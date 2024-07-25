'Very disappointing': Sony fans react to rumors that Cyber-shot RX10 IV bridge camera is ceasing production – and no successor is coming

The production lines of the versatile Sony Cyber-shot RX10 IV, which is the best bridge camera ever, will soon ground to a halt seven years after launch, according to a trusted source for Sony Alpha Rumors.

It's a blow to many Sony photographers who rely on the powerful super-zoom as an all-in-one camera that can cover anything from landscapes and portraits to wildlife photography, and who were hoping for a new Mark V with Sony's latest tech.

Fans must have been thinking a RX10IV successor was in the cards after Panasonic surprisingly revived its bridge cameras earlier this month with the announcement of the new Lumix FZ80D / FZ82D.

Panasonic's motive was simple: as of December 28 this year, small and medium electronic devices chargeable by wire, which includes digital cameras, must feature a USB-C port to remain on shelves in Europe, according to the EU's Common Charger Directive.

Like Panasonic's Lumix FZ80 / FZ82, the Cyber-shot RX10 IV has a micro USB port and not USB-C, and so it will forcibly be removed from sale after December 28 in any case, at least in Europe.

However, unlike Panasonic, it appears that a RX10 IV successor is not only wishful thinking, but that Sony will well and truly kill off its bridge camera lineup, and that's a real pity.

RIP our favorite super-zoom?

Like Panasonic, Sony could simply tweak the current RX10 IV design with USB-C rather than micro USB, and keep the production lines moving beyond 2024 with what I'll call a RX10 IV Mark II.

Even seven years after launch, the RX10 IV remains the most powerful bridge camera around, with users waxing lyrical about its super sharp lens and zoom versatility – and a refreshed version for 2024 and beyond, with Sony's 2017 tech, would still lead the pack.

However, this is Sony we're talking about. Of any of the leading camera manufacturers, it is the one least likely to simply refresh a model to keep it alive. No, any potential Cyber-shot RX10 V would feature new tech and could be one of the most exciting new cameras this or next year, but would require time and money to develop – resources that Sony seemingly isn't willing to commit.

We can still dream: the quality of the RX10 IV's 1-inch 20MP sensor and sharp 24-600mm F2.4-4.0 lens need little improvement, but imagine those killer features paired with Sony's latest processor for speedier operation and autofocus skills that include precise subject tracking for specific types of subjects, such as birds – that's a powerful combination, especially for amateur photographers.

We hope that this is just a rumor and that a Cyber-shot RX10V will materialize soon – it would put the super in super-zoom. But if it is indeed true that production will cease and the Cyber-shot RX10 IV was on your radar, you'll have to act this year.