No there isn't an Apple Watch Ultra 3 – but you get a slick new colour instead

Satin black... yes please

Apple Watch Series 10
(Image credit: Apple)

So, at the time of writing, the Glowtime Apple event is in full swing and while we didn't get the tipped Apple Watch Ultra 3 (as was reported ahead of the event), we have been given a new color for the Apple Watch Ultra 2: a satin black titanium finish. 

As the name suggest, it's basically a deep black color with a soft brushed finish. And I think it looks great, despite not being a fan of even the best smartwatches. Alongside that, there's also an option for a Milanese bracelet in a matching satin black; I find that a tad odd for a watch that's been targeted at rugged outdoors action, while that type of bracelet is more something you'd find on fancy mechanical watches. That being said, the titanium band is corrosion-proof, which makes it activity ready. 

The satin black Apple Watch Ultra 2 will be available September 20 for $799 / £799 / AU$1,399, which is the same price as the titanium Apple Watch Ultra 2. 

But there's a little more here, as the Apple Watch Ultra 2 is getting the sleep apnea detection feature that the newly launched Apple Watch 10 come with. So that's definitely a nice to have, especially as in some cases it could be a life-saving feature. 

With the Apple Watch Ultra 2 only being some 12 months old, it's perhaps unrealistic to expect a big update, as there's still scope to get more out of the high-end smartwatch. And a slick new color option could be just what some people on the fence about going for the premium Apple Watch were waiting for. 

