The Sony Alpha a7 IV has hit a new record-low price – but is the release of the next generation imminent?

If you've been eyeing up the Sony Alpha A7 IV, patiently waiting for a suitable discount, then today could finally be the day. Right now, Adorama has a list price of just $1,998 (was $2,498) for this excellent hybrid body.

This is a new record-low price for a camera that we still rate extremely highly – and the first time the body only has fallen below the $2,000 mark.

The Sony Alpha A7 IV was recently pipped to the top spot on our best mirrorless cameras by the newer Nikon Z6 III, but it's by no means a slouch when it comes to specs. Alongside an outstanding 33MP full-frame sensor, the A7 IV also features class-leading autofocus, handy vari-angle display, and support for 4K/60p (albeit with a slight crop). At this price, it's also cheaper than its Nikon rival.

There is a glowing caveat with this deal, however, which is there could be a new model in the pipeline at Sony. I've covered that in more detail below.

Sony Alpha a7 IV hits a new record-low price

Is the release of a new model imminent?

We reported late that year that rumors have suggested that a fifth-generation hybrid camera could be launching sometime between January and March of 2025. Well, if those rumors hold at least some weight, then we're well overdue for a new model.

Price cuts on soon-to-be superceded models are also one of the more reliable indications for imminent releases, too. The Nikon Z5 went as low as $999 just before the second-generation model was announced this past month.

Based on previous launches, and how well Sony cameras usually hold on to their value, I don't expect the A7 IV to get that much cheaper in the foreseeable future, but it's hard to say for certain. If you're willing to wait it out, then it's definitely not a bad idea to see what Sony has in store for 2025. It's likely the new model will be much pricier than today's deal at Adorama, however.