We think the Nikon Z8 is the best hybrid camera for pros and it just hit a record-low price

This week's ongoing spring sales at top retailers feature superb camera deals, including some of the biggest-ever price cuts on several of our favorite models here at TechRadar.

One example is the excellent Nikon Z8 on sale for just $3396.95 (was $3999) at Adorama. I've had my eye on this incredible hybrid camera for a while now and this discount beats the previous record by $100. With a total saving of $700, this could be one of the best value buys on the market if you're looking for a pro-grade hybrid body.

Sure, the Z8 is still expensive, but you get a full-frame 45.7MP stacked sensor, support for 20FPS burst shooting, and 8K video. That's all in a body that's smaller and lighter than the chunky top-of-the-line Z9.

All of the above is why we highly rate the Nikon Z8 in our best mirrorless cameras buyer's guide.

Is it overkill for most? Undoubtedly, but the Z8 is a fantastic 'do everything' camera that can cover a vast range of both photo and video tasks. The rapidly expanding Z-Mount ecosystem also includes some fantastic lenses (such as this stunning new Viltrox 135mm f/1.8 LAB).

Nikon Z8 record-low price

Nikon Z8: was £3,789 now £3,299 at Jessops If you're visiting from the UK then know you can also get a really superb discount on the Nikon Z8 right now. At £490 off, we're getting close to the £3k mark for this outstanding camera now - although this is a price that I've seen at the major UK retailers previously. Still, a great deal on this outstanding camera. Also available at Wex Photo Video for the same price.

Note that there are plenty of other awesome camera deals to check out today at Adorama and other leading retailers. One such excellent deal that I've already featured this week is on the new Canon EOS R5 Mark II - a compelling rival to the Nikon Z8. You can check out that deal and a few other highlights just down below.

More camera deals today

Sony Alpha a7R V: was $3,899 now $3,499 at Best Buy The Sony Alpha a7R V is our current top pick for professional stills photographers, although anyone with a penchant for resolution will marvel at its incredible 61MP sensor. While you'll need some high-level glass to truly harness the full resolving power of the A7R V, its handy eight-stop image stabilization and superb tracking autofocus make it a superbly usable camera for landscape, product, or studio work. Today's price at Best Buy brings the body right down to its lowest ever price, too.

Nikon Z6III: was $2,496 now $2,199.95 at Best Buy TechRadar's top camera of 2024, the Nikon Z6 III, is available for a record-low price in Best Buy's big Spring sale today. This fantastic mirrorless camera was just released a few months ago and features an impressive 24.5MP full-frame partially stacked sensor with vastly improved autofocus and 6K video up to 60fps. Our Nikon Z6 III review awarded this excellent camera a full five stars out of five, which feels like excellent value now with this superb deal that matches the record-low.