The Apple Watch Series 10 might offer Sleep Apnea Detection in a much thinner build

We’re just days away from Apple unveiling its latest devices at its September 9, 2024 “It’s Glowtime” special event . While we have had a pretty good idea of what to expect – the iPhone 16 lineup, new AirPods, and a trio of Apple Watches – a new report is shedding some light on a headline feature for Apple's wearables.

Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman shared his final predictions, and it appears that the Apple Watch Series 10 and Apple Watch Ultra 3 will be getting a significant new health feature.

The report states that sleep apnea detection will arrive on the Series 10 and Ultra 3, boosting sleep tracking on the wearable and likely adding a new metric to the “Vitals” experience that will land with watchOS 11. It’s a confirmation of previous rumors that Apple is getting ready to ship it nonetheless and will likely show it off at the event.

A new health feature

Like Samsung’s sleep apnea detection feature on the Galaxy Watch , Apple’s approach is said to alert you if it detects that you might have it and then suggest you talk to a doctor. Interestingly enough, though, the feature may not be ready for day one, meaning it will likely be announced at the event and ship at some point after.

It’s similar to how Apple debuted and then rolled out Double Tap for the Apple Watch Series 9 and Apple Watch Ultra 2 in 2023. You could also say it mirrors the rollout of Apple Intelligence’s entire suite of features.

Once out, Sleep Apnea detection will reportedly sit alongside other health features like workout tracking, activity rings, heart rate, fall detection, and electrocardiograms. Gurman’s report notes that “no evidence” exists that blood-oxygen monitoring will return for the new models. In early 2024, Apple had to remove the features from new watches sold due to a dispute over patents with the Masimo Corporation .

Bigger screens and a thinner build

Aside from the health functionality, the report also claims that while the Apple Watch Series 10 will look similar to the Series 9 with a bigger screen that goes closer to the edges for both sizes, the new thing is that the case will “be noticeably thinner.” We'll need to wait for Apple to confirm how much thinner, but right now, the 41mm and 45mm Series 9 are 10.7-milimeters thick.

Regarding the Apple Watch Ultra 3, Gurman notes it’s primarily changes on the inside, and the report reaffirms that there will be a new entry-level Apple Watch SE. It could take shape using a rumored plastic build, which could also make it ultra-affordable, potentially undercutting the current third-generation Apple Watch SE that starts at $249 / £259 / AU$399 for the 40mm or $279 / £299 / AU$449.

Of course, as with all Apple rumors, none of this is official until the technology giant officially shows it off, but lucky for us, it isn’t a long wait. “It’s Glowtime.” Apple event kicks off at 10am PT/1pm ET/6pm BST on September 9, 2024 (3am September 10 AEST), and TechRadar will be covering it live with myself and Lance Ulanoff, our Editor-at-Large, reporting live from Apple Park in Cupertino.