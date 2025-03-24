Here's how Android 16 will upgrade the screen unlocking process on your Pixel

News
By published

A real time-saver

Android 16 logo on a phone
Android 16 is on the way (Image credit: Google / Future)
  • Android 16 is bringing a screen unlock upgrade
  • Pixels will be able to unlock while the screen is off
  • Android 16 should launch before the end of June

Android 16 is scheduled to roll out in the second quarter of the year (so April, May, or June), and as testing continues we're seeing more features added to the mobile operating system – including a handy upgrade to the screen-unlocking process.

As spotted by Android Authority, the third beta version of Android 16 includes a feature called Screen-off Fingerprint Unlock. As you might guess from the name, it means you don't have to wake the screen to use the fingerprint unlock feature.

If you think about how many times you unlock your phone during the course of the day, anything that makes this process quicker and more convenient could save you a serious amount of time, so it's a welcome upgrade.

An earlier Android 16 beta added the feature for the latest Google Pixel 9 series, but this latest update makes it available for older Pixels too. If you have the beta installed, you can find the option under Security and privacy > Device unlock > Face and Fingerprint Unlock > Fingerprint Unlock in Settings.

Plenty of improvements

Google Pixel 9 in green Wintergreen color showing AI features on screen

Pixel phones like the Pixel 9 will be first in line for Android 16 (Image credit: Philip Berne / Future)

The first developer preview of Android 16 was pushed out back in November, and Google has been refining and tweaking the software ever since. We may well see even more features added before the official launch comes around.

Upgrades to the way Android collects and manages health data have been spotted, and they could extend to the Fitbit app as well. There's also a Live Updates feature on the way that enables apps to put extra information on the lock screen.

A variety of more advanced camera tools are going to be included in the Android 16 update, and we've also seen indications that the upcoming software will provide better support for a desktop mode that can be used on an external display.

There's going to be a new battery health screen that gives you more details about battery status as well, plus a host of minor improvements covering security and stability. As usual, the update should be available for Pixel phones first, before it makes its way to phones made by Samsung, OnePlus, and others.

You might also like

See more News about Phones
TOPICS
David Nield
David Nield
Freelance Contributor

Dave is a freelance tech journalist who has been writing about gadgets, apps and the web for more than two decades. Based out of Stockport, England, on TechRadar you'll find him covering news, features and reviews, particularly for phones, tablets and wearables. Working to ensure our breaking news coverage is the best in the business over weekends, David also has bylines at Gizmodo, T3, PopSci and a few other places besides, as well as being many years editing the likes of PC Explorer and The Hardware Handbook.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

Read more
Android 16 logo on a phone
Android 16 will bring these 5 upgrades to your phone – including one I can’t wait to try out
Android 16 logo on a phone
Android 16 Beta 3 has arrived – here are the 4 features I think will be the most useful
The Oppo Find N5 open to Google Maps
Android 16 brings a much-needed upgrade to Google Maps that iOS users already have
Android 16 logo on a phone
The first Android 16 public beta is here – and it borrows a key iOS feature
Android 16 logo on a phone
The first Android 16 beta could land today – with a big change for your notifications
Android 16 logo on a phone
Android 16 beta users are reporting major battery drain issues – but I’m not too worried about it
Latest in Google Pixel Phones
Android 16 logo on a phone
Here's how Android 16 will upgrade the screen unlocking process on your Pixel
Google Pixel 9
The Google Pixel 10 just showed up in Android code – and may come with a useful speed boost
Google Pixel 9 in green Wintergreen color showing AI features on screen
Older Pixels just got a big performance boost, while the Pixel 9a is lacking a key feature
Google Pixel 9 Pro XL on peach background with don&#039;t miss text overlay
Why wait for the Pixel 9a? Here's a Pixel 9 Pro XL deal that can save you up to $600 at Best Buy
The Google Pixel 9a
The Google Pixel 9a’s AI has a RAM problem
Google Pixel 9a
Google just launched the Pixel 9a – and I reckon it embarrasses the iPhone 16e
Latest in News
Android 16 logo on a phone
Here's how Android 16 will upgrade the screen unlocking process on your Pixel
IBM office logo
IBM to provide platform for flagship cyber skills programme for girls
Apple iPhone 16 Review
New iPhone 17 report lends weight to rumors of major display and camera upgrades, and a pricey Apple foldable
Teams
Microsoft Teams is finally adding a tiny but crucial feature I honestly can't believe it never had
Apple Watch Ultra 2 move data
Apple is reportedly planning a huge future Apple Watch upgrade to turn it into an AI device with onboard cameras
Apple watch pair with iphone
The Apple Watch SE 3 is apparently in 'serious jeopardy', and the news isn't much better for the Ultra 3 or Series 11
More about google pixel phones
Google Pixel 9

The Google Pixel 10 just showed up in Android code – and may come with a useful speed boost
Google Pixel 9 in green Wintergreen color showing AI features on screen

Older Pixels just got a big performance boost, while the Pixel 9a is lacking a key feature
1Password tax season hack landing page

Get your passwords secure this tax season— 1Password is offering a 25% discount on its individual plan
See more latest
Most Popular
Apple iPhone 16 Review
New iPhone 17 report lends weight to rumors of major display and camera upgrades, and a pricey Apple foldable
IBM office logo
IBM to provide platform for flagship cyber skills programme for girls
Sky Glass Gen 2
It's a Glass act: the next generation of Sky Glass TV is now at Currys
Teams
Microsoft Teams is finally adding a tiny but crucial feature I honestly can't believe it never had
Apple Watch Ultra 2 move data
Apple is reportedly planning a huge future Apple Watch upgrade to turn it into an AI device with onboard cameras
Apple watch pair with iphone
The Apple Watch SE 3 is apparently in 'serious jeopardy', and the news isn't much better for the Ultra 3 or Series 11
ClinkCaim laptop
Laptop prototype with detachable AI webcam (but without a normal touchpad) wins award at the 'Oscars' of the design industry
Compal Infinite Laptop
This laptop has a horizontal rollable display that extends to 18 inches, and I can't wait to try it
Silicon Motion MonTian 128TB SSD
More 128TB SSDs on the way, but they won't be cheaper: Key maker of NAND flash controllers says 128TB SSDs are shipping
Toshiba HDD Innovation Lab
How to make hard drives faster? Simple, just bunch dozens of them together, Toshiba says