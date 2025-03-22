We think the Nikon Z8 is the best hybrid camera for pros and it just hit a record-low price
Get a massive discount on our top-rated hybrid camera for pros
This week's ongoing spring sales at top retailers feature superb camera deals, including some of the biggest-ever price cuts on several of our favorite models here at TechRadar.
One example is the excellent Nikon Z8 on sale for just $3396.95 (was $3999) at Adorama. I've had my eye on this incredible hybrid camera for a while now and this discount beats the previous record by $100. With a total saving of $700, this could be one of the best value buys on the market if you're looking for a pro-grade hybrid body.
Sure, the Z8 is still expensive, but you get a full-frame 45.7MP stacked sensor, support for 20FPS burst shooting, and 8K video. That's all in a body that's smaller and lighter than the chunky top-of-the-line Z9.
All of the above is why we highly rate the Nikon Z8 in our best mirrorless cameras buyer's guide.
Is it overkill for most? Undoubtedly, but the Z8 is a fantastic 'do everything' camera that can cover a vast range of both photo and video tasks. The rapidly expanding Z-Mount ecosystem also includes some fantastic lenses (such as this stunning new Viltrox 135mm f/1.8 LAB).
Nikon Z8 record-low price
We rate the Nikon Z8 as the best full-frame hybrid camera for pros - although, of course, anyone with deep pockets will appreciate its superb 45.7MP stacked sensor, 8K video capabilities, and 20fps burst shooting. Our Nikon Z8 review awarded this excellent camera a full five stars out of five - praising its awesome feature set and smaller and lighter body versus the flagship Z9. This deal at Adorama brings the body down to its lowest-ever price with a huge $700 price cut.
If you're visiting from the UK then know you can also get a really superb discount on the Nikon Z8 right now. At £490 off, we're getting close to the £3k mark for this outstanding camera now - although this is a price that I've seen at the major UK retailers previously. Still, a great deal on this outstanding camera.
Also available at Wex Photo Video for the same price.
Note that there are plenty of other awesome camera deals to check out today at Adorama and other leading retailers. One such excellent deal that I've already featured this week is on the new Canon EOS R5 Mark II - a compelling rival to the Nikon Z8. You can check out that deal and a few other highlights just down below.
More camera deals today
Our Canon EOS R5 Mark II review awarded this stunning flagship camera a full five stars out of five, and it's easy to see why. Alongside incredible autofocus (easily some of the best we've ever tested), a 45MP full-frame sensor, and a host of new computational features, the EOS R5 Mark II is easily one of the best cameras on the market right now. Is it overkill for most? Arguably. However, professional photographers will love how this camera makes the most demanding of tasks easy.
Also available for the same price at B&H Photo.
The Sony Alpha a7R V is our current top pick for professional stills photographers, although anyone with a penchant for resolution will marvel at its incredible 61MP sensor. While you'll need some high-level glass to truly harness the full resolving power of the A7R V, its handy eight-stop image stabilization and superb tracking autofocus make it a superbly usable camera for landscape, product, or studio work. Today's price at Best Buy brings the body right down to its lowest ever price, too.
TechRadar's top camera of 2024, the Nikon Z6 III, is available for a record-low price in Best Buy's big Spring sale today. This fantastic mirrorless camera was just released a few months ago and features an impressive 24.5MP full-frame partially stacked sensor with vastly improved autofocus and 6K video up to 60fps. Our Nikon Z6 III review awarded this excellent camera a full five stars out of five, which feels like excellent value now with this superb deal that matches the record-low.
Classic retro style, full frame 24MP sensor, Nikon's best in-body image stabilization, smart manual focus controls, and a dedicated black and white color mode – all for a record-low price. The retro-style camera market is big business and it attracts larger-than-life price tags. However, Nikon's Zf packs a technological punch alongside producing excellent image quality. You'll love the experience of shooting with the Zf, and with a record-low price cut at Best Buy, this stunning camera is a lot easier on the pocket this week.
Get daily insight, inspiration and deals in your inbox
Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more.
Alex is TechRadar's deals editor, specializing in getting our readers the best bang for the buck on the tech that we know and love. He's a dab hand at covering retailer events like Black Friday and Amazon Prime Day having over seven years of e-commerce experience at Future PLC; including bylines at our sister sites T3 and GamesRadar. Alex's expertise touches on most areas of TechRadar but he has a particular love for phones, laptops, and cameras, being an avid photographer. Outside of work, you'll find him indulging his love for street and travel photography, at home working on music, or down at the local climbing gym.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.
Sirui joins L-Mount Alliance to deliver its superb budget lenses for Leica, DJI, Sigma and Panasonic cameras
Sony teases new full-frame camera unveil next week – here’s what it could be