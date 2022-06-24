The best Casper mattress sales and deals 2022: up to 50% off

The new Casper mattress sale is the place to look if you want the cheapest prices on these popular boxed mattresses. This month the best deal saves you up to $600 on a range of hybrid and all-foam mattresses (opens in new tab), including $175 off the Original Foam or Hybrid, Casper's most popular bed-in-a-box to date. That saving reduces the price of a queen size Casper Original to $1,165 (was $1,295).

There's also 40% off past-season mattresses in the Final Sale section. For example, the 2020 Nova Hybrid is 30% off and now starts from $767, and there’s a 40% discount on the Casper 2019 Snug Mattress, now priced from $177 (opens in new tab). If you need new bedding, the best deal on accessories saves you 50% on select sheets, duvets and blankets.

As these are clearance items you won’t be eligible for a free trial or to return them. You will be covered by a five-year limited warranty though. Because these discounts are so big, and Casper is one of the best mattress brands in America, most sizes are selling out so you’ll need to move fast if you’re interested.

Casper offers a 100-night trial on all 2022 mattresses, with free shipping and free returns if you change your mind during the trial period. You’ll also get a 10-year limited warranty. Let's now look at this month’s best Casper mattress sale offers and deals, courtesy of the brand's 4th of July mattress sale (live until 11th July).

(opens in new tab) Casper mattress sale: Save up to $600 at Casper (opens in new tab)

The Casper 4th of July mattress sale is now live and there are savings on all Casper mattresses. That includes the popular Casper Original, a superb mattress with 4D Sleep Technology to keep you cool, align your spine, relieve pressure across your body, and keep you fully supported. A queen size is now priced from $1,165 (was $1,295), and it comes in a hybrid version too for cooler sleep.

(opens in new tab) Casper Element Mattress sale: from $495 at Casper (opens in new tab)

We don’t normally see the Element for sale at Casper, so if you want one of the brand’s most popular boxed mattresses for a good price, here it is. A queen size costs $695, which is competitive for a breathable, toxin-free all-foam mattress from a leading sleep brand. You’ll get a 100-night trial plus a 10-year limited warranty on the Casper Element, with free shipping and free returns. There are 3,000 user reviews of the Element, with a 5/5 star rating.

(opens in new tab) Casper 2020 Nova mattress: from $1,095 $766 at Casper (opens in new tab)

Save up to $659 - There’s a lot of mattress tech for the money here, including seven zones of targeted support to ensure your neck, back and hips are comfortable and supported during sleep. The medium-firm feel means it should be suitable for most body types, while the plush top layer offers contouring comfort for lighter bodies and side sleepers. Lots of sizes are selling out, but you can get a Cal king for just $1,536.50 (was $2,195). All sales are final.

(opens in new tab) Casper Essential Mattress sale: from $445 $378 at Casper (opens in new tab)

Save up to $120 - Looking for a cheap mattress for your guest bedroom or to upgrade your own bed on a budget? This 15% discount on the Essential Mattress gives you a queen size for $505.75 (was $595), and a cal king for $675.75 (was $795). As this is also in the Casper Final Sale section, you won’t get a free trial or be eligible for a return, but you will be covered with a five-year limited warranty.

(opens in new tab) Casper Humidity Fighting Duvet: from $349 $174.50 at Casper (opens in new tab)

You can save up to 50% on a range of bedding in the Casper Final Sale section, including this temperature regulating duvet insert. Casper has made it with an added layer of merino wool, a material that's naturally breathable to keep you cooler in summer. Sewn-in chambers stop the down fill from clumping, and you can machine wash it on cold.

Which Casper mattress should I choose?

Casper’s mattress range has grown rapidly and now includes a mix of affordable memory foam mattresses through to luxury hybrid cooling mattresses for hot sleepers. Prices start from $495 for the Casper Element mattress when it’s featured on the brand’s site. Outside of the Essential bed-in-a-box featured in the Final Sale section, the Casper Element is the cheapest Casper you’ll find.

Outside of that, the second-cheapest Casper mattress is the foam-filled Casper Original, priced from $895 when not discounted. The Original is among the firmest Casper mattresses, making them a good choice for stomach sleepers.

Looking for a little more breathability and a way to reduce overheating at night? Then spend a bit more and go for the Original Hybrid (from $1,295 without a deal to lower the price), where a combination of foam and springs creates improved air flow and a cooler feel.

Described as Casper's “most comforting” mattress, the plush Nova Hybrid (priced from $1,395) is an enticing option for those who like to sleep on their back, its seven zones of targeted support providing excellent spinal alignment.

Or, if you want the ultimate in support, try the Casper Wave Hybrid (prices from $1,785), a luxury hybrid designed with ergonomic zones to deliver full-body relief from pressure. Shell out for the Wave Hybrid Snow and you'll get advanced cooling technology too.

Whichever Casper you choose, cover it with the best mattress protector you can afford as this will help it to last longer, saving you money in the long term. While the brand doesn’t make any mattress toppers just yet, it does have a stunning range of bedding, including bed sheets and one of the best pillows for sleeping, the Casper Original Pillow.

1. Casper Original Mattress deals Casper's best-selling mattress suits all body types and sleep styles Sizes: Twin, twin XL, full, queen, king, Cal king | Depth: 11 inches | Turn: No | Materials: PU foam, zoned memory foam, polyurethane foam (Original) or polyurethane foam with encased springs (Original Hybrid) | Comfort: Firm (Original) or Medium (Original Hybrid) | Trial: 100 nights | Warranty: 10-year limited | Price (MSRP): $895 – $1,695 (Original) or $1,295 – $2,095 (Original Hybrid) Zoned Support to align your spine Dedicated back support Available in all-foam and hybrid You want a firmer, cooler bed

There's a good reason why the Original Mattress is Casper's most popular bed-topper – not only is it designed to offer a great balance of support and cooling, it's also the cheapest Casper mattress outside of the Element and the Essential (a Final Sale item only). You might also want to consider the Original Hybrid Mattress, which marries foam with resilient springs for extra bounce and breathability.

If you sign up with Casper at the moment, you can get 15% off your first order. With that discount, if you opted for the Original Mattress in a queen size you’d pay $1,165 (was $1,295). Keep an eye out for other deals, too, as the cheapest price we’ve seen on the Casper Original recently was $995 for a queen size.

2. Casper Nova Hybrid Mattress deals A cozy Casper mattress if you love softer beds Sizes: Twin, twin XL, full, queen, king, Cal king | Depth: 12 inches | Turn: No | Materials: PU foam, breathable zoned polyurethane foam,memory foam, PU foam with encased springs | Comfort: Plush | Trial: 100 nights | Warranty: 10-year limited | Price (MSRP): $1,395 – $2,895 Soft, body-cradling feel Better spinal alignment Designed to stop you overheating Heavier bodies may need more support

If you like the sensation of sleeping on clouds, then Casper's Nova Hybrid is the one for you. The company's softest mattress, its foam is divided into seven ergonomic zones for optimum spinal alignment, while its encased springs provide extra lift and support. With Casper's AirScape 2 technology also on board, you can be sure of a cool night's sleep.

By signing up with Casper, you can get the Nova Hybrid in a queen size for around $2,065 – a 10% discount on the usual price of $2,295. Don't fancy signing up? You won't have to wait long for a great deal on this product as a more recent Casper mattress sale dropped the price of the Nova Hybrid by 15% less than usual.

3. Casper Wave Hybrid Mattress deals The best Casper mattress for hot sleepers with joint pain Sizes: Twin, twin XL, full, queen, king, Cal king | Depth: 13 inches | Turn: No | Materials: PU foam with phase-change cooling material, natural latex, zoned memory foam, PU with gel pods, encased springs | Comfort: Medium-plush | Trial: 100 nights | Warranty: 10-year limited | Price (MSRP): $1,795 – $3,495 Zoned support for back pain relief AirScape 3 tech for cooler sleep Top foam layer to cradle your joints You want a softer bed

Suffer from back pain or sore joints? The Wave Hybrid is a premium-priced mattress but comes packed with smarts designed to help people like you sleep. Using gel pods, Casper's Zoned Support Max system creates continuous ergonomic zones that work to lift your waist and lower your back for exceptional alignment. With AirSpring 3 cooling technology also on the spec sheet, this is the ultimate Casper mattress for cooler, pressure-free sleep.

We often spot discounts ranging from 10% to 15% on the Wave Hybrid, meaning you can get a queen size for around $2,500. This is Casper’s most luxurious mattress, so of course it has a price tag to match. you’ll have 100 nights to trial it at home to ensure it’s the right choice for you, with free returns if you change your mind.

For an additional cost you can upgrade to the Wave Hybrid Snow, the company's most advanced solution for overheating. With HeatDelete Bands and a QuickCool Cover helping to keep you at the optimal temperature for sleep.

Do you need a Casper mattress discount code?

Not all Casper mattress sales require you to enter a code in order to qualify for the discount being offered. For example, during the brand’s Mother's Day sale – which gave customers 15% off the price of their order – it was necessary to enter the code MOTHERSDAY15. But other sales will automatically list the discounted price, so all you need to do is add the mattress to your cart and checkout.

Most months Casper offers a 10% to 15% saving for new customers signing up for their first Casper account, and the Final Sale section has been active for several months now. That is where you’ll find the best deals for the cheapest Casper mattress prices, and you don’t need a discount code to access those.

Casper Black Friday and Cyber Monday mattress deals in 2022: what we expect

We’ve been covering the Black Friday mattress deals and sales for a few years now, and Casper is a regular among the leading brands that issue big discounts on their most popular mattresses. These often roll over to form Cyber Monday mattress deals (these land on the first Monday directly following Black Friday).

So, how much money are you likely to save if you wait until November to upgrade your bedroom? While it's too early to say for sure, Casper was offering discounts of up to 30% on its mattresses last year, as well as up to 50% on its bedding.

That doesn't automatically mean the company will be as generous this year, though – after all, in 2020, Casper only slashed the price of its mattresses by 15%. Whatever happens, there are sure to be reductions, giving you the chance to save some on better sleep just in time for Christmas.