We think the Nikon Z8 is the best hybrid camera for pros and it just hit a record-low price

Deals
By published

Get a massive discount on our top-rated hybrid camera for pros

Nikon Z8 camera in the hand with 4-axis screen pulled out
(Image credit: Future)

This week's ongoing spring sales at top retailers feature superb camera deals, including some of the biggest-ever price cuts on several of our favorite models here at TechRadar.

One example is the excellent Nikon Z8 on sale for just $3396.95 (was $3999) at Adorama. I've had my eye on this incredible hybrid camera for a while now and this discount beats the previous record by $100. With a total saving of $700, this could be one of the best value buys on the market if you're looking for a pro-grade hybrid body.

Sure, the Z8 is still expensive, but you get a full-frame 45.7MP stacked sensor, support for 20FPS burst shooting, and 8K video. That's all in a body that's smaller and lighter than the chunky top-of-the-line Z9.

All of the above is why we highly rate the Nikon Z8 in our best mirrorless cameras buyer's guide.

Is it overkill for most? Undoubtedly, but the Z8 is a fantastic 'do everything' camera that can cover a vast range of both photo and video tasks. The rapidly expanding Z-Mount ecosystem also includes some fantastic lenses (such as this stunning new Viltrox 135mm f/1.8 LAB).

Nikon Z8 record-low price

Nikon Z8
Nikon Z8: was $3,999 now $3,396.95 at Adorama

We rate the Nikon Z8 as the best full-frame hybrid camera for pros - although, of course, anyone with deep pockets will appreciate its superb 45.7MP stacked sensor, 8K video capabilities, and 20fps burst shooting. Our Nikon Z8 review awarded this excellent camera a full five stars out of five - praising its awesome feature set and smaller and lighter body versus the flagship Z9. This deal at Adorama brings the body down to its lowest-ever price with a huge $700 price cut.

View Deal
Nikon Z8
Nikon Z8: was £3,789 now £3,299 at Jessops

If you're visiting from the UK then know you can also get a really superb discount on the Nikon Z8 right now. At £490 off, we're getting close to the £3k mark for this outstanding camera now - although this is a price that I've seen at the major UK retailers previously. Still, a great deal on this outstanding camera.

Also available at Wex Photo Video for the same price.

View Deal

Note that there are plenty of other awesome camera deals to check out today at Adorama and other leading retailers. One such excellent deal that I've already featured this week is on the new Canon EOS R5 Mark II - a compelling rival to the Nikon Z8. You can check out that deal and a few other highlights just down below.

More camera deals today

Canon EOS R5 Mark II
Canon EOS R5 Mark II : was $4,299 now $3,999.99 at Adorama

Our Canon EOS R5 Mark II review awarded this stunning flagship camera a full five stars out of five, and it's easy to see why. Alongside incredible autofocus (easily some of the best we've ever tested), a 45MP full-frame sensor, and a host of new computational features, the EOS R5 Mark II is easily one of the best cameras on the market right now. Is it overkill for most? Arguably. However, professional photographers will love how this camera makes the most demanding of tasks easy.

Also available for the same price at B&H Photo.

View Deal
Sony Alpha a7R V
Sony Alpha a7R V: was $3,899 now $3,499 at Best Buy

The Sony Alpha a7R V is our current top pick for professional stills photographers, although anyone with a penchant for resolution will marvel at its incredible 61MP sensor. While you'll need some high-level glass to truly harness the full resolving power of the A7R V, its handy eight-stop image stabilization and superb tracking autofocus make it a superbly usable camera for landscape, product, or studio work. Today's price at Best Buy brings the body right down to its lowest ever price, too.

View Deal
Nikon Z6III
Nikon Z6III: was $2,496 now $2,199.95 at Best Buy

TechRadar's top camera of 2024, the Nikon Z6 III, is available for a record-low price in Best Buy's big Spring sale today. This fantastic mirrorless camera was just released a few months ago and features an impressive 24.5MP full-frame partially stacked sensor with vastly improved autofocus and 6K video up to 60fps. Our Nikon Z6 III review awarded this excellent camera a full five stars out of five, which feels like excellent value now with this superb deal that matches the record-low.

View Deal
Nikon Zf
Nikon Zf: was $1,999 now $1,799 at Best Buy

Classic retro style, full frame 24MP sensor, Nikon's best in-body image stabilization, smart manual focus controls, and a dedicated black and white color mode – all for a record-low price. The retro-style camera market is big business and it attracts larger-than-life price tags. However, Nikon's Zf packs a technological punch alongside producing excellent image quality. You'll love the experience of shooting with the Zf, and with a record-low price cut at Best Buy, this stunning camera is a lot easier on the pocket this week.

View Deal
See more Camera Deals
Alex Whitelock
Alex Whitelock
Deals Editor

Alex is TechRadar's deals editor, specializing in getting our readers the best bang for the buck on the tech that we know and love. He's a dab hand at covering retailer events like Black Friday and Amazon Prime Day having over seven years of e-commerce experience at Future PLC; including bylines at our sister sites T3 and GamesRadar. Alex's expertise touches on most areas of TechRadar but he has a particular love for phones, laptops, and cameras, being an avid photographer. Outside of work, you'll find him indulging his love for street and travel photography, at home working on music, or down at the local climbing gym.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

Read more
Nikon Z8 on a green background with TechRadar lowest price text overlay
The Nikon Z8 is now so cheap in this Presidents' Day deal, that you could get two for the price of one Sony A1 II
Nikon Z6 III on yellow background with don&#039;t miss text overlay
We rate the Nikon Z6 III as the best camera for most people and it's back down to a record-low price today
Nikon Z6 III on orange background with don&#039;t miss text overlay
Nikon's best camera for most people is back down to a record-low price today
Nikon Zf on green background with lowest price text overlay
Nikon's best retro camera is back down to a record-low price - I'll admit, I'm tempted
Canon EOS R5 Mark II on yellow background with lowest price text overlay
The Canon EOS R5 Mark II is our camera of the year and it just got its first-ever price cut
Nikon Z6 II
Cheap Sony, Nikon, and Canon cameras are all on sale today, and I think it's the perfect time to go full-frame
Latest in Mirrorless Cameras
L-mount alliance
Sirui joins L-Mount Alliance to deliver its superb budget lenses for Leica, DJI, Sigma and Panasonic cameras
Nikon Z8 camera in the hand with 4-axis screen pulled out
We think the Nikon Z8 is the best hybrid camera for pros and it just hit a record-low price
A Sony camera&#039;s sensor, low key lighting, dark background
Sony teases new full-frame camera unveil next week – here’s what it could be
Canon EOS R5 Mark II on yellow background with lowest price text overlay
The Canon EOS R5 Mark II is our camera of the year and it just got its first-ever price cut
Canon EOS R6 Mark II camera on a magenta / blue background with radar overlay
Canon EOS R6 Mark III: 5 huge upgrades the rumored full-frame camera could have – and needs
Hasselblad X2D 100C camera in user&#039;s hand, their blue jacket in background
My dream Hasselblad camera is getting a sequel soon, according to new leaks – here are 5 upgrades I’m hoping for
Latest in Deals
The Philips 5000 Series Dual Basket Air Fryer XXL Steam on a kitchen counter with a TechRadar deal logo for lowest price
I've been using this Philips air fryer with steam for months and I can't recommend it highly enough at its lowest price yet
A price cut on the Audeze Maxwell gaming headphones.
If you're after an audiophile gaming headset then don't miss out on the chance to snag the Audeze Maxwell for a lowest-ever price at Argos
Image of Link 360 2C webcam
On a tight budget for a high-quality webcam? Look no further than the Insta Link 360 webcam series - now discounted in Amazon's spring sale
A hand holds a smartphone displaying the NordVPN logo
NordVPN Prime hits lowest-ever price in VPN Spring sale
Bose QuietComfort Headphones and QuietComfort Ultra Earbuds on a blue background next to TechRadar deals don&#039;t miss badge
I've loved these Bose headphones for years and they're now $100 off at Amazon
Nikon Z8 camera in the hand with 4-axis screen pulled out
We think the Nikon Z8 is the best hybrid camera for pros and it just hit a record-low price
More about mirrorless cameras
L-mount alliance

Sirui joins L-Mount Alliance to deliver its superb budget lenses for Leica, DJI, Sigma and Panasonic cameras
A Sony camera&#039;s sensor, low key lighting, dark background

Sony teases new full-frame camera unveil next week – here’s what it could be
A Lego Pikachu tail next to a Pebble OS watch and a screenshot of Assassin&#039;s Creed Shadow

ICYMI: the week's 7 biggest tech stories from LG's excellent new OLED TV to our Assassin's Creed Shadow review
See more latest
Most Popular
The Philips 5000 Series Dual Basket Air Fryer XXL Steam on a kitchen counter with a TechRadar deal logo for lowest price
I've been using this Philips air fryer with steam for months and I can't recommend it highly enough at its lowest price yet
A price cut on the Audeze Maxwell gaming headphones.
If you're after an audiophile gaming headset then don't miss out on the chance to snag the Audeze Maxwell for a lowest-ever price at Argos
A hand holds a smartphone displaying the NordVPN logo
NordVPN Prime hits lowest-ever price in VPN Spring sale
Bose QuietComfort Headphones and QuietComfort Ultra Earbuds on a blue background next to TechRadar deals don&#039;t miss badge
I've loved these Bose headphones for years and they're now $100 off at Amazon
Image of Link 360 2C webcam
On a tight budget for a high-quality webcam? Look no further than the Insta Link 360 webcam series - now discounted in Amazon's spring sale
Samsung S90C 2024 TV deal image
This Samsung five-star OLED TV just crashed to its lowest price ever - get it before it's gone forever
Google Pixel Tablet in hazel on green background with don&#039;t miss sign
The Google Pixel Tablet just dropped back to its lowest-ever Black Friday price
Amazon deals
Amazon's latest sale feels like Prime Day - shop best-selling devices starting at $9.99
Meta Quest 3 in white with Batman: Arkham Shadow bundle on red background with don&#039;t miss text
Get a $50 gift card with this Meta Quest 3 + Batman Arkham Shadow bundle at Best Buy
Two Ring video doorbells on blue background with white text reading &#039;TechRadar Price Cut&#039;
Ring doorbells and cameras crash to record-low prices in Amazon sale