UK PM says AI should soon replace civil servants

News
By published

AI should be used to do some worker's jobs better

UK Prime Minister Sir Kier Starmer
(Image credit: Shutterstock / Sean Aidan Calderbank)
  • UK PM is set to announce new digital reforms to the civil service
  • AI could replace some workers in new digital 'mantra'
  • New jobs will be created while cutting underperformers

UK Prime Minister Sir Kier Starmer has said that some civil servants could be replaced by AI as the PM is set to announce a new digital mantra.

The mantra states that “No person’s substantive time should be spent on a task where digital or AI can do it better, quicker, and to the same high quality and standard.”

In a speech to be given today, Starmer will announce that over £45 billion could be saved by introducing new digital tools and reforms to Whitehall - before even introducing any AI to the service.

More tech to be introduced

The PM will also announce the creation of 2,000 tech apprenticeship positions, and reductions in regulations and the involvement of some ‘quangos’ - quasi-non-governmental-organizations - which are typically government funded bodies with some devolved power, which Starmer claims have created a “cottage industry of checkers and blockers slowing down delivery for working people.”

Unions have voiced some skepticism about the Prime Minister’s plans, with Mike Clancy, general secretary of the Prospect union, stating, “Civil servants are not hostile to reforms, but these must be undertaken in partnership with staff and unions.”

“I urge everyone in government to avoid the incendiary rhetoric and tactics we are seeing in the United States, and to be clear that reforms are about enhancing not undermining the civil service,” Clancy continued.

Civil servants have faced years of productivity-related accusations. The Prime Minister sent a letter to millions of civil servants earlier this week that said, “Each one of you must be enabled to re-focus on your core purpose, away from the things that hamper your day to day work, delivering excellent, high-performing public services that improve people's lives.”

The letter, pitched as part of the Prime Minister’s plans to improve performance while cutting staff numbers, continued, “We know many of you feel shackled by bureaucracy, frustrated by inefficiency and unable to harness new technology. Your talent has been constrained for too long.”

Via The Guardian

You might also like

Benedict Collins
Benedict Collins
Staff Writer (Security)

Benedict has been writing about security issues for over 7 years, first focusing on geopolitics and international relations while at the University of Buckingham. During this time he studied BA Politics with Journalism, for which he received a second-class honours (upper division), then continuing his studies at a postgraduate level, achieving a distinction in MA Security, Intelligence and Diplomacy. Upon joining TechRadar Pro as a Staff Writer, Benedict transitioned his focus towards cybersecurity, exploring state-sponsored threat actors, malware, social engineering, and national security. Benedict is also an expert on B2B security products, including firewalls, antivirus, endpoint security, and password management.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

Read more
UK government reveals masterplan to "unleash AI" and make it a world leader
Whitehall
‘Humphrey' government AI assistant looks to slash UK public sector red tape
A person holding out their hand with a digital AI symbol.
White-collar jobs are increasingly being exposed to AI
Microsoft UK CEO Darren Hardman AI Tour London 2025
Microsoft - UK can help drive the global AI future, but only with the proper buy-in
Ai tech, businessman show virtual graphic Global Internet connect Chatgpt Chat with AI, Artificial Intelligence.
UK Government to trial AI projects in bakeries, farms, and more
Man holding a phone which is displaying ChatGPT is, prototype artificial intelligence chatbot developed by OpenAI
Many employees are actually demanding more AI at work
Latest in Pro
UK Prime Minister Sir Kier Starmer
UK PM says AI should soon replace civil servants
An image of network security icons for a network encircling a digital blue earth.
Why effective cybersecurity is a team effort
Data leak
Hacked Tata Technologies data leaked by ransomware gang
Intel CEO Lip-Bu Tan
Intel reveals its new CEO
An AI face in profile against a digital background.
How to harmonize the complexities of global AI regulation
Data center racks with cables and servers
Data centers are being pushed to their limits, but digital twins could help
Latest in News
UK Prime Minister Sir Kier Starmer
UK PM says AI should soon replace civil servants
The Steam Logo on a mobile phone in front of a wall of games.
Today’s Steam Spring Sale features my absolute favorite game of all time - here's when the sale starts and all the key info
Apple iPhone 16 Pro Max REVIEW
The latest iPhone 17 Pro Max leak may have given us another look at its upcoming redesign
Half-Life running on a smartwatch
This Redditor installed a game engine on their smartwatch, and now it runs Doom, Quake, and Half-Life
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6
The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 could be in line for a Galaxy S25 Ultra-level camera upgrade
Best Google Chromecast Apps
Following recent problems, Chromecasts are getting a free update to Android 14 – here's what that means
More about pro
An image of network security icons for a network encircling a digital blue earth.

Why effective cybersecurity is a team effort
Data leak

Hacked Tata Technologies data leaked by ransomware gang
Alienware 27 AW2725Q monitor on desk displaying a scene from Cyberpunk 2077

I played games with Alienware's new 27-inch 4K OLED monitor and now I don't want to see another LCD panel
See more latest
Most Popular
Best Google Chromecast Apps
Following recent problems, Chromecasts are getting a free update to Android 14 – here's what that means
The Steam Logo on a mobile phone in front of a wall of games.
Today’s Steam Spring Sale features my absolute favorite game of all time - here's when the sale starts and all the key info
Half-Life running on a smartwatch
This Redditor installed a game engine on their smartwatch, and now it runs Doom, Quake, and Half-Life
Apple iPhone 16 Pro Max REVIEW
The latest iPhone 17 Pro Max leak may have given us another look at its upcoming redesign
Three iPhones on a green and blue background showing trails on Apple Maps
iOS 18.4 will give your iPhone a much-needed maps upgrade – but only if you're in the EU
The logo and key art for Inzoi.
The newly revealed Inzoi system requirements are enough to make me go back to The Sims 4
A white Samsung logo on a black sign, people with suitcases walking past
Samsung tipped to unveil first-ever bone-conduction headphones at Galaxy Z Fold 7 event
A close up of Billy Bob Thornton&#039;s Tommy Norris in Paramount Plus&#039; Landman TV series
The Taylor Sheridan supremacy lives on at Paramount+ as Landman gets renewed for season 2
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6
The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 could be in line for a Galaxy S25 Ultra-level camera upgrade
Assassin&#039;s Creed Shadows cinematic trailer shot showing Naoe in her hood
Actually, yes, Assassin's Creed Shadows will be playable on Steam Deck at launch, Ubisoft confirms