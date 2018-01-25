The best on-ear headphones available today

On-ear headphones are the middle child between bulky over-ear headphones and diminutive in-ear earphones.

Their name comes from the fact that their cushions sit on, rather than over, your ears. This means they're more compact, but they can also be less comfortable over long listening periods.

They're a compromise position, and for many they'll be exactly what you need if you want a smaller pair of headphones to take with you to the gym or while travelling.

We've corralled our top-rated on-ear headphone reviews, so that you can do all your research and make a purchase in one place.

Here's our current Top 10 list, ordered by audio performance-to-price ratio:

1. Grado SR60e

Truly excellent sound performance for a stellar price

Acoustic design: Open | Weight: N/A | Cable length: N/A | Frequency response: 20Hz-20,000Hz | Drivers: N/A | Driver type: Dynamic | Sensitivity: 99db | Impedance: 32 ohm | Battery life: N/A | Wireless range: N/A | NFC: N/A

Very comfortable

Impressive definition for the price

Highly recommended

No inline controls or microphone

For your money, you can't do any better than Grado's SR60e. The third-generation of the Brooklyn, NY-based company's Prestige Series is its best and most refined yet.

The SR60e in particular is a smart choice if you're looking for an entry-level set of headphones that sounds like it should cost you way more than it does.

Their open-backed ear cup design makes them a more breathable experience than what most on-ear headphones can deliver, although this does mean that they're not ideal for use in loud environments where sound can 'leak' in and disrupt your listening.

That said, in terms of pure sound quality, they're our gold-standard when it comes to on-ears.

(Our review is for the SR60i, but the newer SR60e headphones are largely similar in design and performance)

Read the full review: Grado SR60e

2. Bang & Olufsen Play Beoplay H2

Posh headphones with grand sound and comfort

Acoustic design: Closed | Weight: 155g | Cable length: N/A | Frequency response: N/A | Drivers: 40mm | Driver type: Dynamic | Sensitivity: N/A | Impedance: N/A | Battery life: N/A | Wireless range: N/A | NFC: N/A

Swanky style

Warm sound

Not cheap

Cable isn't universal

To properly test any set of headphones, you have to put them on, close your eyes and listen. For the Bang & Olufsen (B&O) H2, that means taking some time to forget about its undeniably cool vibe, thoughtful design touches, and most importantly, its price.

Ignoring the sticker price for a second, the sound is superbly balanced and rich. Even the bass is impressively deep for a set of on-ear headphones. While the Beoplay H2 is certainly an extravagant pair of headphones for the majority of us, what you're paying for is far more than just a stylish statement: these are an all-around exceptional pair of on-ear headphones.

Read the full review: Bang & Olufsen Play Beoplay H2

3. Plantronics BackBeat Sense

Street-wise wireless headphones with smart features

Acoustic design: Closed | Weight: .30 pounds | Cable length: N/A | Frequency response: N/A | Drivers: N/A | Driver type: N/A | Sensitivity: N/A | Impedance: N/A | Battery life: 18 hours | Wireless range: +300 feet | NFC: No

Universal controls

Easy, fun to use

Ear cups don't fold

Might be pricey for some

Our top rated wireless on-ear headphones, the Plantronics BackBeat Sense, are a home run on nearly all accounts. The design yields comfort and appeal. Their sound performance, battery life and features all deliver without a hitch.

Usually, there are a few things that we'd like to see fixed in a set of headphones. In the case of the BackBeat Sense, we wish that the ear cups could fold into the headband to be ultra-portable ... but for a set of headphones that gets so much right, we can't nitpick.

These cans are worth every penny for someone looking to leap for a classy-looking set of wireless headphones.

Read the full review: Plantronics BackBeat Sense

4. AKG N60NC Wireless

Wireless noise-cancellation from the mid-range master

Acoustic design: Closed | Weight: 199.4g | Cable length: N/A | Frequency response: 10-22,000Hz | Drivers: N/A | Driver type: N/A | Sensitivity: 111dB SPL/V@1kHz | Impedance: 32 ohms | Battery life: 15 hours | Wireless range: N/A | NFC: No

Great sound

Compact design

On-ear form-factor gets uncomfortable

Initially confusing controls

While the BackBeat Sense above offer great wireless performance, the AKG N60NC go a step further with active noise cancellation, and they do it very well indeed.

If you're browsing this list then we're willing to bet you've already decided that you want a pair of on-ear rather than over-ear headphones.

This more or less makes our main complaint about the AKG N60NC Wireless headphones, namely that they sit 'on' rather than 'over' the ear, redundant.

With that choice made you can focus on the benefits of this form-factor, which makes these headphones beautifully compact and stylish.

But beyond this these are a great performing pair of headphones, with sound quality and noise-cancelling performance that is far better than you'd usually expect from a pair of headphones at this mid-range price point.

Their premium price prevents them from rising further up this list, but if you want a pair of on-ear headphones that does it all then you'd do well to give them a listen.

Read the full review: AKG N60NC Wireless

5. Noontec Zoro II Wireless

Affordable wireless headphones that put the beatdown on Beats

Acoustic design: Closed | Weight: 210g | Cable length: N/A | Frequency response: 13-26KHz | Drivers: 40mm | Driver type: Dynamic | Sensitivity: 108dB | Impedance: 32 ohms | Battery life: 35 hours | Wireless range: 30 feet (10 meters) | NFC: No

Pleasing sound

Great battery life

Cheap build

Dust and fingerprint magnet

You, like everyone else, probably wants a set of headphones that nails the tricky blend of design, useful features and incredible sound. You might think that you need to flush your savings to enjoy such a pair of cans. Protip: you don't.

The Noontec Zoro II Wireless offer a warm and fun sound signature. With a 35-hour battery life and multipoint Bluetooth, these headphones offer an impressive value against more expensive competition.

Read the full review: Noontec Zoro II Wireless

6. Bowers and Wilkins P5 Series 2

These raise the bar for design and performance

Acoustic design: Closed | Weight: .42 pounds | Cable length: 3.9 feet | Frequency response: 10Hz-20kHz | Drivers: Two 1.5" drivers | Driver type: N/A | Sensitivity: 108db | Impedance: 22 ohm | Battery life: N/A | Wireless range: N/A | NFC: N/A

Full, balanced sound

Superb build quality

Inline control is iOS only

The Bowers and Wilkins P5 Series 2 aren't the most feature-rich option, but in terms of sheer sound and build quality, they easily raise the bar for the competition to follow.

They look fantastically stylish, and sound just as good. So long as you have the money, there's not much else in the on-ear market that can match this package.

Read the full review: Bowers and Wilkins P5 Series 2

7. Samsung Level On Pro Wireless

Samsung crashes the wireless noise-cancelling party

Acoustic design: Closed | Weight: .7 pounds | Cable length: 3.6 feet | Frequency response: 20Hz to 20kHz | Drivers: 40mm Dual-Layered Diaphragm | Driver type: Dynamic | Sensitivity: N/A | Impedance: N/A | Battery life: 8 hours | Wireless range: 30 meters (98ft) | NFC: Yes

Comfy faux-leather earpads

Extra features for Samsung owners

Plastic, fragile bridge

Short-range wireless

The Samsung Level On Pro Wireless are one of the few headphones we've tested that feel like they're meant as a package deal for another device. Yes they'll work with every Bluetooth and 3.5mm jack-equipped device on the market, but you're better off sticking to a Samsung device in order to squeeze every ounce of aural goodness from the UHQ audio codec.

But it's one of the comfiest pair of cans on the market, and one of the best noise-canceling, too. If it had a better sound quality for the vast majority of cell phone users it would be an easy recommendation but it really makes the most sense at checkout when purchased alongside Samsung's Next Big Thing.

Read the full review: Samsung Level On Pro Wireless Headphones

8. Master & Dynamic MW50

Luxurious feeling – and sounding – headphones for discerning listeners

Acoustic design: Closed | Weight: 240g | Cable length: N/A | Frequency response: 5-30,000Hz | Drivers: 40mm Beryllium Diaphragm | Driver type: N/A | Sensitivity: N/A | Impedance: 32 ohms | Battery life: 16 hours | Wireless range: 30 meters (98ft) | NFC: No

Build quality and materials

Sounds great with all music

Soundstage could be wider

Noise isolation isn't great

If you can afford the steep price, the Master & Dynamic MW50 will not disappoint. These headphones are a simply work of art and feel every bit as expensive as their price commands. They sound great with all types of music and are one of the most comfortable on-ear headphones we’ve ever tested. Those looking for value, however, will want to look elsewhere.

Read the full review: Master & Dynamic MW50

9. Klipsch Reference On-Ear II

An excellent-sounding pair of headphones without any frills

Acoustic design: Closed | Weight: .44 pounds | Cable length: N/A | Frequency response: 20HZ-20kHz | Drivers: Two 1.5" drivers | Driver type: Dynamic | Sensitivity: 110db | Impedance: 32 ohms | Battery life: N/A | Wireless range: N/A | NFC: N/A

Wonderfully balanced sound

Excellent build quality

Cable noise

Polite highs

The Klipsch Reference On-Ear II is the follow up to the previous year’s excellent Reference On-Ear model, a previous resident of this list. Admittedly, this year's model doesn’t change much in terms of design or sound – but why fix something that’s not broken?

That said, Klipsch kept it simple with the Reference On-Ear II, concentrating on sound, comfort and portability that will please audiophiles. Only diehard audiophiles will even consider this wired-only headphone after looking at the price tag, but those who value sound and comfort above all else will be happy with the Klipsch Reference On Ear II.

Read the full review: Klipsch Reference On-Ear II

10. Beats Solo 3 Wireless

Fashion-focussed cans that cater to bass lovers

Acoustic design: Closed | Weight: 215g | Cable length: N/A | Frequency response: N/A | Drivers: N/A | Driver type: N/A | Sensitivity: N/A | Impedance: N/A | Battery life: 40 hours | Wireless range: 30+ feet | NFC: No

Excellent wireless stability

Good Bluetooth-phone interaction

Energetic, punchy sound

Lack fidelity for the price

While the Samsung Level On Pro Wireless are best paired with a Samsung Phone, the Beats Solo 3 Wireless come into their own when paired with an iOS device thanks to its W1 chip that makes for excellent wireless connectivity.

At first glance, the Solo 3 Wireless appear almost identical to the Solo 2 headphones that proceeded them. The majority of the changes Apple made to its class-leading cans come internally, baking its mobile phone know-how into these headphones to ramp-up their wireless skills and maximise battery life.

In terms of wireless performance, these $299 (£249/AU$399.95) headphones are as reliable as any out there. However, you can get significantly better sound quality at the price. (See: entries one through nine.)

Read the full review: Beats Solo 3 Wireless