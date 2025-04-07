Here's how Android 16 is going to be able to install your apps faster

Android 16 preps a new cloud compilation feature

It offloads some app install tasks to the cloud

Slower phones could see the biggest speed improvements

It feels like there are never enough hours in the day, but you might be able to claim back a few minutes of your time when Android 16 rolls out later this year – if a newly-discovered feature makes it into the final version of the mobile operating system.

The team over at Android Authority has been digging into the latest code updates for Android 16, which is currently in beta, and there are signs of a feature called cloud compilation that could potentially speed up app installs.

Cloud compilation is a little technical, but it essentially offloads some of the app install work to the cloud – as its name suggests. On the fastest flagship phones, there's virtually no speed benefit, but there can be on older phones or budget handsets.

If you want the finer details, cloud compilation bypasses a local tool called dex2oat, which handles pieces of app code known as application artifacts. On phones with slower storage or processors, this can take some time, especially for larger apps and games.

Here's what's coming

The Pixel 9 will be one of the first phones in line for Android 16 (Image credit: Peter Hoffmann)

As noted by Android Authority, the feature isn't actually in use yet, though it should be soon for beta testers. It also seems likely that it'll be included in the final release of Android 16, though it may be an opt-in feature for users.

We know that Google wants to get Android 16 out earlier in the year than Android 15, so that it's ready to go when the Pixel 10 phones make an appearance. According to rumors, Android 16 will make its official debut on Tuesday June 3, 2025.

And thanks to the months of beta testing that Android 16 has already been through, we know some of the changes that are on the way – including improvements to notification alerts, health data upgrades, and built-in device security.

We should see better privacy controls and a new Audio Sharing feature too (powered by Bluetooth Auracast). We also like the sound of the tweaks that are apparently on the way to help you unlock your phone more quickly.