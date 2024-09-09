Apple Watch Series 10 comes in a gorgeous new Jet Black aluminum finish and a stunning polished titanium option too

Apple just unveiled the Apple Watch Series 10, and it comes in some gorgeous new colors that might just tempt you to upgrade – iPhone 7 lovers rejoice!

Announced at Apple's 'It's Glowtime' event – you can follow along at our Apple iPhone 16 event liveblog – the new Series 10 comes in a gorgeous Jet Black polished aluminum color alongside the more traditional Rose Gold and Silver we've seen for the Apple Watch Series 9.

Not only will there now be a shiny black aluminum option similar to the iPhone 7's best finish, but the Apple Watch Series 10 will also be available in polished titanium. The titanium finish is available in three different colorways, and this premium Apple Watch finish will replace the stainless steel variations available for the current best Apple Watches.

Starting at $399 for the aluminum models (we're waiting on confirmation of UK and Australia pricing), the Series 10 is one of the biggest redesigns we've seen, with an amazing new wide-angle OLED display that makes your Apple Watch feel more like a real timepiece.

The Series 10 is the thinnest Apple Watch yet, with the biggest display yet on an Apple wearable. The new Watch has a new sensor able to track sleep apnea, as well as all the fantastic health features you've come to know and love. The Apple Watch Series 10 arrives on September 20 and ships with WatchOS 11.

