We can't recommend the Nikon Z6 III enough and it's still on sale for its lowest ever price at Amazon
Our favorite mirrorless camera for most people is a bargain
It's almost getting boring recommending the excellent Nikon Z6 III to our readers. But I have to once again, as the body currently sits at a record low price of $2196 (was $2496) at Amazon. While this is a price that we've seen before, it's still an amazing deal on a camera that can tick all the boxes for most people.
This outstanding midrange flagship has sat at the top of our best mirrorless cameras buyer's guide ever since it was released, thanks to its excellent performance in both stills and video and compelling price point.
The Nikon Z6 III not only has fantastic autofocus (which was a common complaint on the older models), but it's also capable of 6K video capture up to 60fps. Couple that with one of the best EVFs we've ever used and excellent ergonomics, and you easily have one of the best value all-rounder full frame cameras money can buy.
Today's deal is also available at Adorama if you'd prefer to opt for that retailer. And UK readers can also pick up the Nikon Z6 III for £2,199 (was £2,699) at Jessops today.
Note that this week's spring sales also include some other great choices for full-frame cameras - which I've rounded up just below.
Nikon Z6 III record low price at Amazon
TechRadar's top camera of 2024, the Nikon Z6 III, is available for a record-low price in the Amazon Spring Sale. This fantastic mirrorless camera was just released a few months ago and features an impressive 24.5MP full-frame partially stacked sensor with vastly improved autofocus and 6K video up to 60fps. Our Nikon Z6 III review awarded this excellent camera a full five stars out of five, which feels like excellent value now with this superb deal that matches the record low. This deal is also directly available from Adorama itself for the same price.
UK deal: was £2,699 now £2,199 at Jessops
Also on sale today...
Classic retro style, full frame 24MP sensor, Nikon's best in-body image stabilization, smart manual focus controls, and a dedicated black and white color mode – all for a record-low price. The retro-style camera market is big business and it attracts larger-than-life price tags. However, Nikon's Zf packs a technological punch alongside producing excellent image quality. You'll love the experience of shooting with the Zf, and with a record-low price cut at Best Buy, this stunning camera is a lot easier on the pocket this week.
We rate the Nikon Z8 as the best full-frame hybrid camera for pros - although, of course, anyone with deep pockets will appreciate its superb 45.7MP stacked sensor, 8K video capabilities, and 20fps burst shooting. Our Nikon Z8 review awarded this excellent camera a full five stars out of five - praising its awesome feature set and smaller and lighter body versus the flagship Z9. This deal at Adorama brings the body down to its lowest-ever price with a huge $700 price cut.
The Sony Alpha a7R V is our current top pick for professional stills photographers, although anyone with a penchant for resolution will marvel at its incredible 61MP sensor. While you'll need some high-level glass to truly harness the full resolving power of the A7R V, its handy eight-stop image stabilization and superb tracking autofocus make it a superbly usable camera for landscape, product, or studio work. Today's price at Best Buy brings the body right down to its lowest ever price, too.
Our Canon EOS R5 Mark II review awarded this stunning flagship camera a full five stars out of five, and it's easy to see why. Alongside incredible autofocus (easily some of the best we've ever tested), a 45MP full-frame sensor, and a host of new computational features, the EOS R5 Mark II is easily one of the best cameras on the market right now. Is it overkill for most? Arguably. However, professional photographers will love how this camera makes the most demanding of tasks easy.
Also available for the same price at B&H Photo.
Get daily insight, inspiration and deals in your inbox
Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more.
Alex is TechRadar's deals editor, specializing in getting our readers the best bang for the buck on the tech that we know and love. He's a dab hand at covering retailer events like Black Friday and Amazon Prime Day having over seven years of e-commerce experience at Future PLC; including bylines at our sister sites T3 and GamesRadar. Alex's expertise touches on most areas of TechRadar but he has a particular love for phones, laptops, and cameras, being an avid photographer. Outside of work, you'll find him indulging his love for street and travel photography, at home working on music, or down at the local climbing gym.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.
I wince at the prospect of the rumored Leica M11-V – here's why
I tried Canon's two new vlogging cameras – here's why the EOS R50 V offers better video value