Nikon says its cameras will get a major video upgrade soon thanks to RED tech – Sony and Canon should be worried
Nikon and RED combined is an exciting prospect for filmmakers
It wasn't a given, but it's also hardly a surprise: Nikon will reportedly utilize RED camera tech in future cameras.
The camera giant recently bought out RED cameras, for a sum that has now been revealed as $85 million, but questions remain over what the fruit would be from the acquisition.
Nikon President Muneaki Tokunari has addressed the overarching question in an interview published by Nippon, who confirmed that "Nikon Corp. aims to expand its market share for cameras by utilizing the video technologies of a U.S. movie camera company acquired in spring."
Nikon is hoping to capitalize on a recent return to form with superb mirrorless cameras such as the Nikon Z8 and a recovery in sales of its cameras with interchangeable lenses, especially in China and other emerging countries in South Asia. Tokunari pinpoints video as a key area of opportunity.
"Nikon has seen brisk demand for powerful video functions in recent years," says Tokunari. Indeed, Nikon is now in an excellent position to boost sales, bolstered by its recent RED acquisition.
According to Tokunari, plans are also underway to build semiconductor plants across Japan. The equipment in such plants manufactures chips, aka image sensors.
Both Sony and Canon already make their own camera sensors, with Nikon being the only one of the three that don't; instead, Sony's sensors are used in their cameras.
Get daily insight, inspiration and deals in your inbox
Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more.
New RED tech and its own in-house sensors in future cameras? It's a promising time for Nikon fans.
What video upgrades can Nikon fans expect in the future?
Nikon's heritage is in photography, but it's stolen a march on rivals by acquiring RED, a big player in the professional video world.
First, we'll most likely see improved video codecs in future Nikon cameras, even in existing models such as the Nikon Z9, via a firmware update since Nikon now owns RED's patent on "non-debayered" raw video recording and RED's legendary R3D raw codec (known as REDCode RAW). It's possible that cameras such as the Z6 III, Z8, and Z9 could get 16-bit REDCode RAW video.
Combined with its own sensors, we could reasonably expect better dynamic range and color profiles for video, competing with the very best. However, we don't know the timeline for Nikon to produce its own sensors.
And what about hardware? Developing a new Nikon Z-mount RED camera or a RED-inspired modular Nikon video camera would take years, so we're not getting too carried away yet. However, we'll be keeping an eye out for how the Nikon and RED collaboration unfolds, as I'm sure will Canon and Sony.
You might also like
Tim is the Cameras editor at TechRadar. He has enjoyed more than 15 years in the photo video industry with most of those in the world of tech journalism. During his time as Deputy Technical Editor with Amateur Photographer, as a freelancer and consequently editor at Tech Radar, Tim has developed a deeply technical knowledge and practical experience with cameras, educating others through news, reviews and features. He’s also worked in video production for Studio 44 with clients including Canon, and volunteers his spare time to consult a non-profit, diverse stories team based in Nairobi. Tim is curious, a keen creative, avid footballer and runner, and moderate flat white drinker who has lived in Kenya and believes we have much to enjoy and learn from each other.