Android 16 could give Gemini more control over apps – and other AI upgrades are rumored too

Gemini could control app actions in Android 16

A new chat option for YouTube has also been spotted

Interface tweaks may be coming too

The Google Gemini app on Android has gradually been getting more and more of the features and functions of Google Assistant – on top of its generative AI capabilities – and it seems even more upgrades are on the way.

First up, as reported by Android Authority, there are new APIs (Application Programming Interfaces) in the developer preview of Android 16 that could give Gemini more control over what's happening inside other apps on your device.

If app developers make use of these APIs, Gemini could get the ability to order takeaway food or call a cab for you, for example – the sort of AI agent upgrade that's now being talked about as the next stage for these artificial intelligence bots.

Right now, Gemini makes use of extensions to interface with apps like YouTube, Google Maps, Gmail, Spotify, and WhatsApp. However, Google can't build these for every single Android app – APIs would let developers do the job themselves.

More changes incoming

The Gemini Live interface on mobile (Image credit: Google)

This AI agent upgrade for Android 16 isn't the only Gemini leak we've come across this weekend. As per some more code digging by the team at Android Authority, the advanced Gemini Live voice mode could soon let you dig deeper into YouTube videos.

The idea is you could have a natural conversation with Gemini Live about a video you're watching on your phone, in addition to the Ask about this video feature that's already available if you need explanations or summaries.

Lastly, a potential interface change has been spotted for Gemini Live, again by Android Authority. Hidden code in the Android app suggests you'll soon be able to pause and resume chats from a notification in the status bar.

The advantage of using Gemini Live over the other Gemini input modes is you can talk with it as you would a real person – with interruptions, pauses, and so on – and these tweaks would make the AI app even more useful.