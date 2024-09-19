Google Gemini Live's AI voice now comes in ten more styles that take inspiration from the stars
Or at least named for constellations
Google's Gemini Live AI assistant has a new range of voices for communicating with Android users. The ten new voices each have a unique way of speaking tied to personalities and accents.
Furthermore, in keeping with the astronomical theme of Gemini, the voices are all named for constellations, stars, or star-related phenomena, such as Orion, Capella, and Nova, respectively.
The voices were initially exclusive to Gemini Advanced subscribers but are now available to all users, which makes them more accessible and fits with Google's efforts to make Gemini a part of every user's experience. Google claims the speech engine used for the voices makes them more emotionally expressive and able to handle interactions in a way closer to human conversation.
Regardless of the voice you choose, the AI will still be able to talk and complete tasks at the same time. And if you didn't understand something the AI said, it keeps a text transcript saved for you to review or even reset.
Gemini Live forever
It's notable that the Gemini Live voices are rolling out just as OpenAI plans to announce significant improvements to the ChatGPT Advanced Voice Mode. ChatGPT in Voice Mode currently struggles with longer conversations and has other limits that Gemini Live and its larger context window don't. Whether the updated Advanced Voice Mode will include as many voice options hasn't been revealed yet as of yet.
Google's expansion of Gemini Live and the introduction of new voices help highlight how Google wants Gemini to seem like more than just Google Assistant, but as a personalized aide adaptable to your preferences. Making them free will likely enhance Gemini's place in people's lives, especially as the company rolls out new integrations and connections to Google products. revealed
