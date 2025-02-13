Nikon launches two cheaper RED cinema cameras plus its own cine lens – and it's a sucker punch to Canon

The RED V-Raptor alongside the RED Komodo, now both available with Nikon's Z-mount

Nikon announces Z-mount versions of the RED V-Raptor and RED Komodo

The Nikkor Z 28-135mm F/4 PZ cine lens was launched simultaneously

Since Nikon's RED takeover, we've seen permanent price drops for select RED cameras

Nikon's RED takeover is in full effect, following the launch of two RED cinema cameras with Nikon's Z-mount; the RED V-Raptor and RED Komodo. The Z-mount versions were launched alongside Nikon's own new cinema lens too, the Nikkor Z 28-135mm F/4 PZ.

Nikon instantly became a major player in cinema cameras when it acquired RED Digital Cameras in March 2024, and it's taken less than a year for us to see the fruit of the takeover, with Z-mount versions of two super popular RED cine cameras in the filmmaking industry.

It's a sucker punch to Canon – the RED Komodo 6K was previously only available with Canon's RF-mount, but its future is now firmly in camp Nikon. There will be various lens mount adaptors available, including Nikon Z to Nikon F and Nikon Z to PL, but RED's future is shifting away from Canon lenses.

What's more, the Nikon effect has extended to RED camera pricing, the cine camera maker's name, plus Nikon's own cameras are benefitting from RED tech. Let's take a look at what's been happening.

The new Nikkor Z 28-135mm F/4 PZ is now available – here's it's mounted to a Nikon Z9 camera and DJI RS4 Pro gimbal, plus the lens will be directly compatible with the new Z-mount RED cameras. (Image credit: Nikon)

The Nikon effect is in full swing, and I expect more is to come

In and of itself, there's little that's new in the Z-mount versions of the RED V-Raptor and Komodo, besides the lens mount and what Nikon says is improved autofocus capabilities. The biggest impact is direct compatibility with Nikon Z-mount lenses, of which there are many, and which now includes the Nikkor Z 28-135mm F/4 PZ – a versatile and gimbal-friendly zoom with cine features that costs $2,596.95 /£2499 and has an April 2025 sales start date (Australia price and availability TBC).

What's even more exciting, especially to indie filmmakers, is Nikon slashing the prices of RED Komodo 6K bundles. In September 2024, we saw permanent price reductions of as much as $3,000 off – for example, the Komodo 6K Camera Production Pack now costs $11,995 (was $14,995). Still not cheap by any means, but more affordable for pros. Prices for the RED Komodo 6K with Z-mount start at $6,995 (around £5,600), while the RED V-Raptor 8K costs $29,995 (around £24,000 - converted from USD).

Nikon has also officially stripped back its subsidiary's name too, from RED Digital Cameras to simply RED, which is what most people call it anyway.

In the other direction, Nikon cameras are benefitting from RED tech. Back in September 2024, four RED LUTs color profiles were made available to Nikon's current mirrorless cameras, including the Nikon Z6 III, Nikon Z8, and Nikon Zf, and even certain DSLRs like the D780. Nikon's N-Log video footage can now be stylized into Rec.709 color using any one of RED’s Film Bias, Film Bias Bleach Bypass, Film Bias Offset, and Achromic – color profiles co-developed with cinema colorist Eric Weidt.

I don't expect the Nikon effect to stop here either. What do you think – what are the most exciting developments we can hope for from Nikon's RED takeover? Better video features in Nikon's mirrorless cameras? More Z-mount cine lenses? Let me know in the comments below.