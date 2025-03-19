The Canon EOS R5 Mark II is our camera of the year and it just got its first-ever price cut

The incredible Canon EOS R5 Mark II has just fallen to a new record-low price of $3999 (was $4299) at Adorama, marking the first significant deal I've seen on this high-end body.

As an overview, the Mark II features a stellar full-frame 45MP sensor capable of 8K video, class-leading autofocus (including eye control AF), and new in-camera image upscaling. We were pretty much blown away by the host of tech that Canon packed into this camera when we tested it – so much that we voted it (alongside readers) TechRadar's camera of the year in 2024.

It's also a model that sits right at the top of our best mirrorless cameras buyer's guide as the number one choice for stills photographers. As you can imagine, today's deal is an easy recommendation if you're flush enough to cough up the dough for this high-end model.

Eye-watering high price aside, this deal at Adorama somewhat mitigates our main complaint at release, which was the high MSRP. It's arguably not the biggest deal in the world, but it does bring this body closer to the Nikon Z8 in price and a full $1,000 cheaper than Sony's flagship Alpha 1.

Canon EOS R5 Mark II record-low price

Nikon Z8: was $3,999 now $3,396.95 at Adorama US We rate the Nikon Z8 as the best full-frame hybrid camera for pros - although, of course, anyone with deep pockets will appreciate its superb 45.7MP stacked sensor, 8K video capabilities, and 20fps burst shooting. Our Nikon Z8 review awarded this excellent camera a full five stars out of five - praising its awesome feature set and smaller and lighter body versus the flagship Z9. This deal at Adorama brings the body down to its lowest-ever price with a huge $600 price cut. It's an extremely compelling alternative to the R5 Mark II featured above.