Our favorite Nikon cameras are on sale with record-low prices at Adorama
Includes the Nikon Z6 III, Z8, and Zf
Late spring is often one of the best times to shop for a new camera at Adorama thanks to the retailer’s traditional discounts leading up to Memorial Day. This week is no exception with the retailer's 'Big Nikon Spring Sale' featuring some of the best prices I've ever seen on our favorite Nikon bodies here at TechRadar.
For example, you can you can currently pick up the Nikon Z6 III for just $2,096 (was $2,499) at the retailer, which beats the previous record by a whole $100. As the top choice on our best mirrorless cameras buyer's guide, this deal is an easy recommendation if you're looking for a superb hybrid camera that doesn't completely break the bank.
Other highlights include the incredible Nikon Z8 on sale for $3,496 (was $3,999) and the stylish retro Nikon Zf for $1,796 (was $1,999). Neither of these deals exceeds the previous record-low prices, but they do match them. Subsequently, they're worth checking out if you're eying up an upgrade.
You can read more about these deals and cameras in more detail below. While you're here, it's also worth checking out our main Memorial Day sales page for TechRadar's coverage on the big end-of-spring sales, which cover not just cameras but also laptops, TVs, and many other categories.
Nikon Spring Sale deals at Adorama
TechRadar's top camera of 2024, the Nikon Z6 III, is available for a new record-low price at Adorama today, beating the previous record-low by $100. This fantastic mirrorless camera was just released a few months ago and features an impressive 24.5MP full-frame partially stacked sensor with vastly improved autofocus and 6K video up to 60fps. Our Nikon Z6 III review awarded this excellent camera a full five stars out of five.
Classic retro style, full frame 24MP sensor, Nikon's best in-body image stabilisation, smart manual focus controls, and a dedicated black and white color mode – all for a record-low price. The retro-style camera market is big business and it attracts larger-than-life price tags. However, Nikon's Zf packs a technological punch alongside producing excellent image quality. You'll love the experience of shooting with the Zf and today's discount at Adorama brings the body back down to a price that matches the previous record-low.
We rate the Nikon Z8 as the best full-frame hybrid camera for pros - although, of course, anyone with deep pockets will appreciate its superb 45.7MP stacked sensor, 8K video capabilities, and 20fps burst shooting. Our Nikon Z8 review awarded this excellent camera a full five stars out of five, praising its awesome feature set and smaller and lighter body versus the flagship Z9. This deal at Adorama brings the body back down to the lowest price we've ever seen.
The Nikon Z7 II is a great option if you're primarily a stills photographer who can make use of its superb 45.7MP full-frame sensor. The Z7 II is a relatively modest upgrade versus the predecessor, but the dual card slots, improved tracking AF, and internal 4K 60fps video make it a much more versatile camera overall. We'd highly recommend this one as a good option for landscape photographers who want a high-resolution sensor in a lightweight body. Check out our Nikon Z7 II review for a full run-down of this model. Again, today's price at Adorama is a match for the best price we've seen on the body.
Get daily insight, inspiration and deals in your inbox
Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more.
Alex is TechRadar's deals editor, specializing in getting our readers the best bang for the buck on the tech that we know and love. He's a dab hand at covering retailer events like Black Friday and Amazon Prime Day having over seven years of e-commerce experience at Future PLC; including bylines at our sister sites T3 and GamesRadar. Alex's expertise touches on most areas of TechRadar but he has a particular love for phones, laptops, and cameras, being an avid photographer. Outside of work, you'll find him indulging his love for street and travel photography, at home working on music, or down at the local climbing gym.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.