The Canon EOS R5 Mark II is our camera of the year and it just got its first-ever price cut
Get $300 off the mind-blowingly capable Canon EOS R5 Mark II
The incredible Canon EOS R5 Mark II has just fallen to a new record-low price of $3999 (was $4299) at Adorama, marking the first significant deal I've seen on this high-end body.
As an overview, the Mark II features a stellar full-frame 45MP sensor capable of 8K video, class-leading autofocus (including eye control AF), and new in-camera image upscaling. We were pretty much blown away by the host of tech that Canon packed into this camera when we tested it – so much that we voted it (alongside readers) TechRadar's camera of the year in 2024.
It's also a model that sits right at the top of our best mirrorless cameras buyer's guide as the number one choice for stills photographers. As you can imagine, today's deal is an easy recommendation if you're flush enough to cough up the dough for this high-end model.
Eye-watering high price aside, this deal at Adorama somewhat mitigates our main complaint at release, which was the high MSRP. It's arguably not the biggest deal in the world, but it does bring this body closer to the Nikon Z8 in price and a full $1,000 cheaper than Sony's flagship Alpha 1.
Canon EOS R5 Mark II record-low price
Our Canon EOS R5 Mark II review awarded this stunning flagship camera a full five stars out of five, and it's easy to see why. Alongside incredible autofocus (easily some of the best we've ever tested), a 45MP full-frame sensor, and a host of new computational features, the EOS R5 Mark II is easily one of the best cameras on the market right now. Is it overkill for most? Arguably. However, professional photographers will love how this camera makes the most demanding of tasks easy.
Also available for the same price at B&H Photo.
More of today's best camera deals
We rate the Nikon Z8 as the best full-frame hybrid camera for pros - although, of course, anyone with deep pockets will appreciate its superb 45.7MP stacked sensor, 8K video capabilities, and 20fps burst shooting. Our Nikon Z8 review awarded this excellent camera a full five stars out of five - praising its awesome feature set and smaller and lighter body versus the flagship Z9. This deal at Adorama brings the body down to its lowest-ever price with a huge $600 price cut. It's an extremely compelling alternative to the R5 Mark II featured above.
If you're looking to save some cash, you could instead opt for the slightly older Mark I - which is still a stunningly effective pro-grade body. Right now, it's sitting at just $2,999 at Adorama, which makes it significantly cheaper than the second iteration. Sure, you're missing out on the latest computational and cutting-edge autofocus features here, but this camera still has that great 45MP full-frame sensor, 8k video, and excellent in-body image stabilization. Note, this body has been $100 cheaper before, however.
Alex is TechRadar's deals editor, specializing in getting our readers the best bang for the buck on the tech that we know and love. He's a dab hand at covering retailer events like Black Friday and Amazon Prime Day having over seven years of e-commerce experience at Future PLC; including bylines at our sister sites T3 and GamesRadar. Alex's expertise touches on most areas of TechRadar but he has a particular love for phones, laptops, and cameras, being an avid photographer. Outside of work, you'll find him indulging his love for street and travel photography, at home working on music, or down at the local climbing gym.
