The Nikon Z6 III is still our favorite camera - and now it's at a new record-low price

We highlighted a deal for the Nikon Z6 III to our readers back in February, and at that point in time you could buy the body for a discounted price of $2196. This was a great deal for an amazing camera - but now it's dropped even further.

The body only listing is currently on sale at Adorama for just $2096 (was $2496). We appreciate it isn't cheap, but this is an outstanding midrange flagship that has sat at the top of our best mirrorless cameras buyer's guide ever since it was released.

A deal on it is not guaranteed, so now is a fantastic time to make a worthy investment.

Today's best Nikon Z6 III deal

Nikon Z6 III: was $2,496 now $2,096 at Adorama TechRadar's top camera of 2024, the Nikon Z6 III, is back down to a new record-low price. This fantastic mirrorless camera was released last year and features an impressive 24.5MP full-frame partially stacked sensor with vastly improved autofocus and 6K video up to 60fps. If you're wanting one of the best mirrorless cameras around at a reduced price, then this is the deal for you.

Our Nikon Z6 III review awarded this excellent camera a full five stars out of five. The high praise was well deserved thanks to its excellent performance in both stills and video alongside a compelling price point.

The Nikon Z6 III not only has fantastic autofocus (which was a common complaint on the older models), but it's also capable of 6K video capture up to 60fps. Couple that with one of the best EVFs we've ever used and excellent ergonomics, and you easily have one of the best value all-rounder full-frame cameras money can buy.

