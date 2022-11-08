Tempur-Pedic TEMPUR-Adapt Mattress Topper review

The Tempur-Pedic TEMPUR-Adapt Mattress Topper is a high-end choice that makes you feel like you’re sleeping at a 5 star resort hotel. The 3-inch mattress topper is luxurious – but also easy to care for with a washable cover. The soft support works especially well for side sleepers. However, you’ll pay a pretty price for luxurious comfort when it’s not on sale.

If you want a luxury choice, the Tempur-Pedic TEMPUR-Adapt Mattress Topper definitely fits the bill. Speaking of bills, you’ll pay a hefty one, but if you believe that you get what you pay for, you’re definitely getting your money’s worth. The thick, 3-inch mattress has a soft feel that gently cradles your body without creating the sensation of sinking in quicksand. This makes it a good choice for side sleepers. However, heavier sleepers and those who sleep on their back or stomach may find the mattress topper to be too soft – and if so, check out some alternatives in our best mattress toppers guide.

TEMPUR-Adapt Mattress Topper review in brief

The Tempur-Pedic TEMPUR-AdaptTopper lets you recreate that resort hotel bedroom feeling in your own home. While it’s not a budget-priced option, it’s certainly less expensive than what you would spend to sleep just one or two nights at a high-end resort hotel. And it's also a lot cheaper than buying a full Tempur mattress (widely considered to be amongst the best memory foam mattresses around).

The soft mattress topper is plush enough to make you say 'ahhh', but just firm enough that it doesn’t feel like a water bed. It’s the right level of firmness to soften a too-hard mattress or extend its lifespan. The mattress has a generous 3-inch TEMPUR material and a washable mattress cover.

TEMPUR-Adapt Mattress Topper specs Type: TEMPUR material mattress topper with cover

Best suited to: Side sleepers

Dimensions: 80” x 60” x 3”

Trial period: N/A

Warranty: 10 years

We thoroughly enjoyed sleeping on the mattress topper for over two weeks, and would definitely recommend it as one of the best mattress toppers on the market. Of course, considering the price tag, one would expect this to be one of the best mattress toppers that money can buy. A higher price doesn’t always equal a higher quality item, but in this case, you really are getting what you pay for. Our main tester tends to be a side sleeper – well, she goes to sleep on her side, and changes overnight. However, for this review we purposefully tried this topper out in side, back, and stomach sleeping positions, and found it incredibly comfortable in all three.

(Image credit: Terri Williams)

Initially, we slept on the mattress topper with no additional bedding added, and a few days later, we added the usual bedding items. As a point of reference, we’re currently using a Casper Breathable Mattress Protector, and Casper Percale Bed Sheets. We also have a Saatva Loom & Leaf mattress (relaxed firm support).

We would give the Tempur-Pedic TEMPUR-Adapt Mattress Topper a 5 star rating because it’s everything we would want in a mattress topper – and more. With 3 inches of TEMPUR material, it’s firm enough to provide pressure relief and soft enough to be comfortable without being bouncy.

The tested version of the Tempur-Pedic TEMPUR-Adapt Mattress Topper has an RRP of $319, but sometimes drops to around $200 in a Tempur sale. The company also makes a 2” Tempur-Pedic TEMPUR Cloud Mattress Topper starting at $199 (queen). Both mattress toppers are available in Twin, Twin Long, Full, Queen, King, and California King.

TEMPUR-Adapt Mattress Topper review: materials

TEMPUR material is more breathable than memory foam

Removable cover for washing

The Tempur-Pedic TEMPUR-Adapt Mattress Topper uses TEMPUR material (originally, 'Temper' technology was used by NASA to create a slow spring back foam for astronauts). While we'd consider it a type of memory foam in that it hugs the body and takes a second to spring back when you lie on it, Tempur-Pedic takes care to distinguish its TEMPUR material from traditional memory foam. TEMPUR material has a unique formulation that allows it to respond to an individual's weight, shape, and temperature in ways that memory foam cannot, and it's also designed to be more breathable than most memory foam options, with less heat retention.

(Image credit: Terri Williams)

The 3-inch TEMPUR material provides a soft level of support, but it’s not squishy-soft, either. We found it to be supportive, while also being comfortable.

The TEMPUR material is encased in a cover that completely zips around it. We like the idea of the topper being completely encased, since it helps to keep the foam free from dust. The company states that the topper cover is also dust-mite and allergen-resistant. The cover can be removed and washed in the machine – it should be washed in cold water, and then either dried on a cool setting or air dried (which is recommended). Here are more tips on how to clean a mattress topper.

TEMPUR-Adapt Mattress Topper review: price and deals

More expensive option of Tempur's two toppers

Sales are fairly regular, but not super-common

Option to upgrade to a cooling cover

The Tempur-Pedic TEMPUR-Adapt Mattress Topper is the more expensive of the company’s two toppers. It’s available to purchase on the Tempur-Pedic website, and also at Home Depot. For $60, you can also upgrade the cover to a TEMPUR-Adapt + Cooling Topper. The cool-to-touch cover is made of premium cooling yarns. It also has Stayright corner straps, and is removable and washable. (Note: since the upgraded cover has a 3” profile, it would not fit the 2” Tempur-Pedic Cloud Mattress Topper, which is $199. The TEMPUR-Cloud is the softer of the two mattress toppers. It also has a removable and washable cover, but does not have the Staytight corner straps.

Amazon only sells the TEMPUR-Adapt Topper with the Cooling Topper upgrade. It's possible to catch the mattress topper on sale on Amazon and Walmart.

TEMPUR-Adapt Mattress Topper review: design and features

TEMPUR material is breathable and reduces heat retention

3" profile provides plush support

Washable cover is easy to clean, and keeps topper in place with straps

The design of the Tempur-Pedic TEMPUR-Adapt Topper makes it a luxurious choice for side sleepers. It’s soft, but not too soft that it can’t relieve pressure points. There's the right level of support to be comfortable and it relieves pressure points.

The cover completely encases the mattress topper, which helps to keep it clean from dust and other allergens. The cover can also be removed and laundered, making it easy to keep the topper clean.

Unlike the Cloud version of this topper, which has a full elasticated skirt, this topper uses elastic straps. We typically find the skirt option keeps things in place most effectively, but during our tests the straps on the TEMPUR-Adapt topper worked well, and we had no issues with things sliding around.

(Image credit: Tempur-Pedic)

TEMPUR-Adapt Mattress Topper review: performance

The mattress topper retains its shape well each night

Weightless sleep feel, like lying on a giant pillow

Even without the upgraded cooling cover, topper feels breathable

Setup

5 out of 5 stars

The box was clearly labeled when it arrived. The mattress topper was wrapped well in two layers of plastic, and the inner plastic was wrapped tightly around the mattress topper. After removing the outer plastic, and carefully cutting through the inner plastic, we unrolled the mattress topper and laid it out on my bed. Unlike some mattress toppers in which you have to put the cover on the topper, this one arrived with the topper already on it (thankfully).

When we initially unrolled the mattress topper, it was so short that we thought we might have been sent either the wrong size or a defective mattress topper. However, when we left the room and came back less than an hour later, the mattress was already fully expanding. In some of the photos, you can see the topper puckering at the head and foot of the bed. Two weeks later, that puckering was still there. However, it did not affect the mattress topper’s performance in any way. And later, when we put the bedding back on, obviously the puckering was not noticeable.

Some mattress toppers have a chemical smell, but fortunately, we did not experience any off-gassing with the Tempur-Pedic TEMPUR-Adapt Mattress Topper.

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Terri Williams ) (Image credit: Terri Williams ) (Image credit: Terri Williams )

Temperature regulation

4.5 out of 5 stars

For several nights, we slept on the mattress topper without a cooling mattress protector and percale sheets. Even though we didn't have the Tempur's own upgraded cooling topper, the original topper did not trap heat. We’re only taking off half of a point because the existence of a cooling topper implies the the topper could be even cooler.

(Image credit: Terri Williams)

Firmness and support

5 of 5 stars

The topper provides soft but solid support, so it is best for side sleepers. Our main tester sleeps in all three positions, but prefers sleeping on her side. While reviewing this topper, she also slept on her back and stomach, and never experienced any aches and pains. However, the mattress topper was even more comfortable and supportive for side-sleeping. We love the feeling of sleeping on a cloud, and it felt like we were on a giant, queen size pillow.

(Image credit: Terri Williams)

However, keep in mind that a 3-inch topper is going to add additional height to your bed. Our mattress is already tall, and the topper made it even taller. We pulled out our deep pocket sheets, since my regular sheets would not have properly covered the bed.

TEMPUR-Adapt Mattress Topper: user reviews

The version of the TEMPUR-Adapt Mattress Topper we tested out only launched in August 2022, and it's impossible to distinguish the reviews for this model from those for a previous model. We could only find reviews for the TEMPUR-Adapt with cooling topper, and these were very positive. Overall, those users gave that model 4.1 stars, and several consumers noted that the cover was cooling.

On the Tempur-Pedic website, the vast majority of consumers gave the TEMPUR Adapt Mattress Topper 5 stars, and we can see why. Comments range from 'Amazing' to 'Heaven', to 'Wake Up Feeling Rested'. Users were in agreement that the mattress topper made a big difference in their quality of comfort and sleep.

Reviews on Amazon are also overwhelmingly positive. Customers laud the mattress topper’s ability to relieve back pain and make it easier to sleep comfortably and wake up without aches and pain. Several reviews even noted that the mattress is like sleeping on a cloud. They also comment on how the mattress topper is an inexpensive way to upgrade their sleeping experience without having to buy a new mattress yet.

However, several customers also stated that there was a chemical smell (some said it was light or faint, while others said that it was strong). They all agreed that it dissipated within a few hours. Many customers also noted that they did not experience any cooling effects from the cooling gel TEMPUR material – we didn't test this version out, so can't comment on that.

When filtering the comments for the small percentage of consumers who gave the mattress 1 star, most of those comments related to the mattress not being firm or being too soft (although it’s advertised as a soft mattress), and some people said they paid for a cooling topper and did not experience any cooling effect.

Should you buy the Tempur-Pedic TEMPUR-Adapt Mattress Topper?

We would enthusiastically recommend the Tempur-Pedic TEMPUR-Adapt Mattress Topper as one of the best TEMPUR material mattress toppers for side sleepers who want a relative soft experience. We found that it still provides an adequate amount of support.

The luxurious and plush feeling is thanks to the 3” profile. We also liked the fact that the mattress topper has straps to keep it in place, and the cover can be removed and washed. There is no trial period, but the mattress topper is backed by a 10-year warranty.

The Tempur-Pedic TEMPUR-Adapt Mattress Topper is neither the most budget-conscious nor the most expensive option. If you want to splurge on a mattress topper, the Saatva Mattress Topper ($345, queen) tops our list as the best overall mattress topper. And if you really want to treat yourself, the queen sized Avocado Latex Mattress Topper is $649.

On the other end of the spectrum, the Linenspa 3-inch TEMPUR material Topper is only $89.99 for a queen size, and the queen size Lucid Ultra Plush 4” Foam Mattress Topper is $119.99.