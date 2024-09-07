Upgraded sensors and water resistance rumored for the Apple Watch 10

We're all set for Apple's 'Glowtime' event this coming Monday, and one of the products on show should be the Apple Watch 10 – an upgrade that'll offer improved sensors and better water resistance, according to a new report.

This comes from "reputable sources" speaking to 9to5Mac, and apparently as well as larger screens, the new models are going to come fitted with an upgraded ECG and heart rate sensor that'll "unlock new features and provide more accurate results".

One of those new features will be sleep apnea detection, 9to5Mac says – something that has also been predicted by Mark Gurman at Bloomberg. Sleep apnea is a potentially serious issue, where breathing stops and starts during the night.

While the Apple Watch 10 won't be able to give you a diagnosis of sleep apnea, according to these reports it will be able to alert you if you might have it, so you can chat to your doctor about it and get properly checked out.

Improved water resistance

The Apple Watch Ultra 2 (Image credit: Future)

New watch faces are also on the way, 9to5Mac says: 'Reflections' (which reacts to ambient light) and 'Regatta' from Hermès, named after the sailing competition of the same name, and with the option to start a timer right from the watch face.

Improved water resistance is also said to be on the way. Unlike the Apple Watch 9, the Apple Watch 10 is rumored to be getting the Depth app, which at the moment is exclusive to the Apple Watch Ultra and Apple Watch Ultra 2.

The new Apple Watch 10 will apparently be certified for high-speed water sports, which the Apple Watch 9 isn't, up to a depth of 20 meters. It's not clear if the overall 50-meter water resistance rating of the Apple Watch 9 will be changing as well.

According to 9to5Mac, the incoming watch will be available in two sizes that are slightly bigger than the current 41 mm and 45 mm offerings, with tweaks to the resolution too. We'll see the new smartwatches, and the iPhone 16, on Monday.