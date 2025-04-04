Canon EOS R7 Mark II rumored for 2025 with these significant upgrades – watch out Fujifilm

Could the original EOS R7 (pictured) be due for a serious upgrade this year?

Rumors suggest the EOS R7 Mark II is due in Q3 or Q4 of this year

Sources indicate that the Mark II could have a 40MP APS-C sensor

No official announcement from Canon

The Canon EOS R7 was the company’s first flagship mirrorless model built around an APS-C sensor. Launched in 2022, we gave it high praise in our in-depth review – and it remains a fantastic hybrid camera today. But with stiff competition in the mid-range market, it’s fast approaching time for Canon to introduce a second edition of the R7.

If online chatter proves accurate, that’s exactly what could arrive later this year. We’re still some way off a definite launch date, but Canon Rumors – a reliable source for industry information – has published a story claiming that it expects the EOS R7 Mark II to hit shelves in Q3 or Q4 of 2025. It also suggests that the model will go “upmarket”.

Canon Rumors didn’t share any further details about what we can expect to see on the spec sheet of the EOS R7 Mark II and the manufacturer itself is still tight-lipped. But a quick look at the shortcomings of the original R7 should offer a few clues. It might also give Fujifilm something to worry about: an upgraded EOS R7 Mark II could outgun the X-T5 – the best Fujifilm camera you can buy right now.

Rumors suggest the EOS R7 Mark II will could have a larger body than the EOS R7 (above). (Image credit: Future)

What specs could the Canon EOS R7 Mark II have?

One of the key upgrades for the EOS R7 Mark II is likely to be its sensor. While the R7’s 32.5MP number was the class of the field when it launched, it was subsequently trumped by the X-T5, with its 40.2MP resolution. For this reason, a number of sources – including Canon Rumors – have suggested that Canon will increase the resolution of the EOS R7 Mark II to around 40MP.

Some have suggested that the sensor upgrade could also unlock 8K video recording capabilities. That would certainly make it a more powerful hybrid. So would the ability to shoot 4K/120p video, a feature which was lacking on the first-gen EOS R7.

Physically, we wouldn’t expect the Mark II to be a huge departure from the established form factor of the EOS R7. That said, Canon Rumors has posited that the Mark II will have a larger body, with ergonomics closer to those of the EOS R5 Mark II.

Several sources have also mooted whether the EOS R7 Mark II will benefit from significantly faster readout speeds. Canon Rumors has dangled the idea that the EOS R7 Mark II will be the first Canon mirrorless camera to eliminate a mechanical shutter altogether, aping the likes of the Nikon Z8 in delivering faster frame rates and reduced rolling shutter.

Paired with Canon’s latest subject tracking autofocus, this would make the Mark II a strong crop-sensor choice for serious enthusiasts, particularly those who like to shoot action, sports and wildlife. To match, we’d expect to see an upgrade to the resolution of the electronic viewfinder, which we found “a little pedestrian” in our review of the R7.

Of course, all of the above is based on speculation and nothing has been confirmed by Canon. That said, the EOS R7 Mark II is almost certain to be a major advancement for Canon’s APS-C line-up – and one that offers a compelling alternative to Fujifilm’s X-series.