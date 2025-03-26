Forget Fujifilm – Nikon's retro full-frame Zf camera hits new low price in the Amazon Spring Sale

Fujifilm isn't the only name in retro cameras – Nikon has a couple of gems too, and one of those is the gorgeous Nikon Zf. And the good news is that the full-frame Z-mount mirrorless camera is currently on sale for a record-low price of $1,797 (was $2,000) at Amazon as part of the Amazon Spring Sale.

The Zf's design is inspired by the Nikon FM2 analog SLR, and it won me over when I reviewed the Zf for TechRadar. However, at launch the Zf cost a lot more than it does now, so I filed it on the wishlist. Now, with some of the biggest price cuts yet, it could just find a place in my kit bag after all.

That new low price can also be found at leading retailers – the deal at Adorama comes with free extras too – in this case a 256GB memory and Capture One subscription. Need a lens with the Zf? The cheapest bundle I can find is the Nikon Zf with 40mm f/2 lens for $2,037 at Adorama and at Amazon.

Nikon Zf at record low price

Nikon Zf: was $2,000 now $1,797 at Amazon The retro-style camera market remains big business in 2025, and as such it attracts larger-than-life price tags. However, at this sale price Nikon's Zf bucks the trend – it's arguably the best value full-frame Nikon camera of all. Not only do you get a camera with retro charm, but one with a technological punch that produces excellent image quality; its 24MP sensor is equipped with Nikon's best in-body image stabilization, plus you get the Nikon's latest autofocus plus unique manual focus controls – all for a record-low price. Price check: $1,797 at Adorama

(Image credit: Future)

Our Nikon Zf review awarded the retro full-frame Z-mount camera a solid four and a half stars out of five, praising its stunning analog-inspired design, Nikon's best in-body stabilization yet, excellent autofocus skills and superb manual focus tools. Throw in quick access to black and white color profiles, and it's an all-around winner and compelling Fujifilm rival.

The case for the Nikon Zf is only the stronger with continued lengthy wait times for models like the Fujifilm X100VI – it could just be the time to go for this Nikon model instead. With its sale price, the Zf is excellent value and costs around the same as the X100VI compact camera, but you'll need a lens to go with it. Leading retailers are selling impressive camera lens bundles too like the aforementioned, Zf with 40mm f/2 lens for $2,037 at Adorama, while if you're feeling flash the camera is also available in blur or orange for $1,897 at Adorama.

It's not just the look and feel of the Nikon Zf that makes it special – it's also a powerful camera, being the first model with Nikon's latest autofocus skills and improved in-body image stabilization. There's no doubt that it's a photography-first camera, but the Zf has decent video skills too. As such, it's one of the best mirrorless cameras you can buy for under $2,000.