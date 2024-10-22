Gemini will soon call and text for you, without you needing to unlock your phone

Google is continuing to infuse the Gemini Live AI assistant across Android phones with the ability to make calls and send messages, even when your phone is locked, on its way. As discovered in a piece of as-yet unreleased code by Android Authority, the update would further cement Gemini as the replacement for Google Assistant.

Controlling the phone while it is locked is a signature feature of Gemini Live. You could already talk to the AI and ask it questions when your phone is locked, but currently, only Google Assistant can send messages or make calls without unlocking the device. The unreleased code points to Gemini getting that option, too.

According to the images in the code, Gemini's settings will have a switch permitting Gemini to send messages or make calls from locked devices. When activated, you could ask the AI to text or call people before unlocking the phone, though if you want to see a response with personal information, you'll have to unlock the phone as a security measure. The appeal for users to have Gemini able to communicate from locked devices is that it makes hands-free operation possible, which is ideal when you're driving or busy in some other way.

New look, more Gemini

The code in development also heralds changes in the look of Gemini, simplifying the interface in some ways. For instance, the floating text box will expand vertically so you can see all the text, and Gemini Extensions will be grouped by category to make them easier to find. There are also fewer example commands for the categories, only one instead of three.

The upgrades found in the upcoming code aren’t earthshaking, but they point to how Google is forging ahead with its AI strategy, especially when it comes to making Android the hub for Gemini’s features. As competition mounts with Apple and its Apple Intelligence rollout, Google will at least experiment with anything that raises Gemini’s standing on mobile devices, large or small.

