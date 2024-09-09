We may not get an Apple Watch Ultra 3 today, but a new Apple Watch Ultra 2 color could be coming instead

We may have to wait for an Apple Watch Ultra 3 upgrade

Our iPhone 16 event live blog is up and running ahead of the big show later on today, but it seems that one expected device might be missing: a well-placed source says the Apple Watch Ultra 3 won't be launching alongside the new iPhones.

This comes from Mark Gurman at Bloomberg, who is usually one of the more well-informed reporters on the Apple beat. Considering that we got the Apple Watch Ultra in 2022 and the Apple Watch Ultra 2 in 2023, it would be a surprise if there wasn't a new version of the premium smartwatch for 2024.

That said, there will be a new version, sort of, according to Gurman: a black titanium option will apparently be unveiled for the Apple Watch Ultra 2. Right now it's only available in a single natural titanium color as far as the casing goes.

As you can gather from our Apple Watch Ultra 2 review, it wasn't a huge leap forward from the original Apple Watch Ultra, which would make the lack of a third-generation product this year even more disappointing for premium smartwatch buyers.

Watch this space

I don’t expect Apple to announce an Apple Watch Ultra 3 tomorrow. Instead, I expect the Ultra 2 sticks around and — finally — gains a black color option. I also wouldn’t rule out a delay to the new Watch SE.September 9, 2024

Gurman also goes on to say there could well be a delay to the successor to the more affordable Apple Watch SE 2, which launched in 2022. We were expecting an updated model to show up at some point this year.

What isn't mentioned is any reason why these smartwatch refreshes aren't appearing today, so we can only speculate as to the reason. Perhaps Apple doesn't think there will be any significant boost in sales, or perhaps there are new Apple Watch Ultra 3 features that haven't quite been finished in time.

The Apple Watch 10 is virtually guaranteed to make an appearance, however. New features apparently on the way for this wearable include a refreshed design, upgraded sensors, and the ability to detect potential sleep apnea problems.

It all means the Apple Watch Ultra 3 vs Apple Watch Ultra 2 debate just got more interesting. The Apple 'It's Glowtime' event gets underway at 10am PT / 1pm ET / 6pm BST (3am on September 10 for those in the AEST time zone), and as mentioned you can follow along via our Apple event live blog.