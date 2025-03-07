Android 16 brings a much-needed upgrade to Google Maps that iOS users already have

News
By
published

Directions and ETA on the lock screen

The Oppo Find N5 open to Google Maps
(Image credit: Jamie Richards / Future)
  • Google Maps has become the first app to support Live Updates in the latest Android 16 beta
  • The new notification style allows some information to persist on the lock screen and status bar
  • Android 16 is expected to release some time between April and June 2025

Though many of the best Android phones just recently got support for Android 15, beta versions of Android 16 are already available for Google Pixel users, bringing key upgrades to the operating system as well as to Google’s suite of default apps.

One of the most keenly anticipated upgrades coming with Android 16 is Live Updates, a new notification feature that allows notifications to display much more information as well as persist on the lock screen. A comparable feature, called Live Activities, rolled out to iOS devices last year.

As it turns out, Google Maps is the first app to support this new feature, with Android 16 adding the ability to see directions, time until your next turn, and your estimated time of arrival all in one Live Update notification.

This new Live Update is visible on the lock screen, and an estimated time of arrival persists in the status bar when the phone is unlocked, though as Android Authority notes, the new notification style is currently collapsed on the always-on display.

In a prior build of Android 16, Live Updates were available on the always-on display as an outline, so Google will likely re-enable this in the stable release or later betas.

Live Updates were technically introduced with the first beta of Android 16 back in January 2025, but as mentioned, no apps have supported them until now.

Android 16 is rolling out at a faster pace than normal, and we’ve previously heard that the next mainline update to Google’s mobile operating system will arrive sooner than usual in the second quarter of 2025 – that’s somewhere between April and June.

The update is due to bring Live Updates to a wide selection of the best Google Pixel phones as well as Android phones from other brands like Samsung and OnePlus. Of course, there’s much more on the way than a new style of notification – other keenly awaited Android 16 features include new camera tools and better app resizing for folding phones.

We’ll have the latest through our dedicated Android coverage, but for now, let us know what you’d like to see from Google’s next mobile operating system in the comments below.

You might also like

See more News about Phones
Jamie Richards
Jamie Richards
Mobile Computing Staff Writer

Jamie is a Mobile Computing Staff Writer for TechRadar, responsible for covering phones and tablets. He’s been tech-obsessed from a young age and has written for various news and culture publications. Jamie graduated from Goldsmiths, University of London in 2024 with a bachelor’s degree in Journalism. Since starting out as a music blogger in 2020, he’s worked on local news stories, finance trade magazines, and multimedia political features. He brings a love for digital journalism and consumer technology to TechRadar. Outside of the TechRadar office, Jamie can be found binge-watching tech reviews, DJing in local venues around London, or challenging friends to a game of Super Smash Bros. Ultimate.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

Read more
Android 16 logo on a phone
The first Android 16 public beta is here – and it borrows a key iOS feature
Android 16 logo on a phone
Android 16 will bring these 5 upgrades to your phone – including one I can’t wait to try out
Android 16 logo on a phone
The first Android 16 beta could land today – with a big change for your notifications
An image of the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra from a hands-on event
The Samsung Galaxy S25's best software feature just got Google Maps support
The Fitbit Charge 4 and the Fitbit app
Android 16 tipped to get big health monitoring upgrade – and your Fitbit could be the first to take advantage
Google Pixel 9 in green Wintergreen color showing AI features on screen
Android will soon borrow iOS 18's anti-car sickness feature – here's how it works
Latest in Android
The Oppo Find N5 open to Google Maps
Android 16 brings a much-needed upgrade to Google Maps that iOS users already have
A hand holding a phone showing the Android Find My Device network
Android's Find My Device can now let you track your friends – and I can't decide if that's cool or creepy
Android 15 logo on a phone, in a hand
Google is working on its own version of Apple’s Hide My Email, and you might soon be able to try it yourself
Google Pixel 9 Pro
Your next Android phone could get up to eight years of software updates – but there are catches
A phone displaying the Google Messages logo
Google Messages could soon tell you which group chat members have read your messages - and I'm ready to snoop like never before
The bottom left corner of an Android phone, showing the Phone, Messages, Google icons and Google Search bar
Google Messages will soon get a big upgrade for photo and video quality – and I’m going to use this a lot
Latest in News
Man adjusting settings on Garmin Fenix 6 watch
Garmin Fenix 6, Enduro, Marq and Tactix watches are getting fixes to solve some frustrating problems – here's what's new
The Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra with S Pen drawn, demonstrating Circle to Search
Samsung says ‘millions’ are using Galaxy AI regularly, despite surprising survey results
The Oppo Find N5 open to Google Maps
Android 16 brings a much-needed upgrade to Google Maps that iOS users already have
Apple iPhone 16 Plus Review
iPhone 17 Air leaks suggest it'll get next-gen battery – and offset the 17 Pro Max's weight gains
King Charles III sat at his desk in promo for his radio broadcast for Apple Music 1
Apple Music gets the royal treatment with special King Charles show – and the playlist has some real jewels
ExpressVPN&#039;s new Linux app interface
ExpressVPN releases a major upgrade to its Linux app
More about android
A hand holding a phone showing the Android Find My Device network

Android's Find My Device can now let you track your friends – and I can't decide if that's cool or creepy
Android 15 logo on a phone, in a hand

Google is working on its own version of Apple’s Hide My Email, and you might soon be able to try it yourself
HTTPS in a browser address bar

Malicious "polymorphic" Chrome extensions can mimic other tools to trick victims
See more latest
Most Popular
HTTPS in a browser address bar
Malicious "polymorphic" Chrome extensions can mimic other tools to trick victims
The Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra with S Pen drawn, demonstrating Circle to Search
Samsung says ‘millions’ are using Galaxy AI regularly, despite surprising survey results
King Charles III sat at his desk in promo for his radio broadcast for Apple Music 1
Apple Music gets the royal treatment with special King Charles show – and the playlist has some real jewels
United Airlines installing Starlink on a United Express aircraft
United Airlines successfully installed Starlink on its first aircraft, and the promised speeds are up to 50 times faster
Man adjusting settings on Garmin Fenix 6 watch
Garmin Fenix 6, Enduro, Marq and Tactix watches are getting fixes to solve some frustrating problems – here's what's new
ExpressVPN&#039;s new Linux app interface
ExpressVPN releases a major upgrade to its Linux app
ransomware avast
Hackers spotted using unsecured webcam to launch cyberattack
Apple iPhone 16 Plus Review
iPhone 17 Air leaks suggest it'll get next-gen battery – and offset the 17 Pro Max's weight gains
Xbox Series X D-pad
Are you an Xbox Insider? I'm here to warn you that the latest update might wipe your console
Google Pixel 8a
Latest leaked Google Pixel 9a images hint at new purple color and the tiniest of camera bumps