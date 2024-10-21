DJI tipped to launch its first 360-degree camera to rival Insta360 and GoPro

A would-be DJI Osmo 360 could look a lot like the DJI Osmo Pocket 3, above, if it's to rival the Insta360 X4

Not content with tussling with GoPro in the action camera space, DJI is reportedly preparing to launch its first-ever 360-degree camera to take on Insta360.

@JasperEllens on X (formerly Twitter) leaked a US Federal Communications Commission (FCC) filing that seemingly certifies the DJI Osmo 360 (see below), which would almost certainly be a handheld 360-degree camera to rival the five star-rated Insta360 X4.

Given that GoPro has repeatedly delayed the launch of the Max 2, the successor to the now five-year-old GoPro Max, we need another X4 rival besides the decent Kandao QooCam Ultra 3, and DJI could surprisingly steal a march on GoPro here.

Given its track record, DJI disrupting the Insta360-dominated market would be an exciting move. It's Osmo Action 5 Pro is the latest in a line of action cams that are compelling GoPro alternatives, while the Osmo Pocket 3 instantly became our favorite vlogging camera. If DJI was to work the same magic with a 360-degree camera, it could be onto another winner.

No details of the camera have been leaked yet, but based on DJI's previous action-cam and pocket camera products, what could we expect from its rumored Osmo 360?

Last but not least there is a new camera on the horizon. Say hello #Osmo360. Good to see DJI finally stepping into the 360 camera market. FCC filed today. Thanks for the heads up @UKDroneClub. pic.twitter.com/qUZdMTqmxYOctober 18, 2024

Will DJI get it right first time?

If we take the action camera space as an example, the DJI Osmo Action 5 Pro, GoPro Hero 13 Black and Insta360 Ace Pro (with a rumored Ace Pro 2 successor imminent) are jostling for top spot, each with distinct features to set them apart.

Compared to its rivals, DJI's Osmo Action 5 Pro has the lowest-resolution video at just 4K, but a bigger sensor which means better low-light performance. Its screens are brighter too, and its build quality is superb, including class-leading waterproofing and battery life.

While DJI may be making more progress with its flagship series of action cameras than GoPro, 360-degree cameras are a whole other proposition, and getting it right first time, and producing a serious rival to Insta360's cameras, will take some doing. DJI usually eschews high-resolution video in favor of better low-light performance, but that won't cut it in this space.

360-degree cameras utilize twin lenses with a wide field of view, and extra resolution gives greater flexibility when editing your 360-degree videos to focus in on key action areas. DJI will need 5.3K video at the very least to compete with the 8K-wielding Insta360 X4 and Kandao QooCam Ultra 3 360-degree cameras.

However, even those cameras will recommend you drop resolution down to 5.3K when shooting in low light to preserve image quality, while their smaller sensors can struggle to retain detail in highlights and shadows even in good light unless you select the HDR mode.

DJI could double down on 5.3K video quality by equipping its rumored Osmo 360 with a larger image sensor than its rivals. It could also use its considerable image stabilization know-how to deliver a rival-beating system.

To succeed in this space, DJI will also need to develop a user-friendly app for editing 360-degree videos and photos. Pain-free editing is paramount for such a camera.

I'm not surprised that DJI looks set to enter the 360-degree camera space – it's a logical next step for the innovative brand, and I hope the Osmo 360 (and new app) can deliver the goods at the first time of asking.