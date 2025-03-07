These record-low Nikon Z5 prices suggest the cheap full-frame camera’s Z5 II upgrade could land soon

Deals
By
published

Buy now or wait?

Nikon Z5 mirrorless camera on green background with lowest price text overlay
(Image credit: Nikon)

Full-frame is the most popular sensor format today, but you don't have to spend big to bag a camera with this tech. Take the Z5 – Nikon's cheapest full-frame mirrorless camera which has returned to record low prices – just $996.95 at Adorama (was $1,396.95) in the US for the body only, or $1,296.95 with a 24-50mm lens.

In the UK, it's just £1,082 at Amazon for that camera and lens bundle, or £1,399 at Amazon with the versatile 24-200mm lens (was £2,089). Bargain.

Being five years old, the Nikon Z5 is a little long in the tooth now, but it's still a top-rated full-framer for beginners, with 24MP stills, 3.69m-dot EVF, tilt touchsreen and weather-sealed body.

We think the low prices correlate with rumors of the Z5's successor, which will presumably be called the Nikon Z5 II. Details of the rumored upgrade are thin on the ground, but we can make some educated guesses of what could come based on cameras that have been launched since, such as the Nikon Z6 III and Nikon Z50 II.

If you're looking for a cheap full-frame camera, what should you do? Buy the Nikon Z5 in the superb deals listed below, or wait for more news about the Z5 II? Let's take a look.

Note that you can also find this same Z5 body-only deal at B&H Photo and with the 24-50mm lens too.

Best Nikon Z5 deals

Nikon Z5
Nikon Z5: was $1,396.95 now $996.95 at Adorama US

Today's price cut at Adorama and B&H photo sees the Nikon Z5 return to a record low price. If you need a lens with the camera, there are plenty of bundles to choose between, the cheapest of which is the 24-50mm for just $1,296.95 (that's $400 off). The cheap full-frame camera lacks the speed and video skills of pricier alternatives such as the Z6 III, but if you primarily shoot stills (and not a lot of fast-paced action), then you won't miss out on a lot.

View Deal
Nikon Z5
Nikon Z5: was £2,089 now £1,399 at Amazon

Prices for the Nikon Z5 in the UK are pretty varied. You can get the body only for as little as £809 at Amazon, for £1,082 with the 24-50mm lens, but perhaps the best deal of all is with the 24-200mm, which could be the only lens you ever need, ideal for travel, costing just £1,399. The cheap full-frame camera lacks the speed and video skills of pricier alternatives such as the Z6 III, but if you primarily shoot stills (and not a lot of fast-paced action), then you won't miss out on a lot.

View Deal

Buy the Z5 now, or wait to see what the rumored Z5 II is like?

Image 1 of 2
Nikon Z5
The Nikon Z5 remains a decent option for beginners(Image credit: Future)

Nikon Rumors reckons that Nikon will have a quiet year, but that the Z5 II could come as early as May 2025. It makes sense for the Z5 II to be the next Nikon camera – the Z5 is the model that's most overdue an upgrade, but there's no guarantee that these rumors are correct.

If we imagine that a Z5 II is en route, how much could it cost, and what upgrades could we expect?

At the time of writing, the Z5 with 24-50mm lens is around $1,300 / £1,200 at several leading retailers, while the Nikon Z6 III, which is the next model up, is around $2,200 / £2,200 for the body only. A would-be Z5 II would likely split the difference, coming in for something like $1,700 / £1,600 with kit lens.

As for the upgrades, we'd expect a similar approach to how the crop-sensor Z50 II upgraded the Z50. That is, no change in resolution, so in the case of the Z5 II another 24MP sensor and no real image quality improvements for stills-focused users.

However, an expected Z5 II could feature Nikon's latest Expeed 7 processor and autofocus system, like the crop-sensor Z50 II did, meaning much better all-round speed, subject detection autofocus, quicker burst shooting speeds and powerful video performance.

There could also be a Picture Control button for direct access to color profiles, together with app compatibility and the option to download Creator Recipes for different looks.

This is all speculation for now. Whether those potential upgrades are worth waiting for depend on what kind of use you'll have with the camera and if you are willing to spend what would likely be an extra $400 / £400.

See more Camera Deals
Timothy Coleman
Timothy Coleman
Cameras editor

Tim is the Cameras editor at TechRadar. He has enjoyed more than 15 years in the photo video industry with most of those in the world of tech journalism. During his time as Deputy Technical Editor with Amateur Photographer, as a freelancer and consequently editor at Tech Radar, Tim has developed a deeply technical knowledge and practical experience with cameras, educating others through news, reviews and features. He’s also worked in video production for Studio 44 with clients including Canon, and volunteers his spare time to consult a non-profit, diverse stories team based in Nairobi. Tim is curious, a keen creative, avid footballer and runner, and moderate flat white drinker who has lived in Kenya and believes we have much to enjoy and learn from each other. 

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

Read more
Nikon Z6 III on orange background with don&#039;t miss text overlay
Nikon's best camera for most people is back down to a record-low price today
Nikon Z6III on blue background with lowest price text overlay
The Nikon Z6 III is our top-rated camera of 2024 and it's now even cheaper than Black Friday
Nikon Zf on green background with lowest price text overlay
Nikon's best retro camera is back down to a record-low price - I'll admit, I'm tempted
Nikon Z6 II
Cheap Sony, Nikon, and Canon cameras are all on sale today, and I think it's the perfect time to go full-frame
Nikon Z8 on a green background with TechRadar lowest price text overlay
The Nikon Z8 is now so cheap in this Presidents' Day deal, that you could get two for the price of one Sony A1 II
Nikon Z6 III on yellow background with don&#039;t miss text overlay
We rate the Nikon Z6 III as the best camera for most people and it's back down to a record-low price today
Latest in Mirrorless Cameras
Nikon Z5 mirrorless camera on green background with lowest price text overlay
These record-low Nikon Z5 prices suggest the cheap full-frame camera’s Z5 II upgrade could land soon
Panasonic Lumix S1R II alongside Panasonic Lumix S5 II on a split green / orange background
Panasonic Lumix S1R II vs Lumix S5 II: time to upgrade?
Panasonic LUMIX S1RII
Preorder the Panasonic Lumix S1RII and get a free memory card or solid state drive
Panasonic Lumix S1R II mirrorless camera held up to user&#039;s eye, 24-70mm lens attached
Flagship Panasonic Lumix S1R II unveiled: here's why the 8K hybrid beats its Sony, Canon and Nikon rivals for video
Panasonic Lumix S1R II
I've tested the Panasonic Lumix S1R II, and it beats its bulky predecessor in almost every respect
Sigma BF mirrorless camera
The new Sigma BF is a boldly minimalist full-frame camera that looks as beautiful as it does impractical – I wish it had this one feature
Latest in Deals
Nikon Z5 mirrorless camera on green background with lowest price text overlay
These record-low Nikon Z5 prices suggest the cheap full-frame camera’s Z5 II upgrade could land soon
Collage of Apple tech on a pink background, including MacBook, iPad, AirPods and Apple Watch
Massive Apple sale live at Best Buy: get a MacBook Air for $699, Apple Watch for $299 and cheap AirPods
The MacBook Air M2 on a blue background with text saying Price Cut.
The best MacBook Air (M4) preorder deal is at Best Buy – how to score the new Apple laptop for as little as $449
Ring Battery Video Doorbell Pro on blue background with white text reading &#039;TechRadar best price&#039;
One of Ring's best video doorbells crashes to its lowest-ever price at Amazon
An AMD Radeon RX 9070 XT made by Sapphire on a table with its retail packaging
Where to buy AMD Radeon RX 9070 XT and RX 9070: these are the best retailers in the US and UK
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 on green background with lowest price text overlay
Quick! Samsung just brought back its Galaxy Z Flip 6 Black Friday deal – get $700 off plus a free storage upgrade
More about mirrorless cameras
Panasonic Lumix S1R II alongside Panasonic Lumix S5 II on a split green / orange background

Panasonic Lumix S1R II vs Lumix S5 II: time to upgrade?

Panasonic LUMIX S1RII

Preorder the Panasonic Lumix S1RII and get a free memory card or solid state drive
The Personalised Sound Wizard on the LG C5, showing the testing process with multiple choices on the screen

I saw the LG C5 OLED TV's new personalized sound mode in action, and it's the best AI TV feature I've seen so far
See more latest
Most Popular
A Sony SPVR 2 box on a cyan background with white TechRadar branding and price cut wording
The huge price cuts to PSVR 2 and its Horizon: Call of the Mountain bundle are now in effect at PlayStation Direct
Collage of Apple tech on a pink background, including MacBook, iPad, AirPods and Apple Watch
Massive Apple sale live at Best Buy: get a MacBook Air for $699, Apple Watch for $299 and cheap AirPods
The MacBook Air M2 on a blue background with text saying Price Cut.
The best MacBook Air (M4) preorder deal is at Best Buy – how to score the new Apple laptop for as little as $449
Ring Battery Video Doorbell Pro on blue background with white text reading &#039;TechRadar best price&#039;
One of Ring's best video doorbells crashes to its lowest-ever price at Amazon
Samsung Galaxy Watch 7 with orange 7 on watch face and olive green wristband on orange background with TechRadar don&#039;t miss icon
Get the Samsung Galaxy Watch 7 for as little as $129.99 with this tempting trade-in deal
An AMD Radeon RX 9070 XT made by Sapphire on a table with its retail packaging
Where to buy AMD Radeon RX 9070 XT and RX 9070: these are the best retailers in the US and UK
LG C3 OLED TV on orange background and TechRadar &#039;Price Cut&#039; text
Spring clearance: LG's highly-rated C3 OLED TV has a massive $1,200 discount at Amazon
DJI Osmo Action 4
The impressive DJI Osmo Action 4 drops to a record-low price at Amazon
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 on green background with lowest price text overlay
Quick! Samsung just brought back its Galaxy Z Flip 6 Black Friday deal – get $700 off plus a free storage upgrade
iPad Air M3 on a green background next to TechRadar big savings badge
Get the brand-new iPad Air (M3) from just $249 at Best Buy with a trade-in