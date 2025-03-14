This is the world's first 8K 5G 360 degrees camera - and it is also weatherproof

Nokia 5G 360 Camera is a IP67-rated camera that excels in tough regions

Real-time RXRM software boosts remote monitoring and teleoperation efficiency

Released in January 2025, it's now gone on to win 3 iF Design awards

Nokia has revealed its 5G 360 Camera, and the company's proprietary Real-time eXtended Reality Multimedia (RXRM) software powering it, has won 3 iF Design awards.

The "world-firs"t" 8K 5G-enabled 360-degree camera, combined high-resolution, low-latency 360° video streaming with 3D OZO spatial audio.

Tougher than ever

Nokia originally touted the Extreme Temperature variant of its 5G 360 Camera as being engineered for harsh environments (with an IP67 waterproof rating), and coming with robust data privacy features that make it ideal for critical industrial use.

Key to that has been the RXRM software, which aids real-time remote operations by enabling the remote monitoring, inspection, and operation of industrial equipment. Its APIs allow customers to integrate 360° video and 3D OZO Audio into AI tool platforms, supporting analytics, overlays, and extended reality applications.

At the time, Sami Ranta, General Manager of RXRM at Nokia, said “Nokia RXRM allows industrial customers to enhance their business processes, saving costs from product support to field operations. Adding a 5G-enabled industrial camera product to RXRM now offers a complete solution for real-time remote use cases such as situational awareness, remote monitoring, teleoperation and stadium scale sports and entertainment events.”

RXRM has demonstrably enabled safer and more efficient industrial processes by delivering real-time, actionable insights.

Finnish company Callio Pyhäjärvi was an early adopter of RXRM technology at Europe’s deepest mine, the Pyhäsalmi Mine, which has now been transformed into a multidisciplinary environment for research, training, and remote operations, demonstrating that the 5G 360 camera's ability to transmit video and audio over private and public wireless networks has been pivotal for high-risk industries in enhancing operational efficiency, reducing risk, and enabling remote control.

"Previously, existing cameras have been unable to meet the challenges posed by the harsh conditions of mining operations in Callio Business Park," noted Sakari Nokela, Callio Pyhäjärvi's Chief Development Officer. "With the trusted Nokia product reliability and security, this camera effectively addresses a critical gap in the market.”

In case you missed it, Nokia's 5G 360 camera is certainly a bit beyond even the best business webcams available, streaming ultra high-definition 8K video (for the best 5K and 8K monitors out there) with near-zero latency, coupled with spatial audio, over 5G, Wi-Fi, and Ethernet.