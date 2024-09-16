Apple Watch SE 3 could herald the return of the iPhone 5C's beloved plastic shell
Cheaper, lighter – what's not to like?
Days after the successful unveiling of the Apple Watch Series 10 last week, yet another report says that the Apple Watch SE 3 slated for 2025 could arrive with a plastic shell.
A new Apple Watch SE model and a new Ultra (not counting that incredible new Black color) were notable absentees at Apple's ‘It’s Glowtime’ event last week. Reports post-event indicate that we can expect both a new Apple Watch Ultra 3 and a brand new version of the budget model next year, and the latter could mark a significant design shakeup over the previous version.
For the second time this year, Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman has indicated that Apple is working on a new version of the SE that will ditch the aluminum shell in favor of plastic. But what could that mean, and why is Apple making the detour?
Writing in his Power On Newsletter Sunday, the top Apple insider reiterated his July report stating “A new Apple Watch SE with plastic shell remains in development.” Gurman says that Apple is developing “a plastic version of the SE watch in bolder colors.” The idea, he says, is to reduce the cost of the device while also making it more child-friendly.
In light of last week’s absence, Gurman says the new SE “is still moving forward” and tipped it for a potential release next year. That lines up with Ming-Chi Kuo’s report from last week that “2025 new Apple Watch models will include the Ultra 3 and SE upgrade version.”
Life in plastic?
While a plastic Apple Watch might sound like something of a downgrade, Apple has surprised us with the material before.
Apple debuted the colorful iPhone 5C in 2013 and shifted millions of them. Perhaps more relevant, the Apple Watch SE already features plastic you probably didn’t even know about. The chassis was changed in 2022 to feature “a redesigned matching back case made of a nylon composite material.”
Other details on the upcoming new Apple Watch SE 3 are scant, with Gurman noting that the SE should also get a processor jump when it comes out next year. If the SE 3 debuts alongside a new Series 11 or Apple Watch Ultra 3, it’s possible that it could inherit the new S10 chip that powers the Series 10.
