Apple Watch SE 3: Everything we know so far

When it comes to the best smartwatches of the moment, the discussion always includes the Apple Watch series – and the Apple Watch SE model, which we've had two of so far, is the least expensive way to get an Apple-made smartwatch wrapped around your wrist.

Our Apple Watch SE 2 review will tell you that we're very impressed with the latest model, which was unveiled on September 7, 2022. That's more than two years ago now, which makes us think that an Apple Watch SE 3 isn't going to be too far off at this point.

Apple hasn't said anything officially of course – it never does, until a product actually launches – but here we've gathered together everything we've heard so far about what the Apple Watch SE 3 will bring with it: rumors, leaks, best guesses, and what we want to see.

A September 2025 release looks likely

The existing model starts at $249 / £259 / AU$399

The original Apple Watch SE was launched in September 2019, with the second-gen model appearing in September 2022. That's a gap of three years, and if Apple sticks to the same scheduling for the third-generation model, then we're looking at a launch window sometime during September 2025 – which is fast approaching.

Bloomberg's Mark Gurman reported in January that Apple would unveil the Apple Watch SE 3 in the second half of 2025. That would mean a launch alongside the Apple Watch Series 11 and the Apple Watch Ultra 3, as well as the four expected iPhone 17 models of course.

When it comes to pricing, again there haven't been any rumors or leaks mentioning this particular detail, so we need to look at past pricing for some clues: the first Apple Watch SE started at $279 / £269 / AU$429, while the Apple Watch SE 2 started at $249 / £259 / AU$399, both for the smaller 40 mm sizes. Remember that pricing is from 2019 and 2022 respectively, however.

While Apple will want to keep the Apple Watch SE 3 affordable – it's the primary reason for the device existing, after all – there might be a slight price bump this time around. We would certainly welcome a small drop in price, as there was between the first and second Apple Watch SE models, but right now that seems less likely.

Apple Watch SE 3: leaks and rumors

We might get a plastic casing

Improved health sensors are possible

There hasn't been an overwhelming flood of Apple Watch SE 3 leaks so far, but that doesn't mean Apple isn't working on a new watch: most of the Apple rumors we hear trend to be around iPhones and iPads, so perhaps there are smaller teams working on the Apple Watch models that are tighter in terms of information security.

Reliable Apple reporter Mark Gurman has gone on record as saying that we will get an Apple Watch SE 3 during 2025 and that it's going to be a "fresh" upgrade with a "new look" – quite what that new look will involve, Gurman doesn't say. We're thinking thinner bezels and sleeker edges that are more like the Apple Watch 10 than the current Apple Watch SE 2 (which does now look rather dated).

In the background, there's always chatter about Apple introducing new sensors for its Apple Watch – for glucose monitoring, for example – so that's a possibility. However, real innovation in terms of health monitoring still seems some way off, based on what we've heard, and any notable upgrades would most likely go to the more expensive Apple Watch devices first.

Gurman has also predicted a more plastic, kid-friendly look for the Apple Watch SE 3, maybe to get parents to buy the new model for their children. We can almost certainly look forward to new colors, new watch faces, and perhaps new straps when the Apple Watch SE 3 makes its debut, and of course, watchOS 12 (the successor to watchOS 11) will be ready at the same time.

Apple Watch SE 3: what we want to see

We'd expect the Apple Watch SE 3 to instantly become one of the best Apple Watches when it does make an appearance, but we also have some ideas about how Apple could make sure the Apple Watch SE 3 has broad appeal. Here's what's on our wishlist when it comes to the next model – let's see how many of them Apple manages to check off.

1. A serious drop in price

We've already said it's unlikely that the Apple Watch SE 3 will cost significantly less than its predecessor, but we can hope. There are some very inexpensive smartwatches competing with the Apple Watch at the moment, which is surely something Apple has noticed – and perhaps the rumored switch to a plastic shell will help bring production costs down.

2. Better health tracking

The Apple Watch SE series currently lacks some of the health tracking features you can find on the standard Apple Watch line: you don't get ECG, blood oxygen, or temperature sensing capabilities on the Apple Watch SE 2, for example. Here's hoping Apple manages to put some of these upgrades into the new model, while still keeping prices down.

3. An always-on screen

We don't really have too many gripes about the Apple Watch SE 2, but one of them was the lack of an always-on screen – something that's hugely useful for a smartwatch, even if it does affect battery life a little. We'd very much welcome this as a feature on the Apple Watch SE 3, which may require some kind of screen tech upgrade at the same time.

4. A smattering of AI

The wealth of Apple Intelligence features that have made their way to iPhones, iPads, and Macs in recent months are yet to find a place on any Apple Watch, and we're hoping that changes soon – AI assistance could be really helpful on such a small screen, with summaries for example, as long as Apple doesn't go overboard with the additions.

5. Better battery life

Yes, yes, yes... it's the same request every year, with every smartwatch. Hopefully, the engineers at Apple manage to figure out a way to eke more battery life out of the Apple Watch SE 3. Based on our testing, the current Apple Watch SE 2 manages to get around two days between charges, so we're hoping for something even better from the next model.