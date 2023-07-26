Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 preorders: the best trade-in deals and freebies

A trio of new tablets in the latest Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 series was one of the many new products unveiled at the recent Samsung Unpacked 2023 event. Now that the big show has drawn to a close, Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 preorders are live and we've gathered up all the best early deals if you want to secure a brand new slate before they launch on August 1.

Much like Samsung's last generation tablet release, three versions are available to buy. There's the standard Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 for $799.99 / £799, the slightly larger Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 Plus for $999.99 / £999 and the beefy Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra for $1,199.99 / £1,199.

That's a significant jump compared to the recommended price for the previous models by up to $200 / £200. And the upgrades seem fairly reserved depending on the model, too, but you do get new features such as the powerful Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset and improved Dynamic AMOLED 2X display.

If the price does make your eyes water, you can reduce it with trade-in offers of up to $650 / £400 at select retailers. Plus, all S9 tablets come with an S Pen at no additional cost. And, for a limited time, preorders include a free double storage upgrade, 50% off a slim book cover keyboard in the US, and 12 months of Disney Plus in both regions.

If you have been eyeing up a Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 preorder then we've got some early thoughts on all three devices to help make your decision. You can check out our Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 and S9 Plus review and for our verdict on the more premium model, there's our Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra review.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 specs Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 Plus Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra Dimensions: 165.8 x 254.3 x 5.9mm 185.4 x 285.4 x 5.7mm 208.6 x 326.4 x 5.5mm Weight: 498g (Wi-Fi), 500g (5G) 581g (Wi-Fi), 586g (5G) 732g (Wi-Fi), 737g (5G) OS: Android 13 Android 13 Android 13 Display: 11-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X 12.4-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X 14.6 inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X Refresh rate: 120Hz 120Hz 120Hz CPU: Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 for Galaxy Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 for Galaxy Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 for Galaxy RAM: 8GB, 12GB 12GB 12GB, 16GB Storage: 128GB, 256GB 256GB, 512GB 256GB, 512GB, 1TB Battery: 8,400mAh 10,090mAh 11,200mAh Rear cameras: 13MP main 13MP main, 8MP ultra-wide 13MP main, 8MP ultra-wide Front camera: 12MP ultra-wide 12MP ultra-wide 12MP main, 12MP ultra-wide

In spite of the price hike, we still feel that the Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 could still be one of the best tablets available today and surpass the Samsung Galaxy Tab S8. Keep an eye on TechRadar over the coming days as we get more hands-on time with the new devices and deliver our definitive reviews.

