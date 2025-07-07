I asked ChatGPT to help me pack for my vacation – try this awesome AI prompt that makes planning your travel checklist stress-free

AI makes packing your luggage easy!

Robotic hand holding airplane model. Integration of robotics and automation in aviation, modernization of flight control technologies
(Image credit: Getty Images / karetoria)

It's that time of year again, when those of us in the northern hemisphere pack our sunscreen and get ready to venture to hotter climates in search of some much-needed Vitamin D.

Every year, I book a vacation, and every year I get stressed as the big day gets closer, usually forgetting to pack something essential, like a charger for my Nintendo Switch 2, or dare I say it, my passport.

This year, however, I've got a trick up my sleeve: an incredibly well-engineered ChatGPT prompt that takes into account everything AI knows about me to create the perfect travel-item checklist.

This prompt is super-easy to use, and all you need is access to ChatGPT (it should also work with your AI chatbot of choice).

Here's how to use ChatGPT to create a travel checklist just for you…

Travel made easy

This fantastic prompt was made by u/EQ4C on Reddit, who has a wide range of posts detailing different ways to use ChatGPT.

I found this travel checklist prompt very useful, as it created a full item itinerary based on my week-long vacation. Not only was ChatGPT able to tailor the results based on my exact needs (I detailed what tech products were essential for my travels), but it also offered suggestions on exactly what kind of clothing to bring based on the kind of adventures my fiancée and I are planning to go on.

As massive foodies, our vacations usually involve a few higher-end restaurants, and ChatGPT was able to break down my wardrobe to offer specific business-casual outfits.

I will say, this prompt is only as good as the information you give it, so if you want to rely on ChatGPT to make your packing stress-free you'll need to offer as much detail as possible. One useful enhancement would be to take a photo of the clothes in your wardrobe, so the AI can piece together outfits based on the climate of your destination.

This is one of the most useful ChatGPT prompts I've stumbled across lately, and I know for sure it's going to come in handy as a way to alleviate scenes similar to the start of Home Alone (I'm usually the one running up and down stairs, grabbing things last minute).

