at night.

(Image credit: Tempur-Pedic)

3. Tempur-Pedic Tempur-Breeze mattress deals If you overheat at night, this is the Tempur-Pedic mattress for you Sizes: Twin Long, Full, Queen, King, Split King, California King, Split California King | Models: PRObreeze, LUXEbreeze | Depth: 12 inches (PRObreeze), 13 inches (LUXEbreeze) | Comfort: Medium, Medium Hybrid (PRObreeze); Soft, Firm (LUXEbreeze) | Turn: No, but it can be rotated | Filling: Depends on model and comfort rating | Trial: 90 nights | Warranty: 10-years | MSRP: $1,499 – $2,099 Advanced cooling technologies Heat-wicking materials Cool-touch cover Free premium delivery Short trial considering the price

Prone to overheating at night? Then consider the Tempur-Pedic Tempur-Breeze, designed with multiple breathable layers to keep the mattress from getting too hot during sleep. The PRObreeze model is designed to remain up to 3° cooler than other Tempur-Pedic beds, while the LUXEbreeze is designed to remain up to 3° cooler .

The Tempur-Breeze achieves this through a range of cooling technologies and materials, including a cool-touch cover infused with phase change material to wick away excess heat so that it doesn’t pool in the mattress. When you sleep cooler, you sleep deeper and for longer, leading to more restful sleep.

Since the Tempur-Breeze Collection comes with a high MSRP, we recommend shopping the Tempur-Pedic mattress sale to secure the cheapest price. Regular discounts come in at around $300 off, reducing the cost of a queen size LUXEbreeze to $4,099 (was $4,399). That's still expensive, but if overheating is ruining your sleep, it could be a great investment in your long-term health. You’ll have 90 nights to trial it at home to make sure it does keep you cooler.

Do I need a Tempur-Pedic mattress discount code?

Thankfully, you don't need to enter a specific discount code to take advantage of these Tempur-Pedic mattress deals. Simply choose the mattress you want in the size you need on the brand’s website and the discount will be clearly displayed. If you don’t see a discounted price, that mattress is not in the sale.

It’s very rare that Tempur-Pedic has deals on all of its mattresses at once, and the brand regularly switches up the discounts too. The best offers we’ve seen this year are 30% off the Tempur-Cloud and Tempur-Breeze 2.0 (in the Closeout Sale), $300 off the Tempur-Adapt and new-season Tempur-Breeze, and 40% off the Tempur Topper Supreme. You can normally save on the brand’s range of contouring and cooling bedding too, including its best pillows for different sleeping positions.

Tempur-Pedic has included the option to enter a third-party discount code if you can find any in the online space. However, in our experience, discount codes of this nature aren’t always valid.

Tempur-Pedic Black Friday and Cyber Monday mattress deals 2022: what we expect

There are regular Tempur-Pedic mattress sales throughout the year, but the cheapest prices arrive during the Black Friday mattress deals and sales in late November, which roll over into the Cyber Monday mattress sales. While it's too early to bring you any confirmed deals for November 2022, we can make an educated guess based on past discounts from the brand.

We've seen Tempur-Pedic mattress discounts of up to 40% in the past on select models, especially the Tempur-Essential, the brand’s cheapest boxed mattress. This isn’t available every month and is something we mostly see on sale during Black Friday and Cyber Monday, and it’s so popular that sizes usually sell out fast. In the previous Tempur-Pedic Black Friday sale, for example, the starting price was reduced to $995 (was $1,659) for the medium-soft Tempur-Essential. A queen size was knocked down to $1,299 (was $2,165), saving you $866.

There was also a 30% discount on the Tempur-Cloud, with a maximum saving of $1,019 on the largest size. The brand also offered $500 off the Ergo Smart Bed bases, which was a $400 discount increase on the year before. We expect to see similar discounts this year, plus the return of the Tempur-Essential. It would be great to see bigger deals on the Tempur-Adapt and Tempur-Breeze as opposed to the $300 off we see most months.

Each month we’ll be updating this page with the best Tempur-Pedic mattress sales and deals, so we’ll be in the best position to let you know whether 2022’s Tempur-Pedic Black Friday mattress sales and deals are actually worth buying.

Read more: