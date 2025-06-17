Sigma just reinvented a classic lens loved by indie filmmakers like me – and it has one big improvement
The Sigma 17-40mm F1.8 DC Art is an instant classic
- Designed for APS-C (Super 35) mirrorless cameras
- Available for Sony E, Canon RF, Fujifilm X and L-mount systems
- It costs $919 / £779 (Australia price TBC) and will be on sale from July 10
I remember first casting my eyes on the Sigma 18-35mm F1.8 zoom lens. It was the go-to lens for creatives cutting their teeth in the filmmaking world, and it seemed to be on every low-budget set.
It was a cutting-edge lens, in that it offered a bright f/1.8 maximum aperture across its versatile wide-angle zoom range, and it was relatively cheap.
Despite it being designed for DSLR cameras, such was its appeal that many users adapted it for other systems, such as mirrorless. Put simply, there was no other lens like it.
So it's particularly exciting for me that Sigma has just reinvented the lens for mirrorless cameras, with the new 17-40mm F1.8 DC Art, complete with some tasty upgrades.
The new 17-40mm F1.8 costs $919 / £779 (Australia price TBC) and comes in Sony E, Fujifilm X, Canon RF and L-mount versions, with no word on a Nikon Z version yet. Sales are due to start on July 10, although the Canon version will come later in August.
The next go-to lens for aspiring filmmakers?
Sigma's 18-35mm was the world's first f/1.8 zoom lens when it launched in 2013. Its bright maximum aperture and zoom range versatility was key to its success – it could be the only lens you needed on set, plus it was a handy lens for stills, too.
That's not to say the 18-35mm was the perfect lens. It was heavy, plus its autofocus was a tad sluggish. Now, more than 12 years later, in steps the new 17-40mm F1.8 for mirrorless cameras with big upgrades across the board.
Firstly, the latest version is much lighter. In fact, at just 18.9oz / 535g, it's over 30% lighter than the 18-35mm.
It's also dust- and splash-resistant, and equipped with a customizable aperture ring offering both clicked or smooth adjustments.
Its complex lens construction comprises 17 elements in 11 groups, for what Sigma says is superior optical performance – that's a given for a mirrorless lens versus one designed for DSLRs.
You'll have already noted that the 17-40mm zoom range is wider and longer, too (it's a 25.5-60mm full-frame equivalent), making for an even more versatile optic.
In fact, the 17-40mm employs an inner zoom, meaning the length of the lens is unchanged as you change focal length. Focus breathing is suppressed too, which is also a boon for filmmakers, as is the 'High-response Linear Actuator' which supposedly delivers quiet, fast and precise autofocus.
The Sigma 17-40mm F1.8 DC Art sounds like a phenomenal zoom lens for APS-C (Super 35) cameras, and I expect it to make itself at home on low-budget film sets for many years to come.
