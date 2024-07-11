Report: The GoPro Max 2 might fix the current model's biggest problem

A new image of what may be GoPro’s anticipated Max 2 has surfaced online. Industry leaker Quadro News posted a rather cryptic photograph of the action camera bearing the company logo on X (the platform formerly known as Twitter).

To be honest, it doesn’t reveal much, and there aren't any details on specifications or potential features, although a good amount of information can be extrapolated from this single picture.

There are a few reasons why people online believe this is GoPro Max 2. First off, the lens housing is circular. If you look through the company’s current lineup, they all have rectangular housing except for the GoPro Max. It is the outlier sporting a round ring.

The second reason is the small display below the lens – at least, it appears to be a display. It’s in the same location as GoPro Max’s screen.

We should also point out that the speaker next to the camera is gone, moving the lens towards the middle and taking up a larger amount of space. The GoPro Max 2 might possibly feature a bigger lens for absorbing more light. This, in turn, would make the device better at shooting videos in low-light conditions than its predecessor.

Cool design

But by far, the most notable change is the prominent ribs going up and down the device. There’s a good chance these fins are the brand’s “upgraded cooling solution,” according to NotebookCheck. The GoPro Max has an overheating problem that's pretty well documented

You can find posts on the official forums from people complaining about their device overheating. One person mentioned how their unit shut down after 30 minutes. Apparently, overheating can happen even if the temperature outside is a chilly 50 degrees Fahrenheit (10 degrees Celsius).

Get daily insight, inspiration and deals in your inbox Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Fins are an effective way to maintain cooler temperatures because their wide surface area allows for better heat dissipation. In fact, if you were to open your computer and look at its heat sink, you’d find individual metal panels working together to keep the machine cool. It’s the same principle here.

As with every leak, take this information with a grain of salt. Things could change as GoPro might opt for a different cooling method. We know the camera will eventually launch as the launch teased the model back in September 2023 on X.

Not much is officially known about the device other than the fact it’s been delayed to “at least Q4 2024”. So, it may be a while until we learn more. In the meantime, check out TechRadar’s list of the best action cameras for 2024.