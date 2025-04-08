Nikon's retro Zf camera gets first major free firmware upgrade – here's which flagship features have been added

Firmware 2.0 for Nikon's Zf full-frame mirrorless is now available for download

Adds a raft of free improvements including bird subject detection for autofocus

We called Zf a "retro delight" in our September 2023 review

Nikon has unleashed its first major firmware update for the Nikon Zf full-frame mirrorless camera, adding new functions inherited from other models like the Nikon Z9 flagship and Nikon Z6 III.

The 2.0 firmware update ushers in four major features. The first is a new dedicated bird subject recognition mode for autofocus. Previously, users attempting to shoot birds would have to rely on the Zf’s Animal or Auto modes, and the new mode should vastly improve accuracy and speed of autofocus and tracking performance compared to these.

While we don’t think many dedicated wildlife photographers would have bought the retro-styled Zf with bird shooting prominent in their plans (it’s more suited to travel or street photography, perhaps) it’s definitely a handy feature to have in its locker.

The second major upgrade is added support for Nikon’s Hi-Res Zoom video mode. Introduced with the Nikon Z9, this mode is available when shooting 1080p video, and allows users to zoom in by up to 2x on a subject digitally with no loss of resolution – because a full 1080p resolution section of the image sensor is still being used. It’s definitely an upgrade on standard, lossy digital zoom.

A boost for manual focus users

Thirdly, there’s a treat for those who like using manual focus lenses with their Zf: an improvement of the focus magnification feature. Its maximum magnification has been increased to 400% from its previous 200% limit and users can now remove it from the display or viewfinder by half-pressing the shutter button, which will allow them to see the entire composition of their shot.

Those using manual shooting will now also be able to adjust ISO and exposure compensation using the command dials, and manually record the aperture setting when using a lens that won’t ordinarily communicate with the Zf.

Finally, there’s now support for Nikon Imaging Cloud, which means Zf users will now be able to automatically upload images directly from the camera to the company’s cloud storage via Wi-Fi. It’ll even work with third-party cloud services such as Lightroom or Google Drive, pushing uploads directly and automatically to your preferred platform. Additionally, Nikon Imaging Cloud can be used to keep firmware updated to the latest version and to access and download extra color profiles, including creator recipes.

The 2.0 firmware update all sounds like a potential game-changing set of features for users of the Zf, and it’s available to download for free right now from Nikon’s website. Have you tried it yet? If so, we’re eager to know your thoughts in the comments below.