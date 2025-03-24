Here's how Android 16 will upgrade the screen unlocking process on your Pixel

Android 16 is bringing a screen unlock upgrade

Pixels will be able to unlock while the screen is off

Android 16 should launch before the end of June

Android 16 is scheduled to roll out in the second quarter of the year (so April, May, or June), and as testing continues we're seeing more features added to the mobile operating system – including a handy upgrade to the screen-unlocking process.

As spotted by Android Authority, the third beta version of Android 16 includes a feature called Screen-off Fingerprint Unlock. As you might guess from the name, it means you don't have to wake the screen to use the fingerprint unlock feature.

If you think about how many times you unlock your phone during the course of the day, anything that makes this process quicker and more convenient could save you a serious amount of time, so it's a welcome upgrade.

An earlier Android 16 beta added the feature for the latest Google Pixel 9 series, but this latest update makes it available for older Pixels too. If you have the beta installed, you can find the option under Security and privacy > Device unlock > Face and Fingerprint Unlock > Fingerprint Unlock in Settings.

Plenty of improvements

Pixel phones like the Pixel 9 will be first in line for Android 16 (Image credit: Philip Berne / Future)

The first developer preview of Android 16 was pushed out back in November, and Google has been refining and tweaking the software ever since. We may well see even more features added before the official launch comes around.

Upgrades to the way Android collects and manages health data have been spotted, and they could extend to the Fitbit app as well. There's also a Live Updates feature on the way that enables apps to put extra information on the lock screen.

A variety of more advanced camera tools are going to be included in the Android 16 update, and we've also seen indications that the upcoming software will provide better support for a desktop mode that can be used on an external display.

There's going to be a new battery health screen that gives you more details about battery status as well, plus a host of minor improvements covering security and stability. As usual, the update should be available for Pixel phones first, before it makes its way to phones made by Samsung, OnePlus, and others.