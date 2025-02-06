Should you buy Nikon’s new Coolpix P1100? Here are 5 things you need to know about the updated 125x superzoom

The Coolpix P1100 boasts a 125x optical zoom with 24-3000mm range

Dynamic Fine Zoom further pushes the reach up to 6000mm

It shoots 16MP stills, 4K video, and weighs 1.4kg

Nikon has signaled that it's keeping a toe-hold in the superzoom camera space by announcing the new Nikon Coolpix P1100. It's a modest update of the Coolpix P1000, which was launched in 2018, and once again delivers a class-leading 125x optical zoom with 24-3000mm range, plus a smart Dynamic Fine Zoom mode that doubles that range.

Also known as a bridge camera, the Coolpix P1100 is designed to capture everything from sweeping vistas to distant objects such as landmarks and wildlife, plus everything in between, all with one camera. These cameras are a dying breed – Sony killed off its Cyber-Shot RX10 IV, which we rate as the best bridge camera money can buy, and while Panasonic threw a lifeline to one model with a minor refresh, the Lumix FZ80D / FZ82D, that's all the action we've seen in the last few years.

Nikon keeping its Coolpix superzoom series alive is good news for those looking for one do-it-all camera for their travels, and for beginner wildlife photographers, and it has kept the price competitive – the Coolpix P1100 costs $1,099.95 / £1,049 / AU$1,699.95, which is only a small mark-up over the Coolpix P1000.

But should you buy Coolpix P1100? And, what's new in this latest version? Let's take a look at five things you need to know about the new Coolpix P1100.

1. It has a class-leading 125x optical zoom, just like the Coolpix P1000

Image 1 of 2 Closeup photo of the moon, taken with the Nikon Coolpix P1100 superzoom camera – you'll need a tripod for a shot like this. (Image credit: Nikon) (Image credit: Nikon)

Zoom range is clearly the big selling point of bridge cameras, and the Coolpix P1100 has the biggest zoom of the bunch – a stabilized 125x optical zoom with 24-3000mm range is ridiculous. It even beats Samsung's stabilized 100x 'space zoom', and that mode is digital, meaning plenty of processing and interpolation (and so loss of quality) is taking place.

The Coolpix P1100 can optically get you closeups of the moon, and lock in tight on distant wildlife such as birds; and if that maximum 3000mm reach isn't enough for you, then a Dynamic Fine Zoom further doubles zoom to 250x – that's 6000mm!

Versatility is the name of the game here – the lens also offers a wide perspective for landscape photography. If you're looking for one lens to do it all, the Coolpix P1100 could be the ticket. But just to be clear though, the lens is exactly the same as the one in the Coolpix P1000.

2. Don't have too high hopes for image quality

Owl nestled in a tree, taken with the Nikon Coolpix P1100 superzoom camera (Image credit: Nikon)

Such zoom versatility comes at a cost, that cost being outright image quality. Compared to a similarly-sized mirrorless camera with a moderate zoom lens attached, the difference in quality is night and day – the modest 3-star rating we gave the Coolpix P1000, which features the same sensor and lens, in our review back in 2018, says it all.

The Coolpix P1100 features a 1/2.3-inch sensor that's capable of 16MP stills and 4K video. For perspective, that sensor size is tiny, equivalent to that in a current entry-level smartphone. If the light is good, image quality is okay; but when the light is low, temper your expectations. The lens' maximum aperture is reduced from f/2.8 at 24mm to just f/8 at 3000mm, which only reduces the amount of light the camera can take in.

It's best to consider the Coolpix P1100 as a beginner camera – highly versatile, with modest image quality. If you want a camera to grow with, it could be worth grabbing the pricier Sony Cyber-Shot RX10 IV before it sells out – it has a much larger 1-inch sensor and smaller 24-600mm zoom range, and as a result its quality is a big step up. Or look into a mirrorless camera with a moderate telephoto zoom lens if distant subjects are your thing.

3. It's a big ol' camera

With the zoom lens fully extended, and even retracted, the Coolpix P1100 is a beastly camera. (Image credit: Nikon)

The Coolpix P1100 measures 5.8 x 4.7 x 7.2 inches / 146.3 x 118.8 x 181.3mm, excluding projections, and weighs 3lbs 1.8oz / 1,410g. In short, it's an absolute beast – an all-in-one camera it might be, but you won't forget it's slung over your shoulder.

In fairness, the Coolpix P1100's DSLR-style design, together with 2.4m-dot electronic viewfinder and 3.2-inch vari-angle LCD screen, is comfortable in the hand. Its snap-back zoom button is incredibly helpful too, enabling you to quickly zoom out should you lose track of your subject.

If you're going to regularly use that maximum telephoto reach, it's worth factoring in that you'll need to carry a tripod with you, further adding to your load. Yes, the lens is stabilized, but a sturdy support will improve your viewing and photo-taking experience no end.

4. What's new?

(Image credit: Nikon)

All of the above are true of both the new Coolpix P1100 and its predecessor, the Coolpix P1000. So what exactly is new? The answer is, not a lot.

The latest model has some minor design changes and is equipped with USB-C charging, as per today's European standards, plus it features what could effectively be firmware-update-level improvements. These include a new Fireworks Show scene mode (to avoid blown-out highlights), a long-exposure noise reduction feature, selectable AF-area in Bird-Watching mode, plus enhanced Bluetooth and Wi-Fi connectivity. Any Fn button operation can be assigned to the compatible Nikon ML-L7 Bluetooth remote, too.

Like I say, there are no upgrades really worth writing about. The biggest news here is that Nikon has kept faith with and extended the life of its Coolpix superzoom camera.

5. There are two notable downgrades from the Coolpix P1000

(Image credit: Nikon)

Not only is the Coolpix P1100 only a minor update of the P1000, there are actually two downgrades from its six-year-old predecessor, one being that the optical stabilization has been downgraded from five stops to four stops – that's a real kicker.

When I see a lens with such a long telephoto reach, my first thoughts turn to the effectiveness of the stabilization, because it can increase your hit ratio of sharp images. Optical stabilization can only do so much – it's ineffective for fast-moving subjects like wildlife, but for static subjects it can correct camera shake effectively for clear viewing and crisp images. Losing 1EV of stabilization is hardly a huge deal, and apparently this is a result of adjusted CIPA standards rather than actual loss of performance, but I'll reserve judgment for now.

The second downgrade is the built-in flash's guide number – that's its maximum output – which has been reduced from 16m to 12m. That's a shame for those that regularly use flash for short-range subjects.

Because of these downgrades, I would potentially opt for the older Coolpix P1000 over the new Coolpix P1100 if I had the choice. However, we presumably won't have that choice soon – the former camera has been discontinued, and will likely disappear from the shelves over the coming months. I don't think the downgrades are deal-breakers, but they are head-scratchers.