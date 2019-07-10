Leica puts speculation to rest by confirming its V-Lux 5 is on the way

Is this the Leica V-Lux 5? That's the question we asked a week ago after a handful of leaked images surfaced online – and the manufacturer has now confirmed that it is, indeed, the Leica V-Lux 5.

The Leica V-Lux 5 is a new superzoom-style bridge camera that's described as one of the most multifaceted cameras in the company's product portfolio.

Helping support those claims is a 20MP 1-inch sensor and a Leica Vario-Elmarit lens that's equivalent to 24-400mm in 35mm terms, together with a wide f/2.8-4 maximum aperture, optical image stabilisation and 4K video recording to an impressive 60p.

The model also packs a newly developed EVF with 2.36million dots across its OLED panel, together with a 3-inch touchscreen that can flip out from the body and be adjusted to all kinds of positions.

There's also Focus Stacking and Post Focus options, as well as Bluetooth that allows it to be hooked to a smartphone for image transfer and remote shooting.

If all of this sounds familiar, that's because the camera appears to be a rebadged Panasonic Lumix FZ1000 II that was announced a few months back. Leica and Panasonic have long been development partners, and this seems to be the latest of many models based on an existing Lumix camera.

You can pre-order the The V-Lux 5 now for $1,250 in the US, £1,050 in the UK and AU$1,900 in Australia, although there's no official word on when shipments will start.