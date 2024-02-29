Casper is launching a whole new mattress line, but your favorite features are sticking around

Casper Sleep has gotten a head-start on its spring cleaning with a total refresh of its mattress line. Released today, the brand new Casper mattress lineup has done away with some old favorites, while keeping the key features that have made Casper one of the most popular mattress brands around.

According to Casper, this launch has been designed to "meet all consumer needs and price points", with both all-foam and hybrid designs available. That's fairly similar to what we've come to expect from Casper, with the brand previously offering a variety of beds at different price ranges. However, this update promises a higher performance quality, thanks to some clever updates to your old best mattress. The new lineup includes:

Casper One – All-foam with a medium-firm feel

– All-foam with a medium-firm feel Casper Dream – Hybrid with a medium feel

– Hybrid with a medium feel Casper Dream Max – Supportive hybrid with a medium-soft feel

– Supportive hybrid with a medium-soft feel Casper Snow – Cooling hybrid with a medium feel

– Cooling hybrid with a medium feel Casper Snow Max – Cooling hybrid with a medium-soft feel

(Image credit: Casper)

First, let's address the obvious – doesn't the Snow Max Hybrid sound like the gnarliest snowboard? But if we can overlook how Casper seems to have turned to ski equipment for inspiration, these new names should reassure Casper mattress fans that some of the old favorite features have stuck around.

Primarily, the Snow cooling technology, which can be found in both the Snow and Snow Max mattresses. Both beds still make use of the phase-change material and HeatDelete bands that made the previous Snow range so appealing to hot sleepers, with a cool-to-touch Snow cover helping keep those temperatures even throughout the night.

Those who prioritize support should turn their attention to the new Dream line, which appears to be stepping into the shoes of the Original Hybrid and Wave Hybrid by pairing zoned support with gooey, contouring foam. Meanwhile, former Wave beds have been refreshed to Max mattresses, featuring Align+ memory foam that provides an "ultra-supportive" update to the classic Align foam.

(Image credit: Casper)

In terms of pricing, Casper is sticking pretty close to its old approach. Mattresses range from the mid-range to the premium – although we still expect to see semi-frequent Casper mattress deals, with bigger savings around the major holidays. And while Casper might promise a mattress for everyone, shoppers on a tight budget should still head to Amazon for the best cheap mattresses from Casper – the Casper Snug and Casper Element. We might also see some bargains cropping up on discontinued lines.