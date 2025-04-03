Nikon unveils the Z5 II full-frame mirrorless camera – entry-level just got better, and pricier

Same 24.5MP full-frame stabilized sensor as Nikon Zf

Latest Expeed 7 processor delivers a raft of performance improvements

Pricier than Z5 at launch, costing £1,599 / AU$2,699 body-only (US pricing TBC)

Nikon has unveiled the successor to its Z5 entry-level full-frame mirrorless camera: the powerful – and pricier – Z5 II.

It's probably about time – the 24MP Z5 was launched in 2020 and was beginning to look a little dated, especially for high-speed photography and video.

Nikon has pushed the boat out with the Z5 II – the second-gen model delivers several performance-based improvements and inherits a raft of flagship features, including superb autofocus skills.

These improvements mirror how the Nikon Z50 II improved on the Z50 – it was a decent if not radical upgrade.

The rub, however, is that the Z5 II feels pricey for an entry-level model, and is close to stepping on the toes of Nikon's mid-range models; so much so, in fact, that it could represent an upgrade from the Z6 II – the previous version of Nikon's mid-range model, since updated by the Z6 III.

So the question is, does the Z5 II step out of its lane, or is it a perfectly balanced offering?

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Nikon) (Image credit: Nikon)

Too much camera?

In the five years since its launch, the Nikon Z5 has steadily dropped in price, and can be had for way less than $1,000 / £1,000. That feels like a sensible price tag for beginners and enthusiasts considering their first full-frame camera.

The Z5 is surprisingly well made for an entry-level model, too, meaning it's excellent value for stills-focused users. However, in 2025 the camera's specs are somewhat modest, especially if you shoot action and video. In steps the Z5 II.

At £1,599 / AU$2,99 body-only, or £1,859 / AU$3,300 with the 24-50mm lens, the Z5 II, costs around 10% more than the Z5 when it launched in 2020, but it's effectively double the price of a Z5 now in 2025. In some regions, the Z5 II is also available in a kit with the 24-70mm f/4 lens (£2,129 / AU$3,370) or with the 24-200mm lens (£2,299 / AU$4,062). I'll update this page with US pricing when I get it.

What do you get for the money? A camera with the same 24.5MP resolution as the Z5, albeit in a refined sensor that's identical to the one in the Nikon Zf, with Nikon's best-ever image stabilization, now rated up to 7.5EV.

There's also Nikon's latest, snappier Expeed 7 processor, which delivers significantly faster burst-shooting speeds: 14fps continuous high, and 30fps in a high-speed frame capture+ mode, complete with up to one second of pre-capture when you half-press the shutter button.

The phase-detection autofocus system with 3D tracking is also Nikon's best version, as found in the flagship Z8 and Z9 models, with subject detection for up to nine types, including people, birds, dogs, cats, cars, and airplanes.

Nikon says the Z5 II's autofocus can detect distant and small subjects that take up as little as 3% of the frame, plus it's the most sensitive focusing yet, rated up to -10EV, meaning it's able to acquire focus in near darkness.

Video recording is much improved over the Z5 too. We now get 4K 30p video with Nikon's N-RAW and N-Log color profiles, plus 4K 60p video, albeit with an image area crop. N-RAW video can be recorded straight onto a memory card, which is a first for Nikon – the Z5 II has twin SD UHS-II slots.

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Nikon) (Image credit: Nikon)

It's not just the performance that's received a boost – the Z5 II's handling is improved too. Its weather-sealed body is much like the Z6 III's, including a 3.2-inch 2.1m-dot touchscreen that's now the vari-angle type, meaning it that can be flipped out to the side of the camera and reversed for selfies. The 3.69m-dot EVF is three times brighter too, rated at 3,000 nits to the Z5's 1,000 nits.

And, as on the Z50 II, there's a Picture Control button, with which users can select the color profile they like, including recipes that can be downloaded from Nikon's Imaging Cloud and / or custom created.

Overall, it's a sizable update without rocking the boat, even if the asking price is pushing it a bit. That said, we won't labor the cost point too much, because Nikon has a history of discounting its cameras more rapidly, and heavily, than rivals.

The fact that the Z5 II addresses the three Z6 III upgrades I wished for as a Z6 II user is super-impressive – Nikon's Z5 series just upped the bar for entry-level performance.

We're currently carrying out an in-depth review of the Nikon Z5 II, and we'll share our experiences soon.