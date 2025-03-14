This is the world's first 8K 5G 360 degrees camera - and it is also weatherproof

News
By Contributions from published

Designed for harsh environments with high-resolution video and 3D audio

Nokia 5G 360 Camera
(Image credit: Nokia)
  • Nokia 5G 360 Camera is a IP67-rated camera that excels in tough regions
  • Real-time RXRM software boosts remote monitoring and teleoperation efficiency
  • Released in January 2025, it's now gone on to win 3 iF Design awards

Nokia has revealed its 5G 360 Camera, and the company's proprietary Real-time eXtended Reality Multimedia (RXRM) software powering it, has won 3 iF Design awards.

The "world-firs"t" 8K 5G-enabled 360-degree camera, combined high-resolution, low-latency 360° video streaming with 3D OZO spatial audio.

Tougher than ever

Nokia originally touted the Extreme Temperature variant of its 5G 360 Camera as being engineered for harsh environments (with an IP67 waterproof rating), and coming with robust data privacy features that make it ideal for critical industrial use.

Key to that has been the RXRM software, which aids real-time remote operations by enabling the remote monitoring, inspection, and operation of industrial equipment. Its APIs allow customers to integrate 360° video and 3D OZO Audio into AI tool platforms, supporting analytics, overlays, and extended reality applications.

At the time, Sami Ranta, General Manager of RXRM at Nokia, said “Nokia RXRM allows industrial customers to enhance their business processes, saving costs from product support to field operations. Adding a 5G-enabled industrial camera product to RXRM now offers a complete solution for real-time remote use cases such as situational awareness, remote monitoring, teleoperation and stadium scale sports and entertainment events.”

RXRM has demonstrably enabled safer and more efficient industrial processes by delivering real-time, actionable insights.

Finnish company Callio Pyhäjärvi was an early adopter of RXRM technology at Europe’s deepest mine, the Pyhäsalmi Mine, which has now been transformed into a multidisciplinary environment for research, training, and remote operations, demonstrating that the 5G 360 camera's ability to transmit video and audio over private and public wireless networks has been pivotal for high-risk industries in enhancing operational efficiency, reducing risk, and enabling remote control.

"Previously, existing cameras have been unable to meet the challenges posed by the harsh conditions of mining operations in Callio Business Park," noted Sakari Nokela, Callio Pyhäjärvi's Chief Development Officer. "With the trusted Nokia product reliability and security, this camera effectively addresses a critical gap in the market.”

In case you missed it, Nokia's 5G 360 camera is certainly a bit beyond even the best business webcams available, streaming ultra high-definition 8K video (for the best 5K and 8K monitors out there) with near-zero latency, coupled with spatial audio, over 5G, Wi-Fi, and Ethernet.

You might also like

Efosa Udinmwen
Efosa Udinmwen
Freelance Journalist

Efosa has been writing about technology for over 7 years, initially driven by curiosity but now fueled by a strong passion for the field. He holds both a Master's and a PhD in sciences, which provided him with a solid foundation in analytical thinking. Efosa developed a keen interest in technology policy, specifically exploring the intersection of privacy, security, and politics. His research delves into how technological advancements influence regulatory frameworks and societal norms, particularly concerning data protection and cybersecurity. Upon joining TechRadar Pro, in addition to privacy and technology policy, he is also focused on B2B security products. Efosa can be contacted at this email: udinmwenefosa@gmail.com

With contributions from

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

Read more
Insta360 X4 camera covered in water, on a green background with radar graphic
Best 360 camera 2025: the finest choices for capturing every angle
70mai Omni 4K dash cam attached to windscreen of a car with driver on the road, ocean backdrop
The best 360-degree dash cam you can buy just got a big 4K video upgrade and new rear camera support
Insta360 X4 360 degree camera without lens protector
Leaked DJI Osmo 360 image suggests GoPro and Insta360 should be worried – here's why
Photo triptych from left to right: the Canon EOS R5 Mark II in the hand, closeup of the Pentax 17 lens, the Fujifilm X100VI in Tokyo street held up to photographer&#039;s eye
My 7 favorite camera moments in 2024 – from innovative in-camera AI editing to film making a comeback
Desktop screenshot of the Jabra PanaCast 50 during a video conference
Jabra PanaCast 50 review
BleeQup ranger smart glasses
BleeqUp's new 4-in-1 cycling glasses come with an AI-powered camera, one-tap video editing and a walkie-talkie feature
Latest in Pro
Racks of servers inside a data center.
Modernizing data centers: an efficient path forward
Dr. Peter Zhou, President of Huawei Data Storage Product Line
Why AI commonization is so important for business intelligent transformation and what Huawei’s data storage has to offer
Wix automation
The world's leading website builder aims to save businesses time with new tool
Data Breach
Thousands of healthcare records exposed online, including private patient information
China
Juniper patches security flaws which could have let hackers take over your router
Hands typing on a keyboard surrounded by security icons
The psychology of scams: how cybercriminals are exploiting the human brain
Latest in News
Brad Pitt looks over his right shoulder with &#039;F1&#039; written behind him
Apple Original Films will take you behind-the-scenes of a racing cockpit in this new thrilling F1 movie trailer
AI writer
Coding AI tells developer to write it himself
Reacher looking down at another character from the Prime Video TV series Reacher
Reacher season 3 becomes Prime Video’s biggest returning show thanks to Hollywood’s biggest heavyweight
Image showing detail of the Leica D-Lux 8
Still can't get a Fujifilm X100VI? This premium Leica compact costs less, and it's in stock
Man using iMessage on an iPhone
Apple will finally enable encrypted RCS messages between iOS and Android, and it's about time
Google Messages update
Google Messages could soon follow WhatsApp with an upgrade that makes it much easier to join group chats
More about pro
Data Breach

Thousands of healthcare records exposed online, including private patient information
Nvidia RTX 6000

Details of Nvidia's fastest video card ever leak; RTX Pro 6000 Blackwell GPU will have 96GB GDDR7 ECC memory
Bruno Guimaraes of Newcastle United during the Carabao Cup Semi Final Second Leg match in February 2025

Liverpool vs Newcastle live stream: how to watch Carabao Cup final 2025 online
See more latest
Most Popular
AI writer
Coding AI tells developer to write it himself
Data Breach
Thousands of healthcare records exposed online, including private patient information
Brad Pitt looks over his right shoulder with &#039;F1&#039; written behind him
Apple Original Films will take you behind-the-scenes of a racing cockpit in this new thrilling F1 movie trailer
Google Messages update
Google Messages could soon follow WhatsApp with an upgrade that makes it much easier to join group chats
Reacher looking down at another character from the Prime Video TV series Reacher
Reacher season 3 becomes Prime Video’s biggest returning show thanks to Hollywood’s biggest heavyweight
Nvidia RTX 6000
Details of Nvidia's fastest video card ever leak; RTX Pro 6000 Blackwell GPU will have 96GB GDDR7 ECC memory
Ai tech, businessman show virtual graphic Global Internet connect Chatgpt Chat with AI, Artificial Intelligence.
AI agents can be hijacked to write and send phishing attacks
Hasselblad X2D 100C camera in user&#039;s hand, their blue jacket in background
My dream Hasselblad camera is getting a sequel soon, according to new leaks – here are 5 upgrades I’m hoping for
Harry Halpin, CEO and co-founder of Nym Technologies, and Chelsea Manning, Nym Technlogies&#039; security consultant, on stage at the Frontline Club in London during the NymVPN launch on March 13, 2025.
NymVPN is now live – here's everything you need to know
Sony UBP-X700/K shown from the front
Sony launches new version of the best cheap 4K Blu-ray player that drops the streaming tech – but the price looks odd