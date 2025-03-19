The Canon EOS R5 Mark II is our camera of the year and it just got its first-ever price cut

Get $300 off the mind-blowingly capable Canon EOS R5 Mark II

The incredible Canon EOS R5 Mark II has just fallen to a new record-low price of $3999 (was $4299) at Adorama, marking the first significant deal I've seen on this high-end body.

As an overview, the Mark II features a stellar full-frame 45MP sensor capable of 8K video, class-leading autofocus (including eye control AF), and new in-camera image upscaling. We were pretty much blown away by the host of tech that Canon packed into this camera when we tested it – so much that we voted it (alongside readers) TechRadar's camera of the year in 2024.

It's also a model that sits right at the top of our best mirrorless cameras buyer's guide as the number one choice for stills photographers. As you can imagine, today's deal is an easy recommendation if you're flush enough to cough up the dough for this high-end model.

Eye-watering high price aside, this deal at Adorama somewhat mitigates our main complaint at release, which was the high MSRP. It's arguably not the biggest deal in the world, but it does bring this body closer to the Nikon Z8 in price and a full $1,000 cheaper than Sony's flagship Alpha 1.

Canon EOS R5 Mark II record-low price

Canon EOS R5 Mark II
Canon EOS R5 Mark II : was $4,299 now $3,999.99 at Adorama US

Our Canon EOS R5 Mark II review awarded this stunning flagship camera a full five stars out of five, and it's easy to see why. Alongside incredible autofocus (easily some of the best we've ever tested), a 45MP full-frame sensor, and a host of new computational features, the EOS R5 Mark II is easily one of the best cameras on the market right now. Is it overkill for most? Arguably. However, professional photographers will love how this camera makes the most demanding of tasks easy.

Also available for the same price at B&H Photo.

View Deal

