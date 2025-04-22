I tried the world’s first f/2 telephoto zoom lens – here’s why the Sony 50-150mm is now my dream event photography lens
Sony outdoes itself with its premium, fast-aperture FE 50-150mm F2 GM zoom
- First telephoto zoom lens with constant f/2 maximum aperture
- It follows Sony's FE 28-70mm F2 GM lens, with a focal length overlap
- Sales start early June, with a list price of $3,900 / £3,800 (Australia price TBC)
Sony has unveiled its latest lens for pros, boasting a unique focal length and maximum aperture combination. The FE 50-150mm F2 GM is the world's first telephoto zoom with a constant f/2 aperture.
It follows Sony's FE 28-70mm F2 GM lens, a wider zoom lens with f/2 aperture, both of which are designed to do the job of several prime lenses.
I had a quick hands-on with the latest lens ahead of its announcement, and the FE 50-150mm F2 GM is majorly impressive. In fact, I'd go as far as to say that it's the ultimate lens for event and wedding photography and one of the best Sony lenses available.
Naturally, such a premium lens is a pricey package – yours for $3,900 / £3,800 (I'll update this page with Australian pricing ASAP), and it's a heavy thing too, tipping the scales at 47.3oz / 1,340g (excluding the tripod mount).
Still, the benefit of such a lens is that it could be the only one you need for event photography – no swapping lenses or cameras during crucial moments. Here's why I rate the lens so much.
The versatility of a zoom, with the quality and speed of a prime
My go-to lens for event photography is a 135mm f/1.8. The combination of the telephoto focal length and bright aperture allows me to get a tight crop of distant subjects, with shallow depth of field and optimum performance in low light, which is a dream.
However, there are plenty of situations where I need to go a little wider than the tight 135mm focal length – I can't exactly keep walking further back. It's at those moments that I need a second camera with a wider lens, or fiddle with swapping lenses on my main camera.
That's why Sony's new FE 50-150mm F2 GM impressed me so much. It gives me the bright f/2 aperture, in a telephoto lens with zoom versatility.
Sony also bills this lens as one with prime lens performance, and from my brief portrait studio shoot with it, I can see why. At either focal length extreme, detail is pin-sharp, while bokeh is clean and smooth.
There is a pronounced cat's-eye shaping to the bokeh with the lens set to 150mm and f/2, which may disappoint those hoping for a circular shape, but I personally don't mind it.
And then there's the build quality and performance of the lens – it's top drawer. Autofocus is silent and rapid – four XD linear motors drive the hefty lens elements, with no apparent compromise in speed.
Aside from its hefty price, a kicker is the weight of the lens – 47.3oz / 1,340g, not including tripod mount. A prime lens like Sony's own 135mm f/1.8 GM is 33.6oz / 950g, and it's less than half the cost, as is the rival Tamron 35-150mm f/2-2.8.
That said, I thought the balance of the 50-150mm F2 lens was decent with the Sony A9 III, which was the camera I was testing it with. It also has the same form factor as the Sony A1 II.
All told, I'm convinced Sony's new FE 50-150mm F2 GM is a no-compromise lens for pro wedding and events photographers, even sports photographers if the maximum focal length is tight enough. It's certainly on my wish list.
Tim is the Cameras editor at TechRadar. He has enjoyed more than 15 years in the photo video industry with most of those in the world of tech journalism. During his time as Deputy Technical Editor with Amateur Photographer, as a freelancer and consequently editor at Tech Radar, Tim has developed a deeply technical knowledge and practical experience with cameras, educating others through news, reviews and features. He’s also worked in video production for Studio 44 with clients including Canon, and volunteers his spare time to consult a non-profit, diverse stories team based in Nairobi. Tim is curious, a keen creative, avid footballer and runner, and moderate flat white drinker who has lived in Kenya and believes we have much to enjoy and learn from each other.
