Google is working on a Gemini AI app for kids

Google will roll out a version of Gemini AI for kids under 13

The app will include parental controls and safety features via Family Link

Google is pitching Gemini to parents as a way for kids to learn, be creative, and get help with homework

Google is keen to widen the usage of its Gemini AI assistant and is creating a version of the Gemini app for children, including parental controls on content. The company sent an email to parents about its plans for a Gemini designed for children under 13, first spotted by 9to5Google.

Google's email cites comments encouraging managed access to AI from parents, teachers, and experts on kids as the reason for the new app. The child-friendly AI assistant will supposedly help kids with homework, answer idle questions, and help them with creative writing. Parents will be able to set Gemini as the child’s default assistant on Android devices.

Of course, as Google is often quick to point out, Gemini can make mistakes. Any kid using Gemini should check with their parents about any facts (and frankly, adults should confirm anything Gemini tells them as well). So if Gemini tells your child that Abe Lincoln invented peanut butter, hopefully they will ask you before they turn in their essay on how the Gettysburg Address was so short because Lincoln had a mouthful of peanut butter and nothing to wash it down.

The idea is that if AI tools are going to shape the future of learning, kids should be introduced to them under controlled circumstances. Those digital training wheels will help kids learn how to use AI safely before the parental limits are removed when they're older.

The Gemini for Kids app will come with many extra safety and parental control features, powered by Google's Family Link, which provides tools for parents to limit their children's activities online. Parents will be able to monitor their child's Gemini activity and be alerted if their kid starts using it for less-than-pure purposes, asking questions like, “Can you do my science fair project?” or “How can I start betting on football games?"

Schools will also have protections in place. If kids access Gemini through school-issued accounts, administrators can set usage policies and supervise interactions using the Google Admin Console.

Gemini kids

This is arguably much more than just another checkmark in Google's plans for Gemini. It marks a real push by Google to normalize AI for the whole family, specifically Gemini. Google is planting a flag with the app. If Gemini is a child's first AI app, the one they grow up with, they're more likely to trust it and keep using it in their adult lives too.

There are serious questions about deploying AI to kids. Making sure Gemini doesn't mislead kids or mess with their critical thinking development is critical. And Gemini is not where kids should find answers to their deepest emotional questions, but it's hard to imagine a child not at least trying to ask Gemini about drama with their friends.

To assuage some of those concerns, Google told parents there will be no ads or data harvested from the kids version of Gemini. Instead, the focus will be on learning and creative expression. That it might conveniently train a generation to be comfortable using Google's AI tools is not brought up by the company, but it feels a lot like a very elaborate and high-tech version of a college giving out branded pens to second graders to get them thinking about applying in a decade every time they reach for a pen.