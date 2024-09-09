Apple Watch Series 10 announced with biggest screen yet - yes, including the Ultra!

Apple has announced the Apple Watch Series 10 at this year's iPhone event, promising to be thinner and lighter than previous Apple Watches with new aluminum and titanium finishes, the new S10 chipset and its biggest screen ever - even bigger than the 49mm Apple Watch Ultra series.

Apple Watch Series 10's giant sapphire glass screen offers 30% more screen space than the largest Apple Watch Series 6, and the new under-the-front crystal, wide-angle OLED promises to be 40% brighter when viewed at an angle compared to previous models, improving glaceability. With a wider aspect ratio, Apple states users can view an additional line of text compared to other models on messaging and mail apps, while it's reportedly "easier than ever to pause workouts".

At just 9.7mm, and its aluminum casing weighing 10% less than the Apple Watch Series 9, Series 10 is also the thinnest and lightest mainline Apple Watch ever. A new "innovative" metal back portion promises the fastest charging ever too: just 30 minutes of charging will reportedly net you 80% battery capacity. Unfortunately, there's no mention of increased battery life, so we have to assume that despite the fast charging, we're still stuck at 18 hours.

(Image credit: Aplpe)

New aluminum finishes (polished with include Jet Black, Rose Gold and Silver Aluminum, while the stainless steel models have been replaced with titanium, in Natural, Gold and Slate Grey finishes. The new Flux face is allegedly especially made for the Apple Watch Series 10.

The speaker system was also completely re-engineered to be 30% smaller while losing no acoustic prowess. In addition for the first time, you can play media out loud on your Apple Watch, not just use it for taking calls. Speaking of, calls have also been revamped, being reportedly clearer and crisper than ever thanks to the S10 chipset's machine learning algorithms.

Alongside the previously Ultra-exclusive Depth and Oceanic+ apps for underwater activities, and the new Tides app, Series 10's flagship new health feature is Breathing Disturbances. Breathing Disturbances is a metric in the Health app which can aid in diagnosing Sleep Apnoea. It'll notify the user if it identifies moderate-to-consistent signs of sleep apnoea across a 30-day period, and generate a report to show to your doctor. It's been validated in a largest-of-its-kind clinical study, and is waiting on FCC certification. This feature will also be available on Series 9 and Ultra 2.

Apple Watch Series 10 will be available from September 20 starting at $399, with international pricing TBC.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated periodically.