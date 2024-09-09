No there isn't an Apple Watch Ultra 3 – but you get a slick new colour instead
Satin black... yes please
So, at the time of writing, the Glowtime Apple event is in full swing and while we didn't get the tipped Apple Watch Ultra 3 (as was reported ahead of the event), we have been given a new color for the Apple Watch Ultra 2: a satin black titanium finish.
As the name suggest, it's basically a deep black color with a soft brushed finish. And I think it looks great, despite not being a fan of even the best smartwatches. Alongside that, there's also an option for a Milanese bracelet in a matching satin black; I find that a tad odd for a watch that's been targeted at rugged outdoors action, while that type of bracelet is more something you'd find on fancy mechanical watches. That being said, the titanium band is corrosion-proof, which makes it activity ready.
The satin black Apple Watch Ultra 2 will be available September 20 for $799 / £799 / AU$1,399, which is the same price as the titanium Apple Watch Ultra 2.
But there's a little more here, as the Apple Watch Ultra 2 is getting the sleep apnea detection feature that the newly launched Apple Watch 10 come with. So that's definitely a nice to have, especially as in some cases it could be a life-saving feature.
With the Apple Watch Ultra 2 only being some 12 months old, it's perhaps unrealistic to expect a big update, as there's still scope to get more out of the high-end smartwatch. And a slick new color option could be just what some people on the fence about going for the premium Apple Watch were waiting for.
