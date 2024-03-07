Nikon just bought RED cameras – and it's instantly become a major player in cinema cameras

Nikon has stunned the photo and video world by announcing its 100% acquisition of RED Digital Cinema – makers of industry-leading cinema cameras like the 8K V-Raptor, used on blockbuster Hollywood films including Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3.

It should be a dream partnership for both parties in more ways than one, and Nikon fans must already be imagining what cutting-edge video features could find their way into the best Nikon mirrorless cameras.

A statement released by Nikon reads, "This agreement was reached as a result of the mutual desires of Nikon and RED to meet the customers’ needs and offer exceptional user experiences that exceed expectations, merging the strengths of both companies. Nikon's expertise in product development, exceptional reliability, and know-how in image processing, as well as optical technology and user interface along with RED’s knowledge in cinema cameras, including unique image compression technology and color science, will enable the development of distinctive products in the professional digital cinema camera market.

"Nikon will leverage this acquisition to expand the fast-growing professional digital cinema camera market, building on both companies' business foundations and networks, promising an exciting future of product development that will continue to push the boundaries of what is possible in film and video production."

RED Digital Cinema, which is now a wholly-owned subsidiary of Nikon, released a similar statement, adding "The agreement with Nikon, reached with Red’s Founder Jim Jannard and President Jarred Land, signifies a new era of innovation and excellence in the professional filmmaking sector.

"This strategic partnership brings together Nikon’s extensive history and expertise in product development, know-how in image processing, as well as optical technology and user interface, with RED’s revolutionary digital cinema cameras and award-winning technologies."

What can Nikon fans expect?

Nikon already makes some of the best mirrorless cameras, and has its upped video performance and image-quality game in recent years – the Z8 shoots superb 8K raw video – but its heritage is undoubtedly in photography, and many video professionals would never consider a Nikon camera.

Buying out a leading name in the cinema camera industry is certainly one way to fast-track product development, create some of the best video cameras, and entice more creatives to the Nikon Z system. After all, RED, formed in 2007, has created and patented video codecs and color science that are the envy of the video world, expertise which Nikon will no doubt want to leverage.

Beyond sidestepping royalties due RED – which has a patent on "non-debayered" raw video recording and licence rights that now belong to Nikon, who stands to gain significant income – could RED's legendary .R3D raw codec (known as Redcode raw) also find its way into future Nikon cameras? And is this a one-way relationship, or will future RED cameras benefit from Nikon's expertise? It's highly unlikely they will come with the Canon RF lens mount any more, used by the likes of the RED Komodo 6K!

Only time will tell. But Nikon's chief rivals – namely Sony, Canon, and Panasonic – must be feeling the beads of sweat forming on their brows at this news, and I for one can't wait to see where this goes.