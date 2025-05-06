Our favorite Nikon cameras are on sale with record-low prices at Adorama

Late spring is often one of the best times to shop for a new camera at Adorama thanks to the retailer’s traditional discounts leading up to Memorial Day. This week is no exception with the retailer's 'Big Nikon Spring Sale' featuring some of the best prices I've ever seen on our favorite Nikon bodies here at TechRadar.

For example, you can you can currently pick up the Nikon Z6 III for just $2,096 (was $2,499) at the retailer, which beats the previous record by a whole $100. As the top choice on our best mirrorless cameras buyer's guide, this deal is an easy recommendation if you're looking for a superb hybrid camera that doesn't completely break the bank.

Other highlights include the incredible Nikon Z8 on sale for $3,496 (was $3,999) and the stylish retro Nikon Zf for $1,796 (was $1,999). Neither of these deals exceeds the previous record-low prices, but they do match them. Subsequently, they're worth checking out if you're eying up an upgrade.

You can read more about these deals and cameras in more detail below. While you're here, it's also worth checking out our main Memorial Day sales page for TechRadar's coverage on the big end-of-spring sales, which cover not just cameras but also laptops, TVs, and many other categories.

Nikon Spring Sale deals at Adorama

Nikon Z6III: was $2,496 now $2,096.95 at Adorama TechRadar's top camera of 2024, the Nikon Z6 III, is available for a new record-low price at Adorama today, beating the previous record-low by $100. This fantastic mirrorless camera was just released a few months ago and features an impressive 24.5MP full-frame partially stacked sensor with vastly improved autofocus and 6K video up to 60fps. Our Nikon Z6 III review awarded this excellent camera a full five stars out of five.

Nikon Zf: was $1,999 now $1,799 at Adorama Classic retro style, full frame 24MP sensor, Nikon's best in-body image stabilisation, smart manual focus controls, and a dedicated black and white color mode – all for a record-low price. The retro-style camera market is big business and it attracts larger-than-life price tags. However, Nikon's Zf packs a technological punch alongside producing excellent image quality. You'll love the experience of shooting with the Zf and today's discount at Adorama brings the body back down to a price that matches the previous record-low.