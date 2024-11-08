Google Gemini is set to finally reach its full potential – and take over from Google Assistant – thanks to a major upgrade

The Google Gemini app is getting more powers to interact with your Android phone.

Google's Gemini Utilities Extension upgrade is being rolled out

It will give Gemini more of the powers of Google Assistant

Gemini Live is still waiting for a similar upgrade

Google Gemini is taking another step closer to becoming the fully-fledged virtual assistant that we all want thanks to a new update rolling out now called “Gemini Utilities Extension” that can control your Android mobile device and apps. While the update is on the way, it could take a few days to reach everybody with an Android device.

The new update means that Gemini will be able to take over tasks like opening websites, apps, and settings that it currently has to farm out to Google Assistant. The Gemini Utilities Extension will work with apps on Android devices only,

The full list of upgrades that the Gemini Utilities Extension contains includes setting timers and alarms, taking a photo or screenshot (even from the lock screen), and controlling media playback.

Gemini vs Gemini Live

(Image credit: Future, Lance Ulanoff)

While the Google Gemini app is a massively powerful upgrade to the original Google Assistant, giving you the ability to search your inbox, produce summaries, and provide helpful advice, Android devices are currently in a strange situation where the Gemini AI still has to revert back to Google Assistant it for some tasks, especially ones that require interaction with an app or Settings. Now, with Gemini Utilities Extension, you'll no longer need to rely on Google Assistant to perform these tasks.

It’s also important not to confuse Gemini with Gemini Live, which is Google’s voice-controlled version of the AI, that enables you to have much more free-flowing conversations than the standard Gemini voice feature in the Gemini app allows. The improvements ushered in by the new Gemini Utilities Extension will not give the same powers to Gemini Live, which still can’t interact with apps and settings on your device.

There is still no news from Google about when we can expect upgrades to Gemini Live that will give it these capabilities. A note on the Gemini Apps help website says simply, “We’re gradually releasing updates to Gemini Live, so the latest changes might not be available to you just yet.”

